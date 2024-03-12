شاشة All-in-One Micro LED

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
شاشة LED شاملة الاستخدامات مع مكبر صوت مدمج
سلسلة LAAA هي عبارة عن شاشة كبيرة مقاس 136 بوصة يتم تقديمها كحزمة شاملة بما في ذلك وحدة تحكم مدمجة ومكبر صوت مدمج. القضاء على الفكرة المغلوطة أن شاشات LED صعبة التركيب، فهي لا تتطلب توصيلات وحدة التحكم أو تكوين الوحدة. بعد عملية تثبيت بسيطة، كل ما عليك فعله هو تشغيل الشاشة بجهاز تحكم عن بعد مثل التلفزيون المنزلي.