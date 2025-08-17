75-дюймовый телевизор Smart TV LG QNED AI QNED70 4K 2025 года

Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
75QNED70A6A
Вид спереди на телевизор LG QNED70 TV, логотип LG QNED AI в верхнем углу. LG QNED TV отображает красочные текстуры, напоминающие мазки краски, сливающиеся воедино.
Вид сзади на телевизор LG QNED70 TV
Вид слева и сбоку на телевизор LG QNED70 TV
Вид спереди и сбоку на телевизор Smart TV LG QNED AI QNED70 4K с отображением его длины, ширины, высоты и глубины.
Брызги красок разлетаются вверх разноцветными всплесками. Сертификация 100% объема цвета по стандарту DCI-P3 от Intertek. Заголовок рассказывает о новой и уникальной технологии широкого цветового охвата от LG, которая позволяет видеть яркие цвета на экране.
ИИ-процессор alpha 7 Gen8 светится желтым цветом, из него исходят разноцветные вспышки света. Заголовок рассказывает о том, как процессор обеспечивает качество 4K, потрясающие цвета и яркость.
До и после сравнения того, как технология LG 4K Super Upscaling улучшает качество изображения. Две панели с одним и тем же изображением красочной птицы, сидящей на ветке дерева в лесу. Панель справа исчезает. Заголовок рассказывает о том, как 4K Super Upscaling улучшает разрешение, яркость и четкость.
Семья сидит на диване лицом к установленному на стене телевизору LG QNED TV, а сверху звуковая панель LG Soundbar с маленькой девочкой, указывающей на экран, где изображены два дельфина. Заголовок рассказывает о том, как каждое действие становится более захватывающим на огромном экране.
Экран телевизора LG TV с AI Magic Remote на переднем плане. Выделена кнопка «ИИ», а в облачке представлен текст: «Предложи фильм, который мне понравится». На экране мы видим иконку пользователя E, что указывает на то, что ИИ-функция Voice ID смогла распознать пользователя по голосу и предоставить ему персонализированные рекомендации.
LG AI Magic Remote с выделенной кнопкой «ИИ». Вокруг представлены различные функции, к которым пользователь может получить доступ с помощью кнопки. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard и AI Sound Wizard. В тексте говорится, что LG AI Magic Remote позволяет использовать функции AI experience с помощью кнопки «ИИ», которой можно управлять как «воздушной мышью». Достаточно просто установить указатель и нажать.
Крупный план экрана телевизора LG TV, показывающего, как работает поиск AI Search. Открывается маленькое окно чата, которое показывает, как пользователь спрашивает о доступных спортивных играх. Поиск AI Search генерирует ответы в чате, показывая пиктограммы доступного контента. Также есть подсказка для запроса с Microsoft Copilot.
Пульт AI Magic Remote от LG перед экраном телевизора LG TV. На экране отображается персонализированное приветствие от ИИ LG с ключевыми словами, подобранными на основе истории поиска и просмотров пользователя. Рядом с пультом находятся иконка и ярлык, показывающие, что функциональность AI Concierge легко доступна одним коротким нажатием кнопки «ИИ».
На экране телевизора LG TV представлен научно-фантастический контент. На экране показан интерфейс AI Chatbot. Пользователь отправил сообщение чат-боту, что экран слишком темный. Чат-бот предложил решения по этому запросу. Вся сцена разделена пополам. Одна сторона темнее, а другая ярче, показывая, как AI Chatbot автоматически решил проблему для пользователя. Текст поясняет, как Al Chatbot понимает намерения пользователя и предоставляет решения проблем.
Семья сидит на диване лицом к установленному на стене телевизору LG QNED TV, а сверху звуковая панель LG Soundbar с маленькой девочкой, указывающей на экран, где изображены два дельфина. Заголовок рассказывает о том, как каждое действие становится более захватывающим на огромном экране.

Изображения, используемые в обзоре изделия ниже, приведены в репрезентативных целях. Обратитесь к галерее изображений в верхней части страницы, чтобы получить точное представление.

Значок премии CES Innovation Awards со ссылкой на 2025 Honoree.

Номинант премии CES Innovation Awards — 2025 (webOS Re:New Program)

Кибербезопасность

Логотип «Выбор редакции AVForums» для LG webOS 24 как «Лучшая Телевизор Smart TV 2024/2025».

Выбор редакции AVForums — лучшая система для телевизоров Smart TV 2024/25

«webOS 24 по-прежнему обеспечивает стильный, быстрый и удобный в использовании смарт-опыт, оставаясь при этом свежим и ненагруженным.»

* Премии CES Innovation Awards присуждаются на основе описательных материалов, представленных судьям. CTA не проверяла достоверность представленных материалов и заявлений, а также не проверяла изделие, за которое была присуждена премия.

Телевизор LG QNED TV на фоне ярких, насыщенных темных цветов. На экране — яркая и красочная картинка, демонстрирующая технологию цвета QNED и ее способность отображать широкий спектр оттенков с высоким контрастом. Логотип LG QNED AI виден на экране. На заголовке: Каждый цвет переосмыслен с динамическим QNED-цветом.

Каждый цвет переосмыслен с динамическим QNED-цветом

* QNED и QNED evo оснащены различными цветовыми решениями, использующими новейшую и уникальную технологию широкого цветового охвата от LG, что включает замену технологии Quantum Dot.

Качество изображенияwebOS для ИИУльтрабольшой телевизор Ultra Big TVКачество звукаРазвлечения

Совершенно новый динамический QNED Color

Уникальная новейшая технология LG с широкой цветовой гаммой, заменяющая Quantum Dot, обеспечивает более высокую точность воспроизведения цветов.

Брызги красок разлетаются вверх разноцветными всплесками.
Сертификация 100% объема цвета по стандарту DCI-P3 от Intertek.

Сертификация 100% объема цвета по стандарту DCI-P3 от Intertek.

Сертифицированный 100% объем цвета с LG QNED

* Объем цветовой гаммы дисплея (CGV) эквивалентен или превышает CGV цветового пространства DCI-P3, что подтверждено независимой компанией Intertek.

Представляем мощный умный ИИ-процессор alpha 7 Gen8

Благодаря улучшенным характеристикам и ускоренной обработке ИИ-процессор alpha 7 Gen8 обеспечивает качество изображения 4K повышенной резкости и глубины.

ИИ-процессор alpha 7 Gen8 светится желтым цветом, из него исходят разноцветные вспышки света.

* По сравнению с ИИ-процессором alpha 5 Gen6 телевизора Smart TV того же года на основе внутренних технических характеристик.

4K Super Upscaling оживляет каждый кадр

Мощный процессор LG обеспечивает разрешение оригинального качества. Наслаждайтесь высоким разрешением, яркостью и четкостью изображения благодаря 4K Super Upscaling.

До и после сравнения того, как технология LG 4K Super Upscaling улучшает качество изображения. Две панели с одним и тем же изображением красочной птицы, сидящей на ветке дерева в лесу. Панель справа исчезает.

Следующее поколение телевизоров LG AI TV

Узнать больше

Пульт AI Magic Remote дополняет AI Опыт

Легко управляйте телевизором с помощью AI magic remote — не требуются дополнительные устройства! Датчик движения и колесо прокрутки пульта позволяют просто наводить указатель и нажимать, используя его как «воздушную мышь». Можно также использовать голосовые команды.

* Дизайн пульта AI Magic Remote, его функции и наличие зависят от региона и языка, даже для той же самой модели.

* Некоторые функции могут требовать подключения к Интернету.

* AI Voice Recognition предоставляется только в странах, поддерживающих обработку естественного языка на родном языке.

Семья из четырех человек собралась вокруг телевизора LG AI TV. Вокруг человека, держащего пульт, появляется круг с его именем. Это демонстрирует, как AI Voice ID распознает голосовую сигнатуру каждого пользователя. Интерфейс webOS затем показывает, как ИИ автоматически переключает аккаунт и предлагает персонализированный контент.

Al Voice ID

AI Voice ID от LG распознает уникальную сигнатуру голоса каждого пользователя и предлагает персонализированные рекомендации, как только вы начинаете говорить.

* В зависимости от региона и подключения к сети может быть показан сокращенный или ограниченный контент.

* Функция Voice ID доступна в зависимости от региона и страны на телевизорах OLED, QNED, NanoCell и UHD, выпущенных с 2024 г.

* Она работает только с приложениями, которые поддерживают аккаунт Voice ID.

Крупный план экрана телевизора LG QNED TV, показывающего, как работает поиск AI Search. Открывается маленькое окно чата, которое показывает, как пользователь спрашивает о доступных спортивных играх. Поиск AI Search генерирует ответы в чате, показывая пиктограммы доступного контента. Также есть подсказка для запроса с Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Задайте любой вопрос телевизору. Встроенный ИИ распознает ваш голос и предоставляет рекомендации по вашим запросам. Вы также можете получить дополнительные результаты и решения с Microsoft Copilot.

* Функция Voice ID доступна на телевизорах OLED, QNED, NanoCell и UHD, выпущенных с 2024 г. 

* В США и Корее используют модель LLM.

* Необходимо подключение к Интернету. 

На экране телевизора LG QNED TV представлен научно-фантастический контент. На экране показан интерфейс AI Chatbot. Пользователь отправил сообщение чат-боту, что экран слишком темный. Чат-бот предложил решения по этому запросу. Вся сцена разделена пополам. Одна сторона темнее, а другая ярче, показывая, как AI Chatbot автоматически решил проблему для пользователя.

AI Chatbot

С помощью пульта AI Magic Remote AI Chatbot решит все вопросы — от настройки до устранения неполадок. ИИ понимает намерения пользователя и предоставляет решения.

* Необходимо подключение к Интернету.

* AI Chatbot на основе ИИ предоставляются только в странах, поддерживающих обработку естественного языка на родном языке.

* Можно синхронизировать AI Chatbot со cлужбой поддержки клиентов.

Пульт AI Magic Remote от LG перед экраном телевизора LG TV. На экране отображается персонализированное приветствие от ИИ LG с ключевыми словами, подобранными на основе истории поиска и просмотров пользователя. Рядом с пультом находятся иконка и ярлык, показывающие, что функциональность AI Concierge легко доступна одним коротким нажатием кнопки «ИИ».

AI Concierge

Одно короткое нажатие кнопки «ИИ» на вашем пульте открывает сервис AI Concierge, который предоставляет персонализированные ключевые слова и рекомендации на основе вашей истории поиска и просмотра. 

* Поддерживаемые меню и приложения могут отличаться в зависимости от страны.

* Отображаемые меню могут быть изменены к моменту выпуска изделия.

* Рекомендации по ключевым словам зависят от приложения и времени суток.

Экран пользователя, выполняющего операцию персонализации с помощью AI Picture Wizard. Представлена серия картинок, где выделяется выбор пользователя. Появляется иконка загрузки, и разворачивается картинка пейзажа слева направо.

AI Picture Wizard

Усовершенствованные алгоритмы запоминают ваши предпочтения, сканируя 1,6 млрд вариантов. На основе ваших предпочтений телевизор создает персонализированную картинку для вас.

Экран пользователя, выполняющего операцию персонализации с помощью AI Sound Wizard. Выбирается серия иконок звуковых клипов. Показаны джазовый певец и играющий на саксофоне музыкант, а звуковые волны представляют персонализированный звук для изображения.

AI Sound Wizard

Выбирайте любимое аудио из меню звуковых клипов. Из 40 млн параметров ИИ создает индивидуальный звуковой профиль в соответствии с вашими предпочтениями.

Логотип и название программы webOS Re:New со значком CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree рядом.

Обновления по программе webOS Re:New Program в течение 5 лет

Получайте полные обновления и наслаждайтесь преимуществами новейшего программного обеспечения и его функций. webOS отмечен наградой CES Innovation в категории кибербезопасности. Ваши данные и конфиденциальная информация в безопасности.

* Программа webOS Re:New применима к телевизорам OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD 2025 г. выпуска.

* Программа webOS Re:New предусматривает в общей сложности четыре обновления в течение пяти лет, порогом является предустановленная версия webOS, а график обновлений варьируется от конца месяца до начала года.

* Обновления и график работы некоторых функций, приложений и сервисов могут отличаться в зависимости от модели и региона.

* Обновления, доступные в 2022 г., распространяются на модель OLED, а доступные в 2023 г. обновления — на модели с разрешением UHD и более поздние модели.

Узнайте, что LG AI TV может сделать для вас!

Al Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot и AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Пульт дистанционного управления перед экраном телевизора LG TV, на котором отображается Home Hub. Показаны все функции и элементы управления для других умных устройств.

Home Hub — платформа все-в-одном для вашего умного дома

Беспроблемно управляйте различными бытовыми устройствами LG вместе с устройствами Google Home и многими другими. Испытайте непревзойденный комфорт управления всем домом с одной интуитивно понятной рабочей панели. 

* LG поддерживает устройства Wi-Fi со стандартом Matter. Поддержка сервисов и функций Matter может отличаться в зависимости от подключенных устройств. Начальное подключение для ThinQ и Matter осуществляется через мобильное приложение ThinQ.

* Использование функции голосовой громкой связи без пульта дистанционного управления возможно только с ИИ-процессором alpha 9 и ИИ-процессором alpha 11. Они могут отличаться в зависимости от устройства и региона.

Ультрабольшой телевизор Ultra Big TV

Смотрите все любимые фильмы, спортивные события и игры на телевизоре LG Ultra Big. Погружайтесь в высокое разрешение на экране супер-класса.

Семья сидит на диване лицом к установленному на стене телевизору LG QNED TV, а маленькая девочка указывает на экран, где изображены два дельфина.

* QNED70 доступен с максимальной диагональю 86 дюймов, и размеры могут варьироваться в зависимости от региона.

AI Sound Pro настраивает звук максимально точно для достижения нужного эффекта

* AI Clear Sound включается через меню режима звука.

* Звук может отличаться в зависимости от условий прослушивания. 

Сделайте звук более насыщенным с телевизором LG TV и звуковой панелью LG Soundbar 

* Звуковая панель может быть приобретена отдельно. 

* Управление режимом звуковой панели может отличаться в зависимости от модели звуковой панели.

* Обратите внимание, что на момент покупки услуга может быть недоступна. Для обновлений требуется подключение к сети.  

* Модели звуковых панелей, совместимые с телевизором, могут различаться в зависимости от региона и страны.

* Использование пульта дистанционного управления для телевизора LG TV ограничено только определенными функциями.

Лучшее сочетание LG Soundbar и LG TV

* Функции могут отличаться в зависимости от модели. Подробные характеристики приведены на странице каждого продукта.

Человек в гостиной с телефоном в руках. Иконка передачи на телефоне показывает, что экран телефона дублируется на телевизор. На экране телевизора показывают баскетбольный матч со статистикой игроков на дублирующемся экране рядом.

Используйте несколько экранов с Multi View для максимум развлечений

Получите максимум от своего телевизора с функцией Multi View. Дублируйте изображение со своих устройств с Google Cast и AirPlay. Разделите свой экран пополам для идеального развлечения в мультиэкранном режиме.

* Настройки изображения и звука на обоих экранах одинаковы. 

*Apple, логотип Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay и HomeKit являются торговыми марками Apple Inc., зарегистрированными в США и других странах.

* Поддержка AirPlay 2, HomeKit и Google Cast может отличаться в зависимости от региона и языка.

На главном экране LG Channels показан различный контент, доступный для телевизора LG TV.

Смотри разнообразный контент. Бесплатно.

Эксклюзивный стриминговый сервис LG Channels — предлагает широкий выбор прямых и по запросу каналов бесплатно.

* Доступный контент и приложения могут отличаться в зависимости от страны, продукта и региона. 

Три разные иконки, показывающие как можно использовать LG Channels без подписок, оплаты или установки каких-либо периферийных ресиверов.

Бесплатно. Без подписок. Без кабельного подключения.

Всё, что нужно — включить и смотреть, без скрытых платежей и без установки приставки.

Gaming Portal превращает ваш телевизор в совершенный игровой центр

Играйте в тысячи игр непосредственно на своем телевизоре LG  с доступом к таким сервисам, как GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut и приложению Boosteroid! Наслаждайтесь различными играми, от популярных AAA-игр для геймпадов до казуальных игр, в которые можно играть с вашим пультом ДУ.

Домашний экран Gaming Portal. Курсор движется и нажимает на элементы, чтобы показать названия многих популярных игр и дополнительную функцию выбора игр в зависимости от вашего игрового контроллера, будь то геймпад, или пульт дистанционного управления.

* Поддержка Gaming Portal может отличаться в зависимости от страны.

* Поддержка облачных игровых сервисов и игр на Gaming Portal может отличаться в зависимости от страны.

* Для некоторых игровых сервисов может понадобится подписка и геймпад.

Потрясающая игра

Поднимите игру на новый уровень с помощью VRR. Играйте без задержек и размытия движений, которые могут ухудшить результаты. 

Игровой контроллер в руках перед экраном с видеоигрой автомобильной гонки. Видны логотип VRR в левом верхнем углу и другие соответствующие сертификации.

* Работает только с играми или входами ПК, поддерживающими 60Hz. 

Режим Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Испытайте кино так, как это задумал режиссер, с режимом FILMMAKER MODE с компенсацией окружающего света, который сохраняет визуальные эффекты максимально приближенными к оригинальному виду.

Режиссер перед панелью управления монтирует фильм «Убийцы цветочной луны» на телевизоре LG QNED TV. В левой нижней части изображения находится логотип FILMMAKER MODE™.

* Режим  Ambient FILMMAKER MODE™ является товарным знаком UHD Alliance, Inc. 

* Ambient FILMMAKER MODE автоматически запускается на AppleTV+ и приложении Amazon Prime Video.

* Все изображения на этой странице приводятся только в качестве иллюстрации. Обратитесь к изображениям в галерее для более точного представления.

* Все изображения выше представляют собой симуляцию.

* Доступность сервисов может отличаться в зависимости от региона или страны.

* Персонализированные услуги могут различаться в зависимости от политики стороннего приложения. 

* Пульт AI Magic Remote может потребовать отдельной покупки в зависимости от размера, модели и региона вашего телевизора.

