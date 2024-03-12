We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG BECON cloud
سحابة LG BECON cloud هي نظام رعاية لحلول الهواء قائم على السحابة، يراقب مكيفات الهواء LG System Air-conditioner وHVAC في الوقت الفعلي للحفاظ على حالة التشغيل المثلى وتحديد أي مشاكل مسبقًا.
المراقبة عن بُعد للإدارة الذكية
مزايا LG BECON cloud
* يمكن أن يتنوع الاتصال حسب كل منتج.