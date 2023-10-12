About Cookies on This Site

لافتة OLED الشفافة

55EW5TF-A

لافتة OLED الشفافة

(1)
مستوى جديد من الرؤية الشاملة

مستوى جديد من الرؤية الشاملة

تضيء اللافتات اللمسية OLED الشفافة من LG المساحات المخفية خلف الشاشة، بحيث تتناغم تمامًا مع محيطها. وهي تستجيب وفقًا للمسات المشاهدين، وتتمتع بإمكانات كبيرة للتطبيقات المختلفة التي تتطلب تفاعل العملاء.

معلومات عن مبنى الكولوسيوم معروضة على شاشة OLED شفافة مثبتة أمام نموذج للمبنى.

جودة صورة لا تضاهى

 

شفافية عالية لرؤية شاملة

تمنح تقنية OLED من LG شاشة OLED الشفافة لعرض المعلومات شكلاً أكثر نحافة دون وحدة إضاءة خلفية أو طبقة من بلورات الكريستال السائل، مع تحقيق شفافية فائقة بنسبة 38% الأكبر بكثير من شاشات LCD الشفافة التقليدية (10%*). تعرض الشاشة الشفافة المعلومات المطلوبة فوق الأشياء الموجودة خلفها المعروضة بوضوح.

* استنادًا إلى سلسلة WFB من LG

ألوان زاهية ودقيقة

جودة صورة لا تضاهى

ألوان زاهية ودقيقة

بفضل وحدات البكسل الذاتية الإضاءة، تحافظ الشاشة على زهاء الألوان ونسبة تباين عالية حتى عندما تصبح الشاشة شفافة. إنها تضفي الحيوية على المحتوى من زوايا مشاهدة واسعة، ومن ثم يمتزج المحتوى في محيطه بسلاسة وعلى نحو طبيعي.

تقنية اللمس الذكية P-Cap Touch

حل متنوع الاستعمالات

تقنية اللمس الذكية P-Cap Touch

بفضل إضافة طبقة استشعار اللمس P-Cap إلى الشاشة، تزيد إمكانات استخداماتها لتشمل العديد من الصناعات التي تتطلب خدمات تفاعل العملاء. وتُعد طبقة استشعار اللمس P-Cap أفضل بكثير من حيث استجاباتها اللمسية الدقيقة والسريعة مقارنة بالنوع المعتمد على الأشعة تحت الحمراء، مما يمكِّن للمستخدمين من الاستمتاع بمحتواها الرائع باستخدام أطراف أصابعهم دون حدوث تأخير في الاستجابة مطلقًا.

زجاج مقوَّى للحماية

حل متنوع الاستعمالات

زجاج مقوَّى للحماية

قد يؤدي لمس الشاشات مباشرة إلى حدوث تلف أو خدوش. يحمي الزجاج الأمامي المقوى المنتج من مثل هذه التأثيرات الخارجية، كما أن زجاجها المضاد للكسر مصمم لتقليل إصابات العملاء.

* لاصق شفاف بصريًا

تناغم المساحات

تصميم قابل للتمديد

صُممت اللافتات اللمسية OLED الشفافة من LG كشاشة شبه مجمعة، مما يعني أنه يمكنك تركيبها بطرق مختلفة لتلائم البنى والمساحات الحالية. ومن خلال مجموعة متنوعة من أشكال التركيب*، يمكنها أن تمثل إضافة مثالية لأي مكان يتم تركيبها فيه.

تصميم قابل للتمديد

* لا يتم توفير ملحقات التثبيت من قبل إل جي.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

اللغة

العرض على الشاشة

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

المواصفات الميكانيكية

لون الحواف

Matt Silver

عرض الحواف

T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/144.5mm

أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1345 x 945 x 207mm

مقبض

لا

أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1225.5 x 832.9 x 7.0mm (Head) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)

أبعاد الشاشة مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

غير متوفر

وزن العبوة

23.1Kg

VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

غير متوفر

الوزن (الرأس)

14.6Kg (Head) 3.4Kg (Signage Box)

الوزن (الرأس + الحامل)

غير متوفر

الطاقة

الإمداد بالطاقة

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

نوع الطاقة

طاقة مدمجة

الصوت

سماعة (مُدمجة)

لا

الملحقات

أساسية

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, FFC Cables(1600mmx4ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), HDMI Cable(3M), Micro to A type USB cable(1.8M for connection between Touch and Signage box), A to B type USB cable(Touch out), Tape(10ea for Cabling / 10ea EMI gasket tape), Screw(M4xL22,12ea / M4 Nut,12ea / M3xL5.5,8ea / M3xL3.5,20ea), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4ea, Touch Cable Holder 2ea

اختياري

لا

الشروط البيئية

نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

10 % to 80 %

درجة حرارة التشغيل

0 °C to 40 °C

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

غير متوفر

التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

غير متوفر

شهادات الاعتماد

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT (الولايات المتحدة فقط)

لا

ErP / Energy Star

نعم / لا

الأمان

CB / NRTL

الميزات المخصَّصة - اللمس

الدقة (النوع)

3.5mm

حجم الكائن المتاح للمس

Ø12 mm ↑

واجهة

USB2.0

نقاط اللمس المتعددة

الحد الأقصى 10 نقاط

دعم نظام التشغيل

Windows 7 Professional, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

سُمك طبقة الحماية الزجاجية

3mm (Anti-Reflective / Anti-Finger print)

نفاذ طبقة الحماية الزجاجية

84% (Typ.)

وقت الاستجابة (جهاز كمبيوتر يعمل بنظام Windows 10)

120ms ↓

استهلاك الطاقة

BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

853.03 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 955.39 BTU/Hr(Max.)

وظيفة DPM

0.5W

الحد الأقصى

280W

إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

0.5W

التوفير الذكي للطاقة (%70)

غير متوفر

العادي

171W (IEC 62087)

اللوحة

نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

16:9

نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

شاشة OLED

السطوع

150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, without Glass)

عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

1.07 مليار لون

التدرج اللوني

BT709 120%

نسبة التباين

150,000:1

نسبة التباين الديناميكي

لا

العمر الافتراضي

30,000 ساعة (العادي)

دقة العرض الأصلية

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

18/7 (محتوى متحرك فقط)

تقنية لوحة العرض

شاشة OLED

رأسي/أفقي

نعم/نعم

QWP (لوحة ربع موجة)

غير متوفر

معدل التحديث

120 هرتز

زمن الاستجابة

1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

55

معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

Haze 3% (SET)

الشفافية

33% (SET)

زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

178º x 178º

زجاج حماية

مضاد للانعكاس

نعم

درجة الحماية

غير متوفر

الأشعة تحت الحمراء - المقاومة (IR)

غير متوفر

مقاومة للكسر

نعم

مقوى / تعزيز كيميائي

تقوية بالمواد الكيميائية

السمك

3mm

ميزات خاصة

طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

غير متوفر

ضوء الشمس المباشر

غير متوفر

تصنيف الحماية IP

غير متوفر

توافق اللمس المتراكب

غير متوفر

حماية الطاقة

غير متوفر

معايرة ذكية

غير متوفر

إمالة (متجهة لأسفل)

غير متوفر

إمالة (متجهة لأعلى)

غير متوفر

إمكانية الاتصال

مدخل صوت

لا

مخرج الصوت

نعم

ميزة Daisy Chain

لا

مدخل جهاز العرض

نعم (HDCP 1.3)

مخرج جهاز العرض

نعم

مدخل DVI-D

لا

مخرج السماعة الخارجية

لا

مدخل HDMI

نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

1.4

مخرج HDMI

لا

IR

نعم

مخرج IR

نعم (مشاركة RS232C)

مدخل RGB

لا

مدخل RJ45(LAN)

نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

مخرج RJ45(LAN)

نعم

مدخل RS232C

نعم

مخرج RS232C

نعم

شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

USB2.0 من النوع B ‏(1 لكل وحدة)

مدخل USB

USB2.0 من النوع ‏A ‏(2 لكل وحدة)

التوافق مع البرامج

Connected Care

نعم

Mobile CMS

نعم

Promota

لا

SuperSign Cloud

لا

SuperSign CMS

نعم

SuperSign Control+

نعم

Supersign WB

لا

الميزات - الأجهزة

مستشعر التسارع (الاتجاه)

لا

مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

لا

مستشعر BLU

لا

المستشعر الحالي

لا

مروحة (مُدمج)

نعم

مستشعر الرطوبة

لا

الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

16 جيجابايت

تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

لا

مستشعر البكسل

لا

مؤشر الطاقة

لا

مستشعر الاقتراب

لا

مستشعر درجة الحرارة

نعم

Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

لا

الميزات - البرامج

معرف ضبط تلقائي

نعم

مزامنة الإضاءة الخلفية

لا

المنارة

لا

صورة شعار التمهيد

لا

تعويض السطوع

لا

شهادة Cisco

لا

مدير التحكم

نعم

Crestron Connected

نعم

دوران المدخلات الخارجية

لا

تجاوز الأعطال

نعم

التشغيل المتواصل للمسارات الصوتية المتتالية

نعم

مدير مجموعة

نعم

HDMI-CEC

نعم

طريقة ISM

نعم

جدولة المحتويات المحلية

نعم

مزامنة الشبكة المحلية

لا

مجهز للشبكة

لا

صورة عدم وجود إشارة

لا

إصدار نظام التشغيل (webOS)

webOS 4.0

PBP

لا

PIP

لا

التشغيل عبر URL

لا

وضع PM

نعم

Pro:Idiom

نعم

RS232C Sync

لا

انعكاس المسح الضوئي

لا

دوران الشاشة

نعم

ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

لا

نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

نعم

تعيين خادم SI

نعم

التوفير الذكي للطاقة

لا

بروتوكول إدارة الشبكة البسيط (SNMP)

نعم

إرسال الحالة بالبريد

نعم

تعيين وضع اللوحات

لا

توصيل وتشغيل فوري عبر مدخل USB

نعم

علامة الفيديو

نعم (4 علامة فيديو)

إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

نعم

webRTC

لا

إعداد أبيض/أسود بمقياس تدرج ألوان

لا

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.