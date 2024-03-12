About Cookies on This Site

شاشة إل جي LED مزودة ب WebOS شاملة

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

شاشة إل جي LED مزودة ب WebOS شاملة

LAEC018-GN2

LAEC018-GN2

شاشة إل جي LED مزودة ب WebOS شاملة

front view

شاشة LED شاملة مزودة بـ webOS

شاشة LED شاملة مزودة بـ webOS

*جميع الصور في هذه الصفحة للأغراض التوضيحية فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.
*تختلف كماليات الحامل باختلاف الطرازات، ويلزم شراؤها بشكل منفصل.

Universal LED display with built-in speaker

Universal LED display with built-in speaker

 

LG's LED All-in-One LAEC series has two displays in size; 136 inches and 163 inches. The LAEC Series is offered as an all-in-one package including a built-in controller and built-in amplifier. Eliminating the misconception that LED displays are difficult to install, they do not require console connections or module configuration. After a simple installation process, all you have to do is operate the screen with a remote control like a home TV.

High performance with webOS

High performance with webOS

 

The integrated Quad Core SoC (System on a Chip) can perform multiple tasks simultaneously to provide smooth content playback. In addition, the LG webOS intelligent platform improves user convenience with an intuitive GUI and provides simple application development tools* for SI and/or developers, such as SDK (Software Development Kit), SCAP and typical applications.

* The webOS Signage Developer website (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com) provides SDK tools and documentation for building applications on LG digital signage. This is only available to partners..

تثبيت سهل

عملية تثبيت سلسلة All-in-One Smart بسيطة جدًا. بعد تأمين الخزانات (اثنتان لـ LAEC015 ، وثلاثة لـ LAEC018)، قم بتوصيل كل وحدة شاشة LED بها. وفي النهاية قم بتوصيل كابل الطاقة. هذا التثبيت البسيط يوفر الوقت والجهد، مما يجعل المستخدمين يتعاملون مع شاشة LED بسهولة.

تثبيت سهل

*هناك حاجة أيضًا إلى تثبيت البراغي أو تثبيت حامل الحائط / كماليات.
*الصورة موضحة كمثال على طراز LAEC015.

تركيب متعدد الاستخدامات مع كماليات مخصصة

يتم تقديم المنتج مع المكونات الضرورية بما في ذلك حامل الجدار الأفقي وأدوات التثبيت. يتوفر الحامل المخصص* كخيار، بحيث يمكنك وضعه بسهولة حسب مواقع التثبيت الخاصة بك. يمكن أيضًا تثبيت سلسلة LAEC جنبًا إلى جنب على شكل 1 × N أو 2 × N ، حتى 14 شاشة مناسبة لموقع التثبيت وأغراضه.

تركيب متعدد الاستخدامات مع كماليات مخصصة

*تختلف كماليات الحامل باختلاف الطراز وتحتاج إلى شرائها بشكل منفصل.

Fast maintenance

Fast maintenance

 

In case of a malfunction related to the LED module or system board, it can be serviced from the front. The LED module can be simply detached with the provided magnetic tool and quickly replaced without cables.

LG ConnectedCare in real time

LG ConnectedCare in real time

 

Maintenance is quick and easy with optional LG ConnectedCare*, a cloud service solution provided by LG. This service remotely controls the status of displays at the customer's premises for fault diagnosis and remote control services, enabling stable operation of the customer's business.

*LG ConnectedCare availability varies by region and is purchased separately.

Compatible with audio and video control system

Compatible with audio and video control system 

 

سلسلة LAEC تدعم Crestron Connected®* من أجل التوافق العالي مع أدوات التحكم الاحترافية في الصوت والصورة لتحقيق التكامل السلس والتحكم الآلي**، مما يعزز كفاءة إدارة الأعمال.

* الإعداد الأوّلي من الشاشة مطلوب للتوافق مع Crestron Connected®.
** التحكم المستند إلى الشبكة

مشاركة الشاشة بلا أسلاك

مشاركة الشاشة بلا أسلاك

 

سلسلة LAEC متوافقة مع LG One: Quick Share* ، وهو حل لاسلكي لمشاركة الشاشة. إنه يساعد ببساطة على مشاركة شاشة الكمبيوتر الشخصي على الشاشة باستخدام الزر وشبكة Wi-Fi المُضمنة**، ويمكنه أيضًا ضبط قيم الإعداد الأساسية (الصوت، ووضع الصورة ، والسطوع التلقائي، وما إلى ذلك) للشاشة المتصلة دون الحاجة إلى جهاز التحكم عن بعد.

* يجب شراء ميزة LG One:Quick Share بشكل منفصل.
** يحتاج المستخدمون إلى إعداد SoftAP ممكّن في قائمة الشبكة الخاصة باللافتات.

جهاز التحكم السحري عن بُعد (Magic Remote) لسهولة الاستخدام

باستخدام LG Magic Remote، يمكنك تحديد وتشغيل قائمة اللافتات تمامًا مثل استخدام الماوس ويمكن استخدام مؤشرها كمؤشر ليزر. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، من خلال زر "التجميد" المُضاف حديثًا على جهاز التحكم عن بُعد، يمكن للمستخدمين تجميد الشاشة مؤقتًا أثناء تبديل المحتويات على جهاز الكمبيوتر، حتى يتمكن المستخدمون من عقد اجتماعات دون انقطاع دون الكشف عن عملية التبديل.

جهاز التحكم السحري عن بُعد (Magic Remote) لسهولة الاستخدام

*يجب شراء جهاز التحكم عن بُعد LG Magic Remote بشكلٍ منفصل.
**وظيفة التجميد متاحة فقط عندما يكون LAEC متصلاً بإشارة إدخال خارجية.

