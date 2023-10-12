About Cookies on This Site

شاشة تفاعلية لمسية CreateBoard بدقة UHD من نوع IR

86TR3PJ-B

تفاعل حقيقي يجمع بين أشخاص من أماكن مختلفة

ثلاثة أطفال يرسمون على شاشة TR3PJ التفاعلية في آنٍ واحدٍ.

اللمس المتعدد والكتابة

يمكن لسلسة شاشة TR3PJ التفاعلية استخدام ما يصل إلى 20 نقطة للمس المتعدد. تقدم هذه الوظيفة تجربة كتابة على شاشة تفاعلية تحاكي الواقع، وتجعل التعاون مع الآخرين أكثر سهولة وسلاسة.

ثلاثة أطفال يرسمون على شاشة TR3PJ التفاعلية في آنٍ واحدٍ.

تُعرض شاشات أجهزة الكمبيوتر المحمول للطلاب وهاتف المعلم المحمول على شاشة العرض التفاعلية.

ترقية جديدة لبرنامج ScreenShare Pro

جرى ترقية برنامج ScreenShare Pro مؤخرًا ليتيح عرض ست شاشات مُشاركة بحد أقصى أو ملف على كل شاشة في الوقت الفعلي، مما يعزز سهولة الاستخدام بالسماح للمستخدمين بمشاركة ميزة انعكاس الشاشة عبر تطبيقات Chromecast وAirplay وMiracast على الشبكة ذاتها.

*يعتمد برنامج ScreenShare Pro على اتصال Wi-Fi، كما أنه مدعوم بتطبيق منفصل.
**يجب توصيل جميع الأجهزة عبر الشبكة نفسها.
تدير إحدى المعلمات جلسة تعليمية، والمحتوى المعروض على الشاشة التفاعلية يظهر على جهاز الكمبيوتر المحمول لكل طالب.

تقنية Air Class

تدعم تقنية Air Class إمكانية الاتصال لعدد كبير من الطلاب يصل إلى 30 طالبًا، كما تقدم جلسات تعليمية تفاعلية باستخدام الأجهزة المحمولة المزودة بمتصفحات ويب، لتوفير مجموعة متنوعة من الأدوات، مثل التصويت والإجابة ومشاركة نصوص المشروع.
تعمل وظيفة إدارة شاشة العرض على توظيف الطاقة بطريقة أكثر فعالية.

وظيفة DPM
(إدارة طاقة شاشة العرض)

من خلال تنشيط ميزة DPM، يمكن ضبط تشغيل شاشة العرض في حال وجود إشارة إدخال، ما يتيح إدارة أكثر فعالية للطاقة.
جلسة تعليمية للرسم الهندسي مع أداة تدوين الملاحظات على شاشة TR3PJ التفاعلية باستخدام وظيفتي "التراجع" و"الإعادة".

ترقية جديدة لإضافة أداة تدوين الملاحظات

يحظى المستخدمون بتجربة استخدام محسَّنة مع توفر وظيفتي "Un-do" (تراجع) و"Re-do" (إعادة) في وضع أداة تدوير الملاحظات. (يمكن استخدام أداة تدوين الملاحظات على أي مصدر متاح.)

*تراجع: تتيح هذه الوظيفة التراجع خطوة للوراء
إعادة : تتيح هذه الوظيفة التقدُّم خطوة للأمام
سيدة تبحث عن معلومات عبر متصفح الويب.

متصفح الويب

تدعم سلسلة الشاشات التفاعلية RE3PJ متصفح الويب * في نظام التشغيل Android**، ليصبح بإمكانك البحث عبر الويب بسرعة وسهولة دون الاتصال بجهاز كمبيوتر مكتبي خارجي.

*وظيفة مستندة إلى الشبكة
**جرى تحديث نظام التشغيل Android إلى الإصدار 9.0.
معالج بنظام على شريحة (SoC) مدمج عليه نظام التشغيل Android إلى جانب تطبيقات مجانية.

شاشة تفاعلية متكاملة

تأتي سلسلة TR3PJ مجهزة بمعالج SoC فائق الأداء مثبت عليه نظام التشغيل Android مع تطبيقات مجانية، وبذلك يمكن الاستغناء عن جهاز الكمبيوتر.

الوضع الآمن

يعمل الوضع الآمن على إيقاف تشغيل خيارات انعكاس الشاشة لتطبيق SSP‏ (Screen Share Pro) الذي يتيح مشاركة الشاشة بين الأجهزة المحمولة وشاشة العرض، وذلك لمنع عرض أي محتويات غير مصرَّح بها عبر وظائف مشاركة الشاشة في الأجهزة المتصلة المختلفة.

الوضع الآمن لحظر عرض المحتويات غير المصرَّح بها

كما تتيح فتحة OPS المدمجة للمستخدمين توصيل الشاشة التفاعلية بجهاز كمبيوتر بسهولة، ما يوفر وظائف أوسع نطاقًا.

فتحة OPS مدمجة

تدعم سلسلة الشاشة التفاعلية TR3PJ فتحات OPS مدمجة لتتمتع بإمكانية توصيل جهاز كمبيوتر OPS بمنتهى السهولة والراحة في الجزء الخلفي من اللوحة الرقمية التفاعلية عبر منفذ توصيل الطاقة الداخلي (PD).
يتعذر توصيل شاشة العرض عبر منفذ USB لحماية البيانات.

منع نقل البيانات عبر USB

يعمل وضع منع نقل البيانات عبر USB تأمين البيانات ومنع نسخها على أجهزة غير مصرح بها بشكل مسبق، ولا غني عن استخدام هذا الوضع في الأماكن التي يكون فيها الالتزام بإجراءات الحماية ضروريًا.

أخذ لقطة شاشة جزئيًا

يمكن للمستخدمين تحديد المنطقة المطلوبة من الشاشة لقص الصورة وتخزينها في الذاكرة الداخلية. كما تتيح الشاشة التفاعلية TR3PJ إرسال الصور المقصوصة مباشرةً إلى البريد الإلكتروني أو تطبيقات تدوين الملاحظات.

سيدة تلتقط جزءًا من الشاشة التفاعلية TR3PJ، وتشرح الجزء المحدد لرجل يقف بجوارها.

ثلاثة أشخاص مجتمعون في عرفة اجتماعات حيث يحضرون اجتماعًا افتراضيًا مع أشخاص آخرين تظهر صورهم على الشاشة.

اتصال Bluetooth

تدعم شاشة TR3PJ تقنية Bluetooth للاتصال اللاسلكي بأجهزة مختلفة، كمكبر الصوت والماوس ولوحة المفاتيح وغيرها من الأجهزة الأخرى. وخضع الاتصال عبر هذه التقنية للتحسين لإنشاء بيئة تفاعل مختلطة بحيث يمكن عقد الاجتماعات والجلسات التعليمية -سواء عبر الاتصال بالإنترنت أو بدونه- بكل سهولة.
أحد موظفي LG يتابع عن بُعد حالة سلسلة الشاشات التفاعلية TR3PJ في مكان آخر.

خدمة ConnectedCare في الوقت الفعلي

يمكن إجراء الصيانة بسرعة وسهولة مع خدمة ConnectedCare*‎ الاختيارية، وهي خدمة سحابية توفرها شركة LG. ويتم خلال هذا الخدمة إدارة حالة شاشات العرض في أماكن العمل التابعة للعملاء من أجل تشخيص الأعطال وتقديم خدمة التحكم عن بُعد، بما يضمن استمرار العمل في شركات العملاء بسلاسة.

*يختلف توفر خدمة "ConnectedCare" حسب المنطقة، لذا يرجى التواصل مع ممثل المبيعات لشركة LG في منطقتك للحصول على مزيد من التفاصيل.
كل المواصفات

المواصفات الميكانيكية

لون الحواف

Black

عرض الحواف

T/R/L/B : 17.7/17.7/17.7/45.7mm

أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

2110 × 1283 x 225mm

مقبض

نعم

أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1957 × 1160 × 87.0mm

وزن العبوة

80.7Kg

VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

800 ×‏ 600 ملم

الوزن (الرأس)

65.8Kg

الطاقة

الإمداد بالطاقة

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

نوع الطاقة

طاقة مدمجة

الصوت

سماعة (مُدمجة)

نعم (16 واط × 2)

الملحقات

أساسية

Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

اختياري

لا

اللغة

العرض على الشاشة

English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Latvian, Thai

شهادات الاعتماد

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE

ErP / Energy Star

نعم / لا

الأمان

CB / NRTL

الشروط البيئية

نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

10 % to 90 %

درجة حرارة التشغيل

0 °C to 40 °C

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

نعم

التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

نعم (الفتحة)

الميزات المخصَّصة - اللمس

الدقة (النوع)

±1mm

حجم الكائن المتاح للمس

Ø2 mm ↑

واجهة

USB3.0

نقاط اللمس المتعددة

الحد الأقصى 20 نقطة

دعم نظام التشغيل

Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

سُمك طبقة الحماية الزجاجية

4mm (Anti-Glare)

نفاذ طبقة الحماية الزجاجية

0.87

وقت الاستجابة (جهاز كمبيوتر يعمل بنظام Windows 10)

10ms ↓

استهلاك الطاقة

BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

1092 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2047 BTU/Hr(Max.)

وظيفة DPM

0.5W

الحد الأقصى

600W

إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

0.5W

العادي

320W

اللوحة

نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

16:9

نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

مباشر

السطوع

390nit (Typ., without Glass)

عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

1.07 مليار لون

التدرج اللوني

NTSC 68%

نسبة التباين

1,200:1

نسبة التباين الديناميكي

لا

العمر الافتراضي

30,000 ساعة (الحد الأدنى)

دقة العرض الأصلية

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

16/7

تقنية لوحة العرض

تقنية IPS

رأسي/أفقي

لا/نعم

معدل التحديث

60 هرتز

زمن الاستجابة

8ms (G to G)

حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

86

معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

Haze 28%

زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

178º x 178º

ميزات خاصة

طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

نعم

إمكانية الاتصال

مدخل صوت

نعم

مخرج الصوت

نعم

مدخل جهاز العرض

لا

مخرج جهاز العرض

لا

مدخل DVI-D

لا

مخرج السماعة الخارجية

لا

مدخل HDMI

نعم (3 لكل وحدة)

مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

2.2/1.4

مخرج HDMI

نعم

IR

لا

مدخل RGB

نعم

مدخل RJ45(LAN)

نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

مخرج RJ45(LAN)

نعم

مدخل RS232C

نعم

مخرج RS232C

لا

شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

USB3.0 من النوع B ‏(2 لكل وحدة)

مدخل USB

USB3.0 من النوع ‏A ‏(4 لكل وحدة)، USB2.0 من النوع A ‏(1 لكل وحدة)، USB من النوع C (1 لكل وحدة)

الميزات المخصَّصة - لوحة إنشاء

عبر تقنية Bluetooth

تقنية Bluetooth 5.0

وحدة المعالجة المركزية

Quad core A73

واجهة المستخدم الرسومية

Mail G52 Multicore 2

LAN

شبكة جيجابت LAN

الذاكرة (ذاكرة الوصول العشوائي)

4 جيجابايت

إصدار نظام التشغيل (Android)

Android 9

المخزن

32 جيجابايت

اتصال Wi-Fi

802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax

التوافق مع البرامج

Connected Care

نعم

الميزات - الأجهزة

مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

نعم

الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

32 جيجابايت

تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

نعم

مؤشر الطاقة

نعم

مستشعر درجة الحرارة

لا

Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

نعم

الميزات - البرامج

صورة شعار التمهيد

نعم

Crestron Connected

نعم

HDMI-CEC

نعم

مجهز للشبكة

لا

PBP

لا

PIP

لا

وضع PM

لا

ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

نعم

نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

لا

التوفير الذكي للطاقة

نعم

إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

نعم

