جهاز الاستقبال Pro:Centric SMART Set Top Box

حلول إدارة الفنادق
منصة تطبيق Pro:Centric Smart
تم تحسين نظام Pro:Centric SMART لتخصيص خدمات الضيافة للعلامات التجارية الفندقية والنزلاء من خلال بنية تحتية لبروتوكول الإنترنت والترددات اللاسلكية. إنه يزيد من الراحة من خلال تطبيق التكنولوجيا المتطورة، وذلك بفضل أدوات التخصيص الذكية وبرنامج إدارة المحتوى من LG.