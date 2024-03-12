About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
فئات XE4F

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

فئات XE4F

55XE4F-M

فئات XE4F

تصميم رقيق وقوي برؤية رائعة1

تصميم رقيق وقوي برؤية رائعة

بفضل التصميم الرقيق والقوي، يمكن تثبيت فئات XE4F بسهولة لتلبية احتياجات العملاء في البيئات الخارجية التي تتطلب ظروف تثبيت معقدة. يجذب السطوع المحسن انتباه العملاء حتى في ظل ضوء الشمس القوي والمباشر.

تصميم رقيق وخفيف1

تصميم رقيق وقوي

تصميم رقيق وخفيف

تتكون فئات XE4F من شاشة فردية تتميز بتصميم خفيف ورقيق ويمكن تخصيصها بسهولة لتناسب البيئات الخارجية المختلفة دون الحاجة إلى إطار منفصل.

سهولة التكامل مع تصميمات الشركاء حسب الطلب

تصميم رقيق وقوي

سهولة التكامل مع تصميمات الشركاء حسب الطلب

تعد فئات XE4F أكثر خفة وجاهزية للتخصيص حسب احتياجات العملاء وإعداداتهم المختلفة. بداية من لوحات القوائم الخارجية إلى الأكشاك، يتم تثبيت فئات XE4F على النحو الأمثل الذي يناسب العملاء استنادًا إلى الأغراض الصناعية والاستخدام.

ساطع متألق

وضوح فائق

ساطع متألق

تتميز فئات XE4F بسطوع قوي يبلغ 4000 نت، مما يوفر صورة ذات جودة واضحة ومفعمة بالحيوية حتى تحت أشعة الشمس المباشرة.

زاوية مشاهدة عريضة

وضوح فائق

زاوية مشاهدة عريضة

تمد تكنولوجيا لوحة IPS من إل جي المستخدم بتحكم أفضل في شاشة الكريستال المسال وهو ما يمكن من مشاهدة الشاشة افتراضيًا من أي زاوية.

سطوع طويل الأمد

وضوح فائق

سطوع طويل الأمد

تعمل فئات XE4F بشكل أكثر إشراقًا عند درجة حرارة منخفضة، وبالتالي تدوم أطول من المنتجات التقليدية بفضل إضافة المزيد من وحدات LED.

رؤية واضحة حتى مع ارتداء النظارة الشمسية المستقطبة

وضوح فائق

رؤية واضحة حتى مع ارتداء النظارة الشمسية المستقطبة

توفر ميزة لوح الربع الموجي (QWP)* الرؤية الواضحة حتى مع ارتداء المستخدم نظارة شمسية مستقطبة.

*لوح الربع الموجي

حماية قوية مع تصميم IP56

الموثوقية للاستخدام الخارجي

حماية قوية مع تصميم IP56

تتميز الشاشة بتصميم IP56 للتشغيل الموثوق. إنها مصممة لتقاوم الماء إضافة إلى مقاومة التأثيرات الضارة للشمس والمطر والثلج والغبار والرياح، وهي ميزة أساسية للاستخدامات الخارجية.

زجاج واقي (معتمد من IK10)

الموثوقية للاستخدام الخارجي

زجاج واقي (معتمد من IK10)

يضمن الزجاج الأمامي المقوى والمصفح توفير حماية مثالية من الظروف الخارجية، مما يقلل من أضرار تأثير تلك الظروف.

* الصور لأغراض التوضيح فقط
* يشير تصنيف IK إلى درجة المقاومة ضد التأثيرات الخارجية على مقياس من 0 إلى 10. (يشير الرقم 10 إلى أعلى مستوى من الحماية.)

Support HDBaseT ™

صيانة سهلة

Support HDBaseT ™

تدعم فئات XE4F تقنية HDBaseT™، وهي المعيار العالمي لنقل الفيديو والصوت عالي الوضوح والإيثرنت وأجهزة التحكم وUSB والأشعة تحت الحمراء عبر كابل واحد طويل المسافة، من أجل التحكم بسهولة في الشاشة وتوفير تكاليف التثبيت والصيانة.

* لا تدعم فئات XE4F إمدادات الطاقة

المراقبة عبر الويب

صيانة سهلة

المراقبة عبر الويب

يعد حل المراقبة المستند إلى الويب حل يتميز بسهولة الاستخدام حيث يوفر الراحة للمستخدم. فهو يمكن المستخدم من الوصول الكامل إلى أي مكان في أي وقت من خلال هواتفه المحمولة أثناء الوصول إلى كل من البيانات الحالية والسابقة. يسمح للمستخدم بمراقبة الوحدة وإجراء التعديلات والتحكم في الوحدة عن بُعد في الوقت الفعلي.

* الصورة لأغراض التوضيح فقط

مشهد المستخدم1

مشهد المستخدم

طباعة

كل المواصفات

الصوت

  • سماعة (مُدمجة)

    لا

الملحقات

  • أساسية

    Remote Controller, Manual(EIG, IG), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, HDMI Cable, POWER CABLE, Battery, Screws

  • اختياري

    لا

اللغة

  • العرض على الشاشة

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

المواصفات الميكانيكية

  • لون الحواف

    Black

  • عرض الحواف

    T/R/L/B : 38.4/26/26/38.4mm

  • أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1446 x 890 x 207mm

  • مقبض

    لا

  • أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1292.5 x 737.4 x 88.0mm

  • أبعاد الشاشة مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    غير متوفر

  • وزن العبوة

    46Kg

  • VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

    غير متوفر

  • الوزن (الرأس)

    40Kg

  • الوزن (الرأس + الحامل)

    غير متوفر

الطاقة

  • الإمداد بالطاقة

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • نوع الطاقة

    طاقة مدمجة

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

  • طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

    لا

  • التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

    لا

شهادات الاعتماد

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

  • ePEAT (الولايات المتحدة فقط)

    لا

  • ErP / Energy Star

    نعم / لا

  • الأمان

    CB / NRTL

الشروط البيئية

  • نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

    10 % to 80 %

  • درجة حرارة التشغيل

    -30 °C to 50 °C

الميزات المخصَّصة - اللمس

  • الدقة (النوع)

    غير متوفر

  • حجم الكائن المتاح للمس

    غير متوفر

  • واجهة

    غير متوفر

  • نقاط اللمس المتعددة

    غير متوفر

  • دعم نظام التشغيل

    غير متوفر

  • سُمك طبقة الحماية الزجاجية

    غير متوفر

  • نفاذ طبقة الحماية الزجاجية

    غير متوفر

  • وقت الاستجابة (جهاز كمبيوتر يعمل بنظام Windows 10)

    غير متوفر

استهلاك الطاقة

  • BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

    1126 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1364 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • وظيفة DPM

    3.5W(WOL Off), 8W(WOL on)

  • الحد الأقصى

    400W

  • إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

    0.5W

  • العادي

    330W (Full White) 178W (IEC 62087)

اللوحة

  • نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

    16:9

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    مباشر

  • السطوع

    4,000nit (Typ.), 3,200nit (Min.)

  • عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

    16.7 مليون لون

  • التدرج اللوني

    NTSC 72%

  • نسبة التباين

    1,000:1

  • نسبة التباين الديناميكي

    500,000:1

  • العمر الافتراضي

    50,000 ساعة (العادي)

  • دقة العرض الأصلية

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

    24/7

  • تقنية لوحة العرض

    +IPS / M

  • رأسي/أفقي

    نعم/نعم

  • QWP (لوحة ربع موجة)

    نعم

  • معدل التحديث

    60 هرتز

  • زمن الاستجابة

    9ms (G to G)

  • حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

    55

  • معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

    Haze 3%

  • الشفافية

    غير متوفر

  • زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

    178º x 178º

زجاج حماية

  • مضاد للانعكاس

    نعم

  • درجة الحماية

    YES (IK10)

  • الأشعة تحت الحمراء - المقاومة (IR)

    نعم

  • مقاومة للكسر

    نعم

  • مقوى / تعزيز كيميائي

    تقوية بالتعديل الحراري

  • السمك

    5mm

ميزات خاصة

  • طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

    نعم

  • ضوء الشمس المباشر

    نعم

  • تصنيف الحماية IP

    IP56

  • توافق اللمس المتراكب

    غير متوفر

  • حماية الطاقة

    نعم

  • معايرة ذكية

    غير متوفر

  • إمالة (متجهة لأسفل)

    غير متوفر

  • إمالة (متجهة لأعلى)

    Max. 15 degree

إمكانية الاتصال

  • مدخل صوت

    لا

  • مخرج الصوت

    لا

  • ميزة Daisy Chain

    لا

  • مدخل جهاز العرض

    نعم (HDCP 2.2)

  • مخرج جهاز العرض

    لا

  • مدخل DVI-D

    لا

  • مخرج السماعة الخارجية

    نعم

  • مدخل HDMI

    نعم (2 لكل وحدة)

  • مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

    2.2

  • مخرج HDMI

    لا

  • IR

    لا

  • مخرج IR

    لا

  • مدخل RGB

    لا

  • مدخل RJ45(LAN)

    نعم (2 لكل وحدة، LAN ‏1 لكل وحدة / HDbaseT ‏1 لكل وحدة)

  • مخرج RJ45(LAN)

    نعم

  • مدخل RS232C

    نعم

  • مخرج RS232C

    نعم

  • شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

    لا

  • مدخل USB

    USB2.0 من النوع ‏A ‏(2 لكل وحدة)

التوافق مع البرامج

  • Connected Care

    نعم

  • Mobile CMS

    لا

  • Promota

    لا

  • SuperSign Cloud

    لا

  • SuperSign CMS

    نعم

  • SuperSign Control+

    نعم

  • Supersign WB

    لا

الميزات - الأجهزة

  • مستشعر التسارع (الاتجاه)

    نعم

  • مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

    نعم

  • مستشعر BLU

    نعم

  • المستشعر الحالي

    لا

  • مروحة (مُدمج)

    نعم

  • مستشعر الرطوبة

    نعم

  • الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

    16 جيجابايت

  • تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

    لا

  • مستشعر البكسل

    نعم

  • مؤشر الطاقة

    نعم

  • مستشعر الاقتراب

    لا

  • مستشعر درجة الحرارة

    نعم

  • Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

    لا

الميزات - البرامج

  • معرف ضبط تلقائي

    نعم

  • مزامنة الإضاءة الخلفية

    نعم

  • المنارة

    لا

  • صورة شعار التمهيد

    نعم

  • تعويض السطوع

    لا

  • شهادة Cisco

    لا

  • مدير التحكم

    نعم

  • Crestron Connected

    لا

  • دوران المدخلات الخارجية

    نعم

  • تجاوز الأعطال

    نعم

  • التشغيل المتواصل للمسارات الصوتية المتتالية

    نعم

  • مدير مجموعة

    نعم

  • HDMI-CEC

    نعم

  • طريقة ISM

    نعم

  • جدولة المحتويات المحلية

    نعم

  • مزامنة الشبكة المحلية

    نعم

  • مجهز للشبكة

    لا

  • صورة عدم وجود إشارة

    نعم

  • إصدار نظام التشغيل (webOS)

    webOS 4.0

  • PBP

    نعم (2 صورة بجانب صورة)

  • PIP

    نعم

  • التشغيل عبر URL

    نعم

  • وضع PM

    نعم

  • Pro:Idiom

    نعم

  • RS232C Sync

    نعم

  • انعكاس المسح الضوئي

    لا

  • دوران الشاشة

    نعم

  • ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

    لا

  • نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

    نعم

  • تعيين خادم SI

    نعم

  • بروتوكول إدارة الشبكة البسيط (SNMP)

    نعم

  • إرسال الحالة بالبريد

    نعم

  • تعيين وضع اللوحات

    نعم

  • توصيل وتشغيل فوري عبر مدخل USB

    نعم

  • علامة الفيديو

    نعم (4 علامة فيديو)

  • إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

    نعم

  • webRTC

    نعم

  • إعداد أبيض/أسود بمقياس تدرج ألوان

    لا

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.