وحدة داخلية مخفي

اكتشف مكيفات مخفية من ال جي السعودية. زر موقعنا وتعرف على هذه الأجهزة التي توفر تبريدا غير مرئيا ومناسبا للاستعمالت التي تتطلب جمالا في الديكورات الداخلية.

a black basic image

وحدة داخلية مخفي

حل تبريد غير مرئي مناسب للاستعمالات التي تتطلب جمالاً في الديكورات الداخلية

الميزات التشكيلة
الميزات
تشغيل للغرف المتعددة

تشغيل للغرف المتعددة

باستخدام أنبوب حلزوني (مطمور أو من النوع المرن) وحجرة تدفق، من الممكن تشغيل التبريد والتدفئة للعديد من الغرف في وقت متزامن.

وظيفة تحكم E.S.P.‎

وظيفة تحكم E.S.P.‎

وظيفة تحكم E.S.P.‎ (الضغط الساكن الخارجي) يمكن أن تتيح التحكم في حجم الهواء بسهولة باستخدام وحدة التحكم عن بُعد. كذلك يمكن لموتور BLDC أن يتحكم في سرعة المروحة وحجم الهواء بصرف النظر عن الضغط الساكن الخارجي. لا توجد ضرورة لأي ملحقات إضافية للتحكم في تدفق الهواء.

تحكم بمقاومين حراريين

تحكم بمقاومين حراريين

يمكن التحقق من درجة الحرارة الداخلية باستخدام مقاومين حراريين اثنين في وحدة التحكم عن بُعد، وكذلك من الوحدة الداخلية لاستشعار الفرق في درجة الحرارة في مكان واحد. يمكن للمقاومين الحراريين الاثنين أن يحسّنا من درجة حرارة الهواء الداخلي لتحقيق بيئة أكثر إشعارًا بالراحة.

ارتفاع مخفّض

ارتفاع مخفّض

توفر الأنابيب الساكنة المتوسطة الجديدة حلاً مثاليًّا للتركيب في المساحة المحدودة.

تركيب يتسم بالمرونة (أنبوب ساكن منخفض فقط)

تركيب يتسم بالمرونة (أنبوب ساكن منخفض فقط)

يسمح الأنبوب الساكن المنخفض الجديد بسحب الهواء في الجزء الخلفي أو السفلي حسب حالة التركيب.

تشكيلة الأنابيب المطمورة داخل السقف

تشكيلة الأنابيب المطمورة داخل السقف

Air_Solution_03

اتصل بنا

يُرجى الاتصال بنا للحصول على المزيد من المعلومات بشأن المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك في القريب.

اتصل بنا معرفة المزيد