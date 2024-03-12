About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
لافتات قياسية جديدة ، عالية الضباب، وفائقة الدقة

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

لافتات قياسية جديدة ، عالية الضباب، وفائقة الدقة

55UH5J-H

لافتات قياسية جديدة ، عالية الضباب، وفائقة الدقة

(1)
  • LG لافتات قياسية جديدة ، عالية الضباب، وفائقة الدقة, 55UH5J-H
  • LG لافتات قياسية جديدة ، عالية الضباب، وفائقة الدقة, 55UH5J-H
  • LG لافتات قياسية جديدة ، عالية الضباب، وفائقة الدقة, 55UH5J-H
  • LG لافتات قياسية جديدة ، عالية الضباب، وفائقة الدقة, 55UH5J-H
  • LG لافتات قياسية جديدة ، عالية الضباب، وفائقة الدقة, 55UH5J-H
  • LG لافتات قياسية جديدة ، عالية الضباب، وفائقة الدقة, 55UH5J-H
  • LG لافتات قياسية جديدة ، عالية الضباب، وفائقة الدقة, 55UH5J-H
  • LG لافتات قياسية جديدة ، عالية الضباب، وفائقة الدقة, 55UH5J-H
  • LG لافتات قياسية جديدة ، عالية الضباب، وفائقة الدقة, 55UH5J-H
LG لافتات قياسية جديدة ، عالية الضباب، وفائقة الدقة, 55UH5J-H
LG لافتات قياسية جديدة ، عالية الضباب، وفائقة الدقة, 55UH5J-H
LG لافتات قياسية جديدة ، عالية الضباب، وفائقة الدقة, 55UH5J-H
LG لافتات قياسية جديدة ، عالية الضباب، وفائقة الدقة, 55UH5J-H
LG لافتات قياسية جديدة ، عالية الضباب، وفائقة الدقة, 55UH5J-H
LG لافتات قياسية جديدة ، عالية الضباب، وفائقة الدقة, 55UH5J-H
LG لافتات قياسية جديدة ، عالية الضباب، وفائقة الدقة, 55UH5J-H
LG لافتات قياسية جديدة ، عالية الضباب، وفائقة الدقة, 55UH5J-H
LG لافتات قياسية جديدة ، عالية الضباب، وفائقة الدقة, 55UH5J-H

الميزات الرئيسية

  • السطوع (النوع) : 500 شمعة /م2
  • معالجة السطح (ضباب): 28%
  • الحافة: 9.9 ملم (T/R/L)، 14.4 ملم (ب)
  • العمق: 39.9 mm
  • الواجهة: HDMI(3)/ DP/ DVI-D/ USB 2.0/ RS232C/ RJ45/ Audio/ IR
  • سماعة مدمجة
المزيد

لافتات قياسية جديدة
، عالية الضباب، وفائقة الدقة

شاشة تعرض محتويات الاجتماع وهي مثبتة على حائط غرفة الاجتماعات.

*جميع الصور في صفحة الويب هذه هي للأغراض التوضيحية فقط

سطوع الشاشة المناسب

بفضل السطوع المحسّن والذي يبلغ 500 شمعة / متر مربع لشاشة داخلية، تعرض سلسلة UH5J-H بوضوح المحتوى وتجذب انتباه الجمهور، وهو ما يجعلها شاشة العرض الأنسب للتسويق في غرف الاجتماعات، والمطارات، ومراكز بيع التجزئة، والمولات التجارية، وغيرها.

يبلغ مقدار سطوع UH5J-H 500 شمعة في المتر المربع، ومن ثم، تكون الرؤية معها أوضح، حتى مع الإضاءة القوية.

* تختلف الصور الفعلية المتاحة عن أمثلة الصور المعروضة.

أداء عالي مع منصة webOS

تُحسّن منصة LG webOS راحة المستخدم من خلال واجهة المستخدم الرسومية البسيطة وأدوات تطوير التطبيقات سهلة الاستخدام.

يمكن القيام بعدد من المهام في الوقت نفسه باستخدام واجهة المستخدم الرسومية البديهية.

طلاء تشكيلي مطابق

في أماكن مختلفة، لا يمكن لسلسلة UH5J-H تجنب التعرض للبيئات التي تحتوي على الغبار والرطوبة وما إلى ذلك، وهو ما قد يعيق الأداء مع مرور الوقت. يقلل الطلاء المطابق على لوحة الطاقة من هذه المخاطر من خلال حماية سلسلة UH5J-H من الملح، والغبار، ومسحوق الحديد، والرطوبة، وغيرها.

تتميز UH5J-H بطلاء مطابق على لوحة الطاقة لحماية جدار الفيديو حتى في البيئة المالحة أو الرطبة.

* تختلف الصور الفعلية (شاشة عرض كلافتة) المتاحة عن أمثلة الصور المعروضة.

يُساعد نظام التحكم في الصوت والصورة المستخدمين على التحكم في UH5J-H.

التوافق مع نظام التحكم في الصوت والصورة

تدعم سلسلة UH5J-H خاصية Crestron Connected®‎ لتحقيق التوافق العالي مع أدوات التحكم في AV الاحترافية لتحقيق تكامل سلس وتحكم آلي*، وهو ما يعزز كفاءة إدارة الأعمال.

* تحكم قائم على الشبكة

طباعة

كل المواصفات

الطاقة

  • الإمداد بالطاقة

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • نوع الطاقة

    طاقة مدمجة

الصوت

  • سماعة (مُدمجة)

    نعم (10 واط × 2)

الملحقات

  • أساسية

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • اختياري

    Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW350B), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

اللغة

  • العرض على الشاشة

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

المواصفات الميكانيكية

  • لون الحواف

    Black

  • عرض الحواف

    T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm

  • أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1360.0 x 835.0 x 175.0mm

  • مقبض

    لا

  • أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1234.4 x 720.9 x 39.9mm (with LG Logo)

  • أبعاد الشاشة مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1234.4 x 770.7 x 290.0mm

  • وزن العبوة

    24.2Kg

  • VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

    300 ×‏ 300 ملم

  • الوزن (الرأس)

    19.0Kg

  • الوزن (الرأس + الحامل)

    19.6Kg

شهادات الاعتماد

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ePEAT (الولايات المتحدة فقط)

    لا

  • ErP / Energy Star

    YES(NewErP) / YES

  • الأمان

    CB / NRTL

الشروط البيئية

  • نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

    10 % to 80 %

  • درجة حرارة التشغيل

    0 °C to 40 °C

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

  • طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

    لا

  • التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

    نعم (Piggyback)

استهلاك الطاقة

  • BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

    376 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 512 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • وظيفة DPM

    0.5W

  • الحد الأقصى

    150W

  • إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

    0.5W

  • التوفير الذكي للطاقة (%70)

    77W

  • العادي

    110W

اللوحة

  • نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

    16:9

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    حافة

  • السطوع

    500nit (Typ.)

  • عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

    1.07 مليار لون

  • التدرج اللوني

    BT709 95%

  • نسبة التباين

    1,100:1

  • نسبة التباين الديناميكي

    1,000,000:1

  • العمر الافتراضي

    50,000 ساعة (الحد الأدنى)

  • دقة العرض الأصلية

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

    24/7

  • تقنية لوحة العرض

    تقنية IPS

  • رأسي/أفقي

    نعم/نعم

  • QWP (لوحة ربع موجة)

    غير متوفر

  • معدل التحديث

    60 هرتز

  • زمن الاستجابة

    8ms (G to G)

  • حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

    55

  • معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

    Haze 28%

  • الشفافية

    غير متوفر

  • زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

    178º x 178º

إمكانية الاتصال

  • مدخل صوت

    نعم

  • مخرج الصوت

    نعم

  • ميزة Daisy Chain

    إدخال: HDMI، ‏DP / مخرج: HDMI

  • مدخل جهاز العرض

    نعم (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • مخرج جهاز العرض

    لا

  • مدخل DVI-D

    نعم (HDCP 1.4)

  • مخرج السماعة الخارجية

    لا

  • مدخل HDMI

    نعم (3 لكل وحدة)

  • مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

    2.2/1.4

  • مخرج HDMI

    نعم

  • IR

    نعم

  • مخرج IR

    لا

  • مدخل RGB

    لا

  • مدخل RJ45(LAN)

    نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

  • مخرج RJ45(LAN)

    لا

  • مدخل RS232C

    نعم

  • مخرج RS232C

    نعم

  • شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

    لا

  • مدخل USB

    USB2.0 من النوع ‏A ‏(1 لكل وحدة)

ميزات خاصة

  • طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

    نعم

  • ضوء الشمس المباشر

    غير متوفر

  • تصنيف الحماية IP

    IP5X

  • توافق اللمس المتراكب

    غير متوفر

  • حماية الطاقة

    غير متوفر

  • معايرة ذكية

    غير متوفر

  • إمالة (متجهة لأسفل)

    Max. 30 degree

  • إمالة (متجهة لأعلى)

    غير متوفر

التوافق مع البرامج

  • Connected Care

    نعم

  • Mobile CMS

    نعم

  • SuperSign Cloud

    نعم

  • SuperSign CMS

    نعم

  • SuperSign Control+

    نعم

  • Supersign WB

    نعم

الميزات - الأجهزة

  • مستشعر التسارع (الاتجاه)

    نعم

  • مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

    نعم

  • مستشعر BLU

    لا

  • المستشعر الحالي

    لا

  • مروحة (مُدمج)

    لا

  • مستشعر الرطوبة

    لا

  • الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

    16 جيجابايت

  • تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

    نعم

  • مستشعر البكسل

    لا

  • مؤشر الطاقة

    لا

  • مستشعر الاقتراب

    لا

  • مستشعر درجة الحرارة

    نعم

  • Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

    نعم

الميزات - البرامج

  • معرف ضبط تلقائي

    نعم

  • مزامنة الإضاءة الخلفية

    لا

  • المنارة

    نعم

  • صورة شعار التمهيد

    نعم

  • تعويض السطوع

    لا

  • شهادة Cisco

    نعم

  • مدير التحكم

    نعم

  • Crestron Connected

    نعم

  • دوران المدخلات الخارجية

    نعم

  • تجاوز الأعطال

    نعم

  • التشغيل المتواصل للمسارات الصوتية المتتالية

    نعم

  • مدير مجموعة

    نعم

  • HDMI-CEC

    نعم

  • طريقة ISM

    نعم

  • جدولة المحتويات المحلية

    نعم

  • مزامنة الشبكة المحلية

    نعم

  • مجهز للشبكة

    نعم

  • صورة عدم وجود إشارة

    نعم

  • إصدار نظام التشغيل (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • PBP

    نعم (4 صورة بجانب صورة)

  • PIP

    نعم

  • التشغيل عبر URL

    نعم

  • وضع PM

    نعم

  • Pro:Idiom

    نعم

  • RS232C Sync

    نعم

  • انعكاس المسح الضوئي

    لا

  • دوران الشاشة

    نعم

  • ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

    نعم

  • نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

    نعم

  • تعيين خادم SI

    نعم

  • التوفير الذكي للطاقة

    نعم

  • بروتوكول إدارة الشبكة البسيط (SNMP)

    نعم

  • إرسال الحالة بالبريد

    نعم

  • تعيين وضع اللوحات

    نعم

  • توصيل وتشغيل فوري عبر مدخل USB

    نعم

  • علامة الفيديو

    نعم (4 علامة فيديو)

  • إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

    نعم

  • webRTC

    نعم

  • إعداد أبيض/أسود بمقياس تدرج ألوان

    لا

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.