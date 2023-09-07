About Cookies on This Site

An image of LG OLED C3 and a Soundbar on the wall of a city apartment with a music concert playing on screen. The "10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV" logo is also in the image.

Саундбар SP11RA

Гармония изображения и звук

Идеально впишется в интерьер и поднимет развлечения на новый уровень. 

Гармония изображения и звук Подробнее
An image of the LG OLED lineup against a black backdrop standing in a triangle formation at angles with LG OLED G3 in the middle facing forward. Each TV shows a colorful and abstract artwork on screen. The "10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV" emblem is also in the image.

Линейка телевизоров LG OLED

Почему стоит выбрать LG OLED?

Изображение, которое оживает на ваших глазах.

Почему стоит выбрать LG OLED? Подробнее

An image of LG OLED G3 against a black backdrop showing a bright pink and purple abstract artwork. The display casts a colorful shadow that features the word "evo." The "10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV" emblem is in the top left corner of the image. *Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

Теперь она живет в телевизорах LG

Алиса, включи кино!

Поможет найти и включить кино, подсказать прогноз погоды и подобрать развлекательный контент.

Алиса, включи кино! Подробнее

Colorful particles are scattered in the air.

LG QNED 8K MiniLED

Чистые цвета еще богаче

Quantum Dot в сочетании с NanoCell.

Чистые цвета еще богаче Подробнее

Выбирайте LG QNED MiniLED

Ультрабольшой телевизор закреплен на стене современной гостиной.

Ультрабольшой экран

 

Больше,
чем когда-либо

Больше,
чем когда-либо
На ультрабольшом экране показано огромное животное.

Ультрабольшой экран

Замечайте все детали вашего любимого контента с потрясающ

им качеством большого экрана.

Показаны линии с яркими цветами, а сектор разделен на две части, позволяющие сравнить 70% и 100% цветового объема.

Потрясающий цвет

Наслаждайтесь богатыми живыми цветами благодаря

технологии Quantum Dot и NanoCell.

Изображение процессора с искусственным интеллектом.

Забота о качестве

Наслаждайтесь высокой производительностью,

адаптированной для ваших предпочтений.

Изображение идеального сочетания для
потрясающего звука

Изображение саундбара SC9S, идеально подходящего для телевизоров LG OLED серии C

A image of game playing.

Гармоничный дизайн

Минималистичный дизайн идеально впишется в любой интерьер

A image of TV playing with LG Soundbar showing the HD Music Streaming

Удобство управления

Управление телевизора и саундбара единым пультом дистанционного управления LG

A image of LG Soundbsar showing the conectivity

Режим TV Sound Mode Share

Повышает качество звучания контента даже при использовании разных источников контента

Что делает наши телевизоры лучше?

На экране телевизора показан пользовательский интерфейс.

Самосветящиеся пиксели LG OLED

Узнать больше
Телевизор с игрой на экране размещен в темном пространстве.

Игровойопыт на новом уровне

Узнать больше
Показан крупный план телевизора, на экране которого демонстрируются бегущие лошади.

Уникальный дизайн телевизоров Lifestyle Screen

Узнать больше

Узнайте больше о телевизорах LG QNED

Улучшите просмотр любимого контента с телевизорами LG QNED. От инновационного LG QNED MiniLED до кинематографического ультра большого LG QNED 86 диагонали - для каждой комнаты вашего дома найдется подходящий LG QNED. Лучшие впечатления от просмотра кино с улучшенным качеством изображения и звука.​

Узнать больше

Станьте участником Клуба LG

Пользуйтесь всеми преимуществами БЕСПЛАТНОГО участия в Клубе LG: от бесплатной доставки и установки продуктов, до специальных скидок и эксклюзивных предложений

Войти Присоединяйтесь к нам
Welcome Coupon

Приветственный купон

Присоединяйтесь и получайте скидку 5% на первый заказ на сайте

Exclusive Pricing

Скидка для участников Клуба

Получите дополнительную скидку 2%

Free Delivery

Бесплатная доставка

Для всех заказов с LG.com

