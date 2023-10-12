We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
مبرد امتصاصي من النوع اللهب المباشر
اكتشف منتجات المبرّد الذي يعمل بنظام التبريد بالامتصاص من ال جي السعودية. تتميز هذه المبردات بأداء وصداقة للبيئة فائقين. اعرف المزيد من إل جي السعودية
فحص رقمي للضغط
مقياس الضغط الرقمي يُستخدم لمراقبة الضغط داخل المبرّد في الوقت الفعلي. يتم تعيين معدل التفريغ وحفظه تلقائيًّا ويمكن استخدام البيانات المحفوظة لمراقبة التسريب وتشخيصه بدقة وسرعة.