About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
جهاز الاستقبال Pro:Centric SMART Set Top Box

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

جهاز الاستقبال Pro:Centric SMART Set Top Box

STB-6500

جهاز الاستقبال Pro:Centric SMART Set Top Box

front view

استمتع بتلفزيون سلس وذكي مع جهاز الاستقبال Pro:Centric Set Top Box

There is a simulated image to show Pro:Centric Set Top Box, STB-6500, installed in the hotel room. The TV connected to STB-6500 provides various information and services to guests.

* جميع الصور الواردة بصفحة الويب لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

The image shows that Pro:Centric SMART help you optimize hospital services for hotel brand and guest.

حلول إدارة الفنادق

منصة تطبيق Pro:Centric Smart

تم تحسين نظام Pro:Centric SMART لتخصيص خدمات الضيافة للعلامات التجارية الفندقية والنزلاء من خلال بنية تحتية لبروتوكول الإنترنت والترددات اللاسلكية. إنه يزيد من الراحة من خلال تطبيق التكنولوجيا المتطورة، وذلك بفضل أدوات التخصيص الذكية وبرنامج إدارة المحتوى من LG.

*قد تختلف واجهة المستخدم الفعلية
*نوع TA فقط يدعم الترددات اللاسلكية.

A man is managing some contents and settings of TV which is connected to the set top box in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

حلول إدارة الفنادق

Pro:Centric Direct

يوفر حل إدارة محتوى الفندق Pro:Centric Direct أدوات تحرير سهلة وبسيطة، مما يجعل من السهل تنفيذ الخدمة والإدارة المستندة إلى شبكة IP بنقرة واحدة. يمكّن حل Pro:Centric Direct المستخدمين من تحرير الواجهة الخاصة بهم بسهولة من خلال توفير واجهة مخصصة وإدارة جميع أجهزة التلفزيون في الغرفة بكفاءة. ويوفر الإصدار الحالي من PCD تحكمًا في الغرفة يعتمد على إنترنت الأشياء (IoT) بالإضافة إلى وظيفة التحكم الصوتي من خلال معالجة اللغة الطبيعية (NLP) من LG. ستكون هذه الوظائف المتعلقة بإنترنت الأشياء (IoT) والوظائف الصوتية نقطة البداية للتحضير لغرف الفنادق من الجيل القادم من خلال الذكاء الاصطناعي.

*قد تكون بعض الأجهزة محدودة التوافق، وبالتالي قد لا تدعم وظيفة التحكم الصوتي ووظيفة إنترنت الأشياء (IoT).

A TV with STB-6500 is screening the natural scenery at high resolution.

جودة صورة رائعة

دعم الدقة الفائقة الوضوح (Ultra HD)

طراز STB-6500 يدعم 4 أنواع من دقة إخراج الفيديو وهي UHD وFHD وHD و1366 × 768 بكسل. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، يقوم تلقائيًا بترقية المحتوى عالي الوضوح بالكامل على مدخلات HDMI/USB إلى Ultra HD.* مع ذلك، يمكنك تقديم رسائل واضحة وإضافة رسوم متحركة على المحتوى.

*يجب تعيين دقة الإخراج وتحديدها 2160 بكسل، ويجب أن تدعم الدقة الأصلية للوحة العرض المتصلة دقة Ultra HD. على سبيل المثال، تتطلب دقة 2160 بكسل لوحة عرض UHD.

A TV connected to the STB6500 is screening an art piece with Gallery Mode based on webOS 5.0.

منصة ذكية

نظام LG webOS 5.0 أكثر ابتكارًا

استكشف أحدث ميزات تلفزيون LG Smart TV الذكي. يمكّنك وضع المعرض المضاف حديثًا من الاستفادة من التلفزيون كعمل فني يتناغم مع مساحتك وحياتك.

STB-6500 decrypts and unlocks access to premium content through embedded Pro:Idiom technology.

تقنية إدارة الحقوق الرقمية (DRM) الذكية

تشفير Pro:Idiom المضمن

يوفر STB-6500 إمكانية فك تشفير Pro:Idiom المضمّن لأجهزة التلفزيون غير التابعة لـ Pro:Idiom. تقنية إدارة الحقوق الرقمية (DRM) توفر الوصول إلى المحتوى المتميز للمساعدة في ضمان النشر السريع والواسع للتلفزيون عالي الوضوح (HDTV) وغيره من المحتوى الرقمي ذي القيمة العالية.

STB-6500 has side connector that can extend additional 3rd party external modules.

تصميم الجهاز

التصميم مع موصل جانبي للتوسعة

تم تصميم STB-6500 لتوسيع وحدة خارجية إضافية من طرف خارجي لتوفير إمكانات إضافية مثل بطاقة مودم الكبل DOCSIS 3.0 لتركيب IP عبر المحور.

*يجب اختبار الوحدات الخارجية للتأكد من توافقها مع STB-6500.

Content is being shared easily and quickly on various devices through SmartShare.

إمكانات اتصال ذكية

SmartShare

تتيح ميزة SmartShare للمستخدمين مشاركة المحتوى بسهولة وسرعة أكبر عبر مختلف الأجهزة. كما أنها تُبسِّط العملية من خلال البحث بسهولة عن المحتوى المطلوب ومشاركة المحتوى.

* يجب أن تكون الأجهزة معتمدة من DLNA لدعم هذه الميزة.

Mobile device and TV with STB6500 are connected via Bluetooth, so music on the device is played on TV.

إمكانات اتصال ذكية

مزامنة الصوت عبر Bluetooth

تتيح ميزة مزامنة الصوت عبر Bluetooth للمستخدمين الاستماع إلى ملفات الموسيقى المجودة على جهاز جوال من خلال سماعات التلفزيون عبر اتصال Bluetooth.

*دعم الأجهزة لمزامنة صوت Bluetooth: جهاز محمول يعمل بنظام Android وiOS.

Set Top Box can function as wireless hotspot through SoftAP.

إمكانات اتصال ذكية

نقطة الوصول البرمجية (Soft AP)

تعمل نقطة الوصول الممكّنة بالبرمجيات (Soft AP) كنقطة وصول لاسلكية تعمل بتقنية Wi-Fi التي تستخدم التلفزيون كنقطة اتصال لاسلكية، مما يتيح للضيوف توصيل أجهزتهم الخاصة بنقطة الوصول Soft AP.

*يجب ضبط نقطة الوصول Soft AP في قائمة التثبيت.
*لا يجوز تشغيل ميزة Smart Mirroring في الوقت نفسه.
*قد لا تتوفر هذه الميزة في بعض الأجهزة بسبب اختلاف طريقة التشفير.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

الأبعاد/الوزن

  • أبعاد الشحن (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    366 x 143 x‏ 218 مم

  • الوزن عند الشحن

    1.85 كجم

مزايا الضيافة

  • EzManager

    نعم

  • مخرج IR

    نعم (RS-232C)

  • SNMP

    نعم

حل الضيافة

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    نعم

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    نعم

  • webRTC (الاتصال في الوقت الحقيقي)

    نعم

المعلومات

  • الفئة

    Settop Box

مواصفات الطاقة

  • استهلاك الطاقة (الحد الأقصى)

    60 واط

الوظائف الذكية

  • Bluetooth

    نعم

  • تشغيل الصوت عبر Bluetooth

    نعم

  • Screen Share

    نعم

  • إصدار webOS

    webOS 5.0

  • متصفح الويب

    نعم

قياسي

  • EMC

    نعم

  • الأمان

    نعم

الوظيفة الرأسية (الشركات/متاجر التجزئة)

  • BEACON

    نعم

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.