سلسلة LSAA تقنية LED المتميزة بدون كابلات

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

سلسلة LSAA تقنية LED المتميزة بدون كابلات

LSAA012

سلسلة LSAA تقنية LED المتميزة بدون كابلات

جودة صورة محسنة مع معالج الصور الذي يعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي

جودة صورة محسنة مع معالج الصور الذي يعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي

يتعرف "المعالج الذكي Alpha 7" المستخدم مع سلسلة LSAA على المحتوى الأصلي ويحلله، مما يعمل على تحسين وضوح ودقة المحتوى.

* تم إنشاء الوظائف المذكورة أعلاه باستخدام تقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي للتعلم العميق، لتحسين جودة الصورة وجودة الصوت.
دعم وحدات التحكم عن بعد التي تتسم بالسهولة

دعم وحدات التحكم عن بعد التي تتسم بالسهولة

تتيح سلسلة LSAA للمستخدمين الوصول بسهولة إلى الإعدادات، مثل وضع الصورة، ومستوى الصوت، وما إلى ذلك باستخدام جهاز تحكم عن بعد بدلاً من الاتصال بجهاز كمبيوتر شخصي. تستخدم نفس واجهة المستخدم التي تستخدمها لافتات LG الرقمية العامة، بحيث يمكن للمستخدمين التكيف معها بسهولة.

* تتوفر قائمة واجهة المستخدم سهلة العرض مع الشاشات ذات دقة أكثر من 1280 × 720. </ small>
التوافق مع أنظمة المؤتمرات السمعية والمرئية

التوافق مع أنظمة المؤتمرات السمعية والمرئية

اعتمدت سلسلة LSAA تقنية Crestron Connected® لمستوى أعلى من التوافق مع وسائل التحكم السمعية المرئية لإنجاز تكامل انسيابي وتحكم مؤتمت* بما يدعم فعالية إدارة أنشطة الأعمال.

* التحكم المعتمد على الشبكة </ small>

الابتكار الحقيقي مع البساطة

بجودة صورة لا مثيل لها وتصميم مثالي بدون كابل،
توسيع إمكانيات مساحة الأعمال نفسها.

الابتكار الحقيقي مع البساطة

لماذا نستخدم"الصمام الأمثل بدون كابل"

سلسلة LSAA هي لافتات LED مبتكرة تستخدم تقنية الإرسال اللاسلكي.
للحصول على دقة UHD بنسبة 16: 9،
لا يتطلب اتصال كبل بين الصناديق لتزويد الإشارة والطاقة.
بفضل التصميم الكتلي تتميز سلسلة LSAA بسهولة التثبيت عن أي وقت مضى.

لماذا نستخدم"الصمام الأمثل بدون كابل"

تصميم مثالي بدون كابل للتثبيت البسيط

* اعتمادًا على P1.2 ،16: 9، دقة UHD (صناديق 8 × 8)

نقل البيانات لاسلكيًا وخفض الطاقة بدون كابل

تعبير نابض بالألوان مدعوم بتقنية HDR

بفضل دعم تقنية المدى الديناميكي العالي (HDR10, HDR10 Pro*) يصبح المحتوى نابضًا بالحياة ومزودًا بتأثير بصري رائع.
يتيح نطاق الألوان الأوسع ونسبة التباين الأكبر للمشاهدين بالاستمتاع الكامل بالمحتوى الحيوي.

تعبير نابض بالألوان مدعوم بتقنية HDR

* HDR10 Pro هو حل بتقنية HDR من LG الخاص بمعالجة إشارة HDR باستخدام التخطيط المُحسَّن للطنين الديناميكي

توافق كهرومغناطيسي من الفئة B

تم اعتماد سلسلة LSAA من LG باعتبارها تتميز بخاصية التوافق الكهرومغناطيسي من الفئة B، والتي تتطلب معدات إلكترونية مصممة للاستخدام في البيئات السكنية وكذلك البيئات التجارية أو الصناعية أو التجارية.
لذلك، فهي مناسبة للاستخدامات القريبة مثل قاعات اجتماعات الشركات وقاعات اجتماعات مجلس الإدارة وما إلى ذلك.

توافق كهرومغناطيسي من الفئة B

حزمة LED عدد 4 في 1

على عكس لافتات LED التقليدية من LG حيث يشكل مصدر ضوء واحد حزمة LED صغيرة، قامت سلسلة LSAA بتطبيق أربعة مصادر للضوء في وقت واحد على حزمة LED الأوسع. لذلك يمكن أن تكون المساحة المرفقة لحزمة LED عدد 4 في 1 أوسع من حزمة LED الفردية التقليدية، مما يجعل سطح لافتات LED أكثر سلاسة ومناسب للاستخدامات القريبة مثل غرف اجتماعات الشركات وما إلى ذلك.

حزمة LED عدد 4 في 1

وضع الاستعداد

عندما لا يكون هناك إشارة إدخال لفترة من الوقت، يتم إيقاف تشغيل الشاشة وتنتقل أجزاء الدائرة الرئيسية داخل صندوق LED إلى وضع الاستعداد. وهذا يوفر استهلاكًا إضافيًا للطاقة ويمكّن من إعادة تنشيط المنتج ببساطة باستخدام جهاز تحكم عن بُعد.

وضع الاستعداد

العناية 365 يوم في الوقت الحقيقي

تصبح الصيانة أسهل وأسرع مع العناية باللافتات 635* وهو حل الخدمة السحابية الذي توفره خدمة LGE. فهي تدير حالة الشاشات في أماكن العميل عن بعد لتشخيص الأعطال وخدمات التحكم عن بعد، مما يضمن التشغيل المستقر لأعمال العميل.

العناية 365 يوم في الوقت الحقيقي

* قد يختلف توافر خدمة "رعاية اللافتات 365 يوم" حسب المنطقة، لذا يرجى الاتصال بممثل مبيعات إل جي في منطقتك لمزيد من التفاصيل.

دعم تكرار الطاقة/الإشارة

تم تصميم سلسلة LSAA لدعم تكرار الإشارة والقوة، مما يوفر للمستخدمين الراحة. بفضل وحدة تزويد الطاقة الاحتياطية المدمجة الاختيارية، يمكن للعملاء ضمان التشغيل المستمر للشاشة دون انقطاع في التيار الكهربائي، بينما تقلل وحدات التحكم المزدوجة من تعطل الشاشة مع إدخال إشارة ثنائية الاتجاه.

دعم تكرار الطاقة/الإشارة

* تشير كلمة "تقليدية" الموضحة أعلاه إلى شاشات LED التي لا تدعم وضع تكرار الطاقة / الإشارة.
** تتوفر ميزات تكرار الطاقة / الإشارة اعتبارًا من الربع الثالث من عام 2020.
*** نموذج وحدة مزود الطاقة PSU الاحتياطي المدمج اختياري.
طباعة

كل المواصفات

الهيكل معلمات

  • مسافة البكسل (مم)

    1.25

  • وضوح الوحدة (عرضxارتفاع)

    240x90

  • الوزن لكل وحدة (كجم)

    0.20

  • وضوح الصندوق (عرضxارتفاع)

    480x270

  • مساحة سطح الصندوق (م2)

    0.259

  • الوزن لكل صندوق (كجم / صندوق)

    6.9

  • الوزن لكل متر مربع (كجم / م2)

    34.1

  • كثافة البكسل المادية (بكسل / م2)

    640,000

  • مسطح الصندوق (مم)

    ±0.5

بصري المواصفات

  • السطوع (بعد المعايرة)

    600 نت (نوع) 1200 نت (ذروة)

  • زاوية عرض بصري (أفقي)

    160

  • زاوية عرض مرئي (عمودي)

    160

  • اتساق السطوع

    97%

  • اتساق الألوان

    ±0.015Cx,Cy

  • نسبة التباين

    ذروة. 9,000:1
    نوع 5,000:1

كهربائي المواصفات

  • استهلاك الطاقة (واط/صندوق، الحد الأقصى)

    107

  • استهلاك الطاقة (واط/صندوق، متوسط)

    64

  • استهلاك الطاقة (واط/م2، الحد الأقصى)

    527

  • استهلاك الطاقة (وحدة حرارية بريطانية/صندوق، الحد الأقصى)

    364

  • استهلاك الطاقة (وحدة حرارية بريطانية/صندوق، متوسط)

    218

  • استهلاك الطاقة (وحدة حرارية بريطانية/م2، الحد الأقصى)

    1,798

عنصر التحكم

  • عنصر التحكم

    CSAA-012X

ملحقات اختيارية

  • ملحقات اختيارية

    أداة التثبيت على الحائط (WM-L1080)
    مجموعة أدوات الإطار (KT-BZ1080)

