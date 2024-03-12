About Cookies on This Site

LG BECON cloud

سحابة LG BECON cloud هي نظام رعاية لحلول الهواء قائم على السحابة، يراقب مكيفات الهواء LG System Air-conditioner وHVAC في الوقت الفعلي للحفاظ على حالة التشغيل المثلى وتحديد أي مشاكل مسبقًا.

الاستعلام للدفع

LG THERMA V Split units lineup. The Hydro box and Integrated water tank are on the left, three outdoor units are on the right.

المراقبة عن بُعد للإدارة الذكية

Four small clockwise icons, GHP, Chiller, THERMA V, and VRF, are circled around the smart device displaying LG BECON cloud.

المراقبة عن بُعد طوال اليوم

تُعد سحابة LG BECON cloud منصة مراقبة على مدار اليوم ومتوافقة مع العديد من مرافق LG.

The graph, hour on the x-axis and degree on the y-axis, peaked at an abnormal value of over 60 degrees with a red warning icon on the top right.

اكتشاف الأخطاء 

تكتشف LG BECON cloud السلوكيات غير الطبيعية للمنتجات في أي وقت وفي أي مكان من خلال التحليل في الوقت الفعلي.

The graph, hour on the x-axis and degree on the y-axis, peaked at an abnormal value of over 60 degrees with a red warning icon on the top right.

خدمة الرعاية الفورية

عندما تكتشف LG BECON cloud وجود مشكلة، يتم إرسال المهندسين لإصلاحها بكفاءة بناءً على تحليل البيانات الضخمة.

مزايا LG BECON cloud

الوقت الفعلي

المرافق مترابطة لتمكين الكشف عن المخاطر والتشخيص التحليلي في الوقت الحقيقي.

فعّالة

يتم تقليل الوقت والتكلفة من خلال إرسال المهندسين بعد اكتشاف المشكلات المحتملة بشكل استباقي.

غير مقيدة

تتم مراقبة المرافق دون قيود على الوقت أو الموقع، مما يضمن أقصى قدر من الراحة للمستخدمين.

