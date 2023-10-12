About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
One:Quick Flex

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

One:Quick Flex

43HT3WJ

One:Quick Flex

شاشة الكل في واحد لتعاون فعال

شاشة الكل في واحد

*Camera mirror mode is only available for certain apps.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

شاشة الكل في واحد لمكالمات فيديو بسيطة وسريعة1

شاشة الكل في واحد لمكالمات الفيديو البسيطة والسريعة

مع شاشة One:Quick Flex من LG مقاس 43 بوصة الكل في واحد مع الكاميرا المدمجة والميكروفونات ومكبرات الصوت، لا داعي للقلق بشأن الاجتماعات والمكالمات عبر الإنترنت ولا مزيد من الإزعاج في الاتصال بمؤتمرات الفيديو وإعدادها.

سهولة النقل مع حامل متحرك

يمكن استخدام One:Quick Flex في أي مكان بالداخل حيث يمكن تحريكها على عجلات. من مكتب خاص إلى صالة عامة، تلعب أدوارًا مختلفة وفقًا لكل حاجة مثل مؤتمرات الفيديو، وعرض التصميمات، والتعاون، وما إلى ذلك.

-

-

-
drawing
annotation
file sharing
شاشة الكل في واحد لمكالمات فيديو بسيطة وسريعة1
شاشة الكل في واحد لمكالمات فيديو بسيطة وسريعة1
شاشة الكل في واحد لمكالمات فيديو بسيطة وسريعة1
شاشة الكل في واحد لمكالمات فيديو بسيطة وسريعة1

-
شاشة الكل في واحد لمكالمات فيديو بسيطة وسريعة1

-
شاشة الكل في واحد لمكالمات فيديو بسيطة وسريعة1

-
سهولة النقل مع حامل متحرك1

سهولة النقل مع حامل متحرك

يمكن استخدام One:Quick Flex في أي مكان بالداخل حيث يمكن تحريكها على عجلات. من مكتب خاص إلى صالة عامة، تلعب أدوارًا مختلفة وفقًا لكل حاجة مثل مؤتمرات الفيديو، وعرض التصميمات، والتعاون، وما إلى ذلك.

* تباع الحوامل بشكل منفصل.
* يجب توصيل المنتج بمصدر الطاقة المناسب للتشغيل.

دوران الشاشة1

دوران الشاشة

One:Quick Flex تدعم دوران الشاشة عند استخدام الحامل المخصص، والذي يمكن استخدامه على نطاق واسع من خلال تدويره رأسيًا أو أفقيًا وفقًا لنسبة المحتوى.

* تُباع الحوامل بشكل منفصل. يتم تدوير الشاشة يدويًا.
* لاستخدامها عموديًا، يمكن للمستخدمين التدوير عكس اتجاه عقارب الساعة، وبالعكس للعودة إلى الوضع الأفقي.
* قد لا تدعم بعض التطبيقات وضع العرض الرأسي.

ارتفاع قابل للتعديل

ارتفاع قابل للتعديل

يمكن تعديل ارتفاع الحامل ليلائم وضعية المستخدم أو ارتفاعه. (حتى 9.5 سم)

*يتم تعديل الارتفاع يدويًا.

تجربة مستخدم سهلة وقابلية توسعة ممتازة1

تجربة مستخدم سهلة وقابلية توسعة ممتازة

تم تصميم تجربة المستخدم لشاشة One:Quick Flex لتكون مشابهة لتجربة المستخدم للهاتف المحمول الذي يعمل باللمس، ما يجعلها سهلة الاستخدام. كما أن نظام التشغيل المعتمد على Windows يجعل من السهل على المستخدم تثبيت البرامج التي يريدها وتشغيلها من خلال مكتبة ضخمة من التطبيقات والأدوات.

* تمت محاكاة صورة الشاشة لأغراض توضيحية.
* من المقرر إطلاق لوحة المعلومات الرئيسية (مجلد التطبيقات وسط الشاشة) في نوفمبر 2021.

إصدار الأوامر الصوتية1

إصدار الأوامر الصوتية

يمكن للمستخدم أيضًا أداء الوظائف الرئيسية من خلال الأوامر الصوتية دون الحاجة إلى لمس الشاشة.

* يقتصر إصدار الأوامر الصوتية على بعض الوظائف المحددة: التشغيل، مستوى الصوت، التطبيقات المدمجة، الكاميرا، وضع القارئ.

تصميم أنيق يتلاءم مع المساحة

تتخطى الشاشة اللون الأسود التقليدي، فهي متوفرة باللون البيج الأنيق مع لمسة نهائية سلسة وتتلاءم بسهولة مع المنطقة الداخلية المحيطة.

تصميم أنيق يتلاءم
تصميم أنيق يتلاءم

RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:

RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:
LG One Quick Flex
A 43-inch 4K UHD touchscreen designed with a movable stand to accommodate diverse usage scenarios.
RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:
Doctor's Office
Perform simple consultations or medical examinations remotely without meeting with the patient.
RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:
Telemedicine
Conveniently consult with your doctor at home regardless of time and space constraints.
RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:
Collaborative Workspace
Employees can freely describe their creative ideas with drawing and writing.
RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:
Design Office
Have meetings and demonstrations with clients and contract in one place.
RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:
Wards in a Hospital & Nursing Home
Re-connect with your family and relatives as if you were there.
RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:
Video Call
Easy and vivid video calling with family members and friends you miss.
RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:
Working from Home
Efficiently and easily handle office work and video conferences at home.
RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:
Kindergarten
An interactive educational tool for the child,
with which their drawings and writings from during class can be saved as image files.
RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:
Distance Learning
Participate in online education in real-time and take notes on lesson material.
RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:
RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:
RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:
RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:
RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:
RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:
RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:
RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:
RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:
RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:

* يتم توفير المثال لأغراض الإعلام فقط؛ لا تقدم LG حلولاً أو خدمات منفصلة.
* قد يختلف تكوين الشاشة ودعم الوظائف فيها حسب التطبيق المستخدم.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

اللغة

العرض على الشاشة

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

المواصفات الميكانيكية

لون الحواف

Black

عرض الحواف

T/R/L/B : 13.9/13.9/13.9/16.5mm

أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1056 x 690 x 152mm (without Stand)

مقبض

لا

أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

973.2 x 605.8 x 49.4mm

أبعاد الشاشة مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

Floor stand : 973.2 x 1198.1 x 610.0mm (Landscape) Floor stand : 662.0 x 1360.9 x 610.0mm (Portrait) Desktop stand : 973.2 x 641.2 x 242.3mm

وزن العبوة

15.1Kg

VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

200 ×‏ 200 ملم

الوزن (الرأس)

12.7Kg

الوزن (الرأس + الحامل)

15.4Kg (Head + Stand) 29.3Kg (Head + Floor Stand)

الطاقة

الإمداد بالطاقة

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

نوع الطاقة

طاقة مدمجة

الصوت

سماعة (مُدمجة)

نعم (10 واط × 2)

الملحقات

أساسية

HDMI Cable, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Touch Pen, Pen tip, Manual, Regulation Book, Warranty Card, IG

اختياري

1 pole Desktop Stand(ST-43HT), Floor Stand(ST-43HF)

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

لا

التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

لا

شهادات الاعتماد

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE

ePEAT (الولايات المتحدة فقط)

لا

ErP / Energy Star

نعم / لا

الأمان

CB / NRTL

الشروط البيئية

نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

10 % to 80 %

درجة حرارة التشغيل

0 °C to 40 °C

الميزات المخصَّصة - اللمس

الدقة (النوع)

3.5mm

حجم الكائن المتاح للمس

Ø8 mm

واجهة

USB1.1

نقاط اللمس المتعددة

الحد الأقصى 10 نقاط

دعم نظام التشغيل

Windows 10 or higher

سُمك طبقة الحماية الزجاجية

غير متوفر

نفاذ طبقة الحماية الزجاجية

غير متوفر

وقت الاستجابة (جهاز كمبيوتر يعمل بنظام Windows 10)

35ms ↓

اللوحة

نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

16:9

نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

حافة

السطوع

350nit (Typ.)

عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

1.07 مليار لون

التدرج اللوني

NTSC 72%

نسبة التباين

1,000:1

نسبة التباين الديناميكي

لا

العمر الافتراضي

50,000 ساعة (الحد الأدنى)

دقة العرض الأصلية

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

24/7

تقنية لوحة العرض

تقنية IPS

رأسي/أفقي

نعم/نعم

معدل التحديث

60 هرتز

زمن الاستجابة

9ms (G to G)

حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

43

معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

Haze 12%

زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

178º x 178º

إمكانية الاتصال

مدخل صوت

لا

مخرج الصوت

لا

مدخل جهاز العرض

نعم (منفذ USB النوع C)

مخرج جهاز العرض

نعم (منفذ USB النوع C)

مدخل DVI-D

لا

مخرج السماعة الخارجية

لا

مدخل HDMI

نعم (2 لكل وحدة)

مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

2.2/1.4

مخرج HDMI

لا

IR

لا

مدخل RGB

لا

مدخل RJ45(LAN)

نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

مخرج RJ45(LAN)

لا

مدخل RS232C

لا

مخرج RS232C

لا

شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

لا

مدخل USB

منفذ USB3.1 من النوع A (2‏ لكل وحدة)، منفذ USB من النوع C‏ (1 لكل وحدة)

ميزات خاصة

طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

غير متوفر

ضوء الشمس المباشر

غير متوفر

تصنيف الحماية IP

غير متوفر

توافق اللمس المتراكب

غير متوفر

حماية الطاقة

غير متوفر

معايرة ذكية

غير متوفر

إمالة (متجهة لأسفل)

غير متوفر

إمالة (متجهة لأعلى)

غير متوفر

التوافق مع البرامج

Connected Care

لا

الميزات المخصَّصة - ONE:QUICK

عبر تقنية Bluetooth

تقنية Bluetooth 5.0

تطبيقات مدمجة

Chrome, Skype (Preloaded) Netflix, MS Whiteboard (Download link)

الكاميرا_مجال الرؤية (FoV)

88°

الكاميرا_الدقة

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

الكاميرا_تأطير الفيديو

غير متوفر

الكاميرا_التكبير/التصغير (ePTZ)(ePTZ)

غير متوفر

نسخ

لا

Compatibility One: المشاركة السريعة

نعم

وحدة المعالجة المركزية

AMD Ryzen R1505G

مشاركة الملفات

نعم

الرسومات

AMD Radeon Vega

لوحة المعلومات الرئيسية

نعم

شريط بادئ التشغيل

نعم

سجل مقابلة (صوتي)

نعم

الذاكرة (ذاكرة الوصول العشوائي)

8 جيجابايت

الميكروفون_مصفوفة

2ea

الميكروفون_تشكيل الحِزم

غير متوفر

الميكروفون_نطاق التقاط

3m

One: مقابلة سريعة عن بُعد

نعم

إصدار نظام التشغيل

Windows 10 IOT Enterprise (Basic)

وضع القارئ (Bluelight)

نعم

رصد الشاشة

نعم

تقسيم العرض- قالب مخصَّص

لا

تقسيم العرض_كامل / نصفي

نعم

المخزن

128 جيجابايت

الضمان

3 Years (Panel) 1 Year (PC Board)

اتصال Wi-Fi

802.11ac

الميزات - الأجهزة

مستشعر التسارع (الاتجاه)

لا

مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

نعم

مستشعر BLU

لا

المستشعر الحالي

لا

مستشعر الرطوبة

لا

تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

نعم

مستشعر البكسل

لا

مؤشر الطاقة

لا

مستشعر الاقتراب

لا

مستشعر درجة الحرارة

نعم

الميزات - البرامج

HDMI-CEC

نعم

التوفير الذكي للطاقة

نعم

إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

نعم

استهلاك الطاقة

وظيفة DPM

0.5W

الحد الأقصى

190W

إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

0.5W

التوفير الذكي للطاقة (%70)

30±10% (for HDMI1/2)

العادي

75W

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.