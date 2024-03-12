شاشة إل جي LED مزودة ب WebOS شاملة

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Universal LED display with built-in speaker
LG's LED All-in-One LAEC series has two displays in size; 136 inches and 163 inches. The LAEC Series is offered as an all-in-one package including a built-in controller and built-in amplifier. Eliminating the misconception that LED displays are difficult to install, they do not require console connections or module configuration. After a simple installation process, all you have to do is operate the screen with a remote control like a home TV.