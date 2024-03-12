We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
شفافية فائقة
تمنح تقنية OLED من إل جي شاشة العرض OLED الشفافة شكلاً أكثر نحافة بدون وحدة إضاءة خلفية أو طبقة من الكريستال السائل، لتحقيق شفافية أعلى بنسبة 38%* من شاشات عرض LCD الشفافة التقليدية (10%**). تعرض الشاشة الشفافة المعلومات المطلوبة فوق الأشياء الموجودة خلفها الظاهرة بوضوح.