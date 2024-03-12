About Cookies on This Site

شاشة All-in-One Micro LED

LAAA007-G2

شاشة All-in-One Micro LED

صورة أمامية مع ملء الفراغات

شاشة All-in-One Micro LED

في غرفة الاجتماعات الفاخرة التي تحتوي على طاولة مؤتمرات واسعة وإطلالة على المناظر الطبيعية في الخارج، يوجد جهاز LG MAGNIT All-in-One، الذي ينتمي لسلسلة LAAA، مثبت على الحائط. تعرض شاشة LAAA مقاس 136 بوصة بشكل واضح مواد العرض التقديمي للاجتماع.

* جميع الصور الواردة بهذه الصفحة لأغراض توضيحية فقط.

تحسين الدقة البصرية باستخدام تقنية Micro Pixel

تقنية Micro Pixel Pitch الخاصة بـ LG MAGNIT توفر دقة بصرية رائعة. توفر شرائح LED المتقدمة دقة تفاصيل مذهلة وتحكمًا دقيقًا في الإضاءة، مما يوفر صورًا شديدة الوضوح على الشاشة. ومع التعبير اللوني الدقيق، يتم تقديم كل لون بوضوح وعمق مذهلين، مما يوفر تجربة بصرية واقعية. استمتع بدقة تقنية العرض مع LG MAGNIT.

تجتمع شاشة LG MAGNIT All-in-One، ووحدات سلسلة LAAA معًا لتشكل شاشة كبيرة تعرض ألوانًا دقيقة ومناظر ليلية واضحة.

تعزيز التجانس مع تقنية
LST (معالجة الأسطح من LG)

تعمل تقنية نقل الرقائق ومعالجة الأسطح المبتكرة الخاصة بـ LG MAGNIT على تحسين تجانس اللون الأبيض وتقليل تشوه اللون من أي زاوية، مما يوفر تجارب مشاهدة حقيقية ودقيقة بزاوية واسعة. تضمن هذه التقنية تجانسًا ملحوظًا للألوان، مما يؤدي إلى جودة صورة فائقة.

بينما تُشوِّه شاشات LED التقليدية الألوان (تظهر باللون الأحمر) عند النظر إليها من زوايا مختلفة، تعرض LG MAGNIT نتائج دقيقة من كل الزاويا.

* استنادًا إلى لافتات LED التقليدية من LG بدون تقنية نقل الرقائق ومعالجة الأسطح من LG.

تحقيق اللون الأسود العميق باستخدام تقنية الطلاء الأسود

إن طريقة LG MAGNIT المتقدمة والدقيقة لربط الرقائق صغيرة الحجم بشكل مباشر على لوحات الدوائر الإلكترونية جنبًا إلى جنب مع تقنية الطلاء الأسود والمسافات الصغيرة بين الرقائق واللوحة تمنحك صورة سوداء مذهلة مقارنة بشاشات LED من نوع SMD. وهذا ما يجعلها الخيار الأمثل لعرض المحتوى الذي يتطلب لونًا أسود عميقًا، مما يضمن أن تكون كل صورة غنية وزاهية وواقعية.

تحتوي شاشات LED التقليدية من نوع SMD على شرائح أكبر، كما أن لون الغلاف المستخدم لرقائق LED يمنح الشاشة مظهرًا رماديًا عامًا. على الجانب الآخر، شاشات Micro LED تدمع الشرائح الصغيرة الحجم مباشرة على القاعدة، حيث تكون المناطق الأخرى -بخلاف الشريحة- سوداء، مما يؤدي إلى ظهور اللون الأسود بشكل أفضل.

تجربة مشاهدة مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي مع معالج Alpha 7

يتميز LG MAGNIT بمعالج Alpha 7 الذكي المتقدم الذي يعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي والذي يعمل على تحسين الوضوح والحدة لتقديم تجربة مشاهدة رائعة. تتيح تقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي المتقدمة للمعالج التعرف على المحتوى وتحليله، وتخصيص إعدادات العرض لكل مشهد على حدة لإنشاء صورة واقعية وغامرة للغاية.

ومن خلال التحسين بواسطة المعالج الذكي Alpha 7، تبدو السُدم في السماء زاهية وتظهر وضوحًا محسّنًا.

مجموعة من الأشخاص يعقِدون اجتماعًا أثناء مشاهدة الشاشة والاستماع إلى الصوت عبر مكبر الصوت المدمج بسلسلة LAAA الموجودة في غرفة الاجتماعات.

شاشة LED شاملة الاستخدامات مع مكبر صوت مدمج

سلسلة LAAA هي عبارة عن شاشة كبيرة مقاس 136 بوصة يتم تقديمها كحزمة شاملة بما في ذلك وحدة تحكم مدمجة ومكبر صوت مدمج. القضاء على الفكرة المغلوطة أن شاشات LED صعبة التركيب، فهي لا تتطلب توصيلات وحدة التحكم أو تكوين الوحدة. بعد عملية تثبيت بسيطة، كل ما عليك فعله هو تشغيل الشاشة بجهاز تحكم عن بعد مثل التلفزيون المنزلي.

يمكن إنجاز مهام متعددة في آنٍ واحدٍ وترتيبها بسهولة عبر نظام التشغيل الذكي LG webOS.

أداء عالي مع webOS

يمكن لنظام Quad Core SoC المدمج (نظام على رقاقة) تنفيذ عدة مهام في وقت واحد لتوفير تشغيل سلس للمحتوى. بالإضافة إلى أن منصة LG webOS الذكية تعمل على تحسين راحة المستخدم من خلال واجهة المستخدم الرسومية السهلة وتوفر أدوات تطوير تطبيقات* بسيطة لـ SI و/أو للمطورين، مثل SDK (مجموعة تطوير البرمجيات) وSCAP والاستخدامات النموذجية.

 

* موقع webOS Signage Developer (http://webossignage.developer.lge.com)يوفر أدوات SDK ووثائق لإنشاء التطبيقات على لافتات LG الرقمية. هذا متاح فقط للشركاء.

عملية تركيب سهلة

قم بإنشاء شاشة LG MAGNIT AIO كاملة مع 5 وحدات LDM مجمعة (وحدات عرض LED). يتم التكوين المسبق لوحدة مكونة من 30 وحدة مع إمكانية تقليل الفجوات بفضل عملية محاذاة الوحدات الاحترافية الخاصة بـ LG MAGNIT. أمسك الشاشة بإحكام بإطاراتها وغطائها الخلفي، وقم بتوصيل كابلات التيار المتردد (واحد لـ LAAA015، واثنان لـ LAAA007). وبعد ذلك، يمكنك تركيبها بشكل مُنظم بدون وصلات الطاقة المعقدة.

يتكون هذا من إجمالي 4 صور توضح خطوات تثبيت الإطار على الحائط باستخدام حامل الحائط، وتوصيل الوحدات الخمس من وحدة LDM المُجمَّعة بالإطار، وتجميع الحواف، وتوصيل طاقة التيار المتردد.

* يتطلب الأمر تثبيت البراغي أو تثبيت حامل/ملحقات الجدار بشكل إضافي.

سلسلة LAAA مثبتة على جدار غرفة الاجتماعات وهي تعرض تفاصيل غرفة الاجتماعات مثل رقم الغرفة وجدول أعمال الاجتماع والمؤقت وما إلى ذلك عبر وضع office meeting.

وضع الاجتماع بالمكتب (Office Meeting)

باستخدام وضع Office Meeting، يمكنك بسهولة تكوين تفاصيل غرفة الاجتماعات مثل رقم الغرفة والوقت الحالي. كما تتضمن أيضًا ميزات مريحة مثل تبديل الإدخال التلقائي، ومؤقت العرض التقديمي، والإعدادات القابلة للضبط مثل السطوع التلقائي ووضع الصورة.

 

* يمكن للمستخدمين تمكين وضع Office Meeting في قائمة “الإعدادات البسيطة” (EZ Setting) في اللافتة.

هناك شخص بغرفة الاجتماعات مع وجود لافتة وأحد أنظمة التحكم في الصوت والصورة التي تساعد المستخدمين على التحكم في سلسلة LAAA.

متوافقة مع أنظمة التحكم في الصوت والصورة

سلسلة LAAA تدعم Crestron Connected®* من أجل التوافق العالي مع أدوات التحكم الاحترافية في الصوت والصورة لتحقيق التكامل السلس والتحكم الآلي**، مما يعزز كفاءة إدارة الأعمال.

 

* الإعداد الأوّلي من الشاشة مطلوب للتوافق مع Crestron Connected®. يجب شراء

** التحكم المستند إلى الشبكة

*** Crestron Connected® بشكل منفصل.

جهاز التحكم السحري عن بُعد (Magic Remote) لسهولة الاستخدام

باستخدام LG Magic Remote، يمكنك تحديد وتشغيل قائمة اللافتات تمامًا مثل استخدام الماوس ويمكن استخدام مؤشرها كمؤشر ليزر. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، من خلال زر "التجميد - FREEZE" المُضاف حديثًا على جهاز التحكم عن بُعد، يمكن للمستخدمين تجميد الشاشة مؤقتًا أثناء تبديل المحتويات على جهاز الكمبيوتر، حتى يتمكن المستخدمون من عقد اجتماعات دون انقطاع دون الكشف عن عملية التبديل.

تظهر وظائف LG Magic Remote في صورتين. تُظهِر الصورة اليسرى وظيفة Magic Remote التي تسمح باستخدامها كمؤشر ليزر على شاشة LAAA. الصورة اليُمنى هي وظيفة "التجميد"، وعندما يتم الضغط على زر التجميد الموجود بوحدة التحكم عن بعد Magic Remote، تتوقف شاشة LAAA المثبتة على جدار غرفة الاجتماعات مؤقتًا ويمكن تغيير محتويات الكمبيوتر دون الكشف عن عملية التغيير.

* وظيفة "التجميد" متاحة فقط عند توصيل LAAA بإشارة إدخال خارجية.

حل مشاركة الشاشة (Screen Sharing) اللاسلكي من LG‏، وLG One:Quick Share

LG One:Quick Share هو حل لمشاركة الشاشة لاسلكيًا متاح من خلال سلسلة LAAA ووحدة نقل USB والتطبيق الخاص بها. يمكنك ببساطة مشاركة شاشة الكمبيوتر الشخصي على الشاشة باستخدام زر USB وشبكة Wi-Fi المضمنة*، كما يمكنك ضبط قيم الإعداد الأساسية (مستوى الصوت، ووضع الصورة، والسطوع التلقائي، وما إلى ذلك) للشاشة المتصلة بدون جهاز تحكم عن بعد. كما يساعدك وضع Office Meeting** على عرض جدول الأعمال والملاحظات قبل بدء الاجتماع.

"هناك 3 صور تصف خطوات تركيب وصلة One:Quick Share USB ومشاركة الشاشة الشخصية حتى تتمكن من مشاركة الشاشة لاسلكيًا. الصورة الأولى مخصصة لإقران USB ولافتة LG الرقمية، والثانية تصف شخصًا يمسك وصلة USB ويحاول توصيلها بالكمبيوتر، والصورة الأخيرة مخصصة أخيرًا للأشخاص الذين يعقدون اجتماعًا عن طريق توصيل وصلة USB بجهاز كمبيوتر محمول ومشاركة الشاشة لاسلكيًا مع LAAA على الحائط."

* يحتاج المستخدمون إلى إعداد SoftAP المُمكَّن في قائمة الشبكة الخاصة باللافتة.

** يمكن للمستخدمين تمكين وضع Office Meeting في قائمة الإعدادات السهلة (EZ Setting) الخاصة بالافتة.

*** يجب شراء LG One:Quick Share بشكل منفصل وهي خدمة متوافقة مع الكمبيوتر الشخصي الذي يعمل بنظام التشغيل ~Windows10،‏ أو ~MacOS 10.15.

