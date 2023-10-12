About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

مبرد امتصاصي من النوع اللهب المباشر

اكتشف منتجات المبرّد الذي يعمل بنظام التبريد بالامتصاص والتبخير من ال جي السعودية. تتميز هذه المبردات بأداء فائق وصناعة بأحدث المواصفات والمعايير وصداقة للبيئة.

Absorption_Chiller_Steam_Type_01

مبرد امتصاصي من النوع اللهب المباشر

الميزات التشكيلة
الميزات
اتصل بنا

Steam_Type_02_AR

مبرد امتصاصي من النوع اللهب المباشر

يقوم المبرّد الذي يعمل بامتصاص الطاقة من النوع الذي يعمل بالبخار باستخدام الحرارة بديلاً عن الكهرباء، وهو أمر مستحسن للغاية للمناطق التي تعاني من نقص في الطاقة الكهربائية. وهو منتج أكثر صداقةً للبيئة واقتصادي بسبب استخدامه لمصدر طاقة حراري مستمد من المحطة الحرارية المحيطة لتوليد الطاقة كمصدر للحرارة.

Steam_Type_03_AR

أنبوب ذو أداء فائق مصنوع من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ

تتميز الأنابيب الناقلة للحرارة المصنوعة من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ غير تقليدية الصنع والمزودة بتقنية LG الحصرية بفاعلية نقل الحرارة نفسها التي تتميز بها الأنابيب النحاسية، كما تتميز بمقاومة تآكل مرتفعة للغاية مقارنةً بالأنابيب النحاسية، مما يضمن فاعلية نقل حرارة ثابتة حتى أثناء فترات التشغيل الطويلة.

absorption-chiller-steam-type_ar

الوقاية من انقطاع التيار الكهربائي

التحكم في تركيز الممتص

ويتم تنفيذ التحكم في المنع عند ارتفاع التركيز عن القيمة المحددة. عن طريق التحكم تلقائيًّا في تركيز سائل الامتصاص، يقوم بمنع الامتصاص الأوّلي للبلورات السائلة ويحسب الوقت من انقطاع التيار الكهربائي إلى اكتمال استعادة التيار الكهربائي عن طريق مؤقّت منفصل مدمج في المنتج.

راحة فائقة أثناء التركيب

يتيح التقسيم المكون من 3 أجزاء سهولة في التركيب في الأماكن الضيقة، مثل المواقع التي تشهد إعادة تنظيم وترميم.

سهولة في تنظيف الأنابيب

عند تنظيف الأنابيب، يمكن فتح غطاء صندوق الماء فقط بدون فصل الأنابيب.

فحص رقمي للضغط

مقياس الضغط الرقمي يُستخدم لمراقبة الضغط داخل المبرّد في الوقت الفعلي. يتم تعيين معدل التفريغ وحفظه تلقائيًّا ويمكن استخدام البيانات المحفوظة لمراقبة التسريب وتشخيصه بدقة وسرعة.

التحكم المركزي المحسّن

حلول التحكم، مثل ACP IV وAC Smart، تتيح إمكانية المراقبة بسهولة وتسمح بالتحكم عن بُعد بما يوفر إمكانية إدارة العديد من طرُز التدفئة والتهوية والتكييف في أي مكان.

معرفة المزيد

Direct_Fired_Type_08_AR

تشكيلة المبرّد الذي يعمل بامتصاص الطاقة

Air_Solution_03

اتصل بنا

يُرجى الاتصال بنا للحصول على المزيد من المعلومات بشأن المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك في القريب.

اتصل بنا معرفة المزيد