About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

تقنية IPS


استعد للألوان الحقيقية مع تقنية IPS، ومستويات اللون الأسود العميقة والألوان الزاخرة للحصول على التباين المدهش وتفاصيل الألوان عند كل زاوية فعليًا. تقدم LG الجديد في عالم شاشات عرض المعلومات والإعلانات التجارية لتصل بأعمالك لأقصى مستوى أرباح

تقنية IPS

تقنية IPS

استعد للألوان الحقيقية، ومستويات اللون
الأسود العميقة والألوان الزاخرة للحصول على التباين المدهش وتفاصيل الألوان عند كل زاوية فعليًا.

المقدمة تكنولوجيا الشاشة لماذا تقنية IPS من LG الفيديو
المقدمة

مقدمة

تمثل تقنية IPS (التبديل داخل اللوح) في شاشات البلور السائل (LCD). وقد صممت هذه التقنية للتغلب على القيود الموجودة في شاشات LCD ذات مصفوفة تأثير المجال النيماتيكي المجدول (TN) في أواخر الثمانينات، وقد شملت هذه القيود الاعتماد على زاوية رؤية قوية وانخفاض جودة إعادة تمثيل الألوان، وتتضمن تقنية التبديل داخل اللوح ترتيب وتبديل اتجاه الجزيئات في طبقة الكريستال السائل (LC) بين طبقات الزجاج السفلية وهذا يتم بشكل أساسي بالتوازي مع طبقات الزجاج المستخدمة.

1. زاوية رؤية عريضة

المحافظة على حدة الألوان من كل الزاوية!


مقارنة إحداثيات الألوان (زاوية رؤية 60 درجة)

حصلت على شهادة من intertek


تعرض شاشة LG Display 84” UHD IPS أداء أفضل من شاشة 85” UHD VA من حيث تغيير اللون وقابلية الرؤية ومعدل تشوه جاما الاتجاهي

حاصلة على تقرير اختبار


تتمتع الشاشات المزودة بتقنية IPS بعرض صور أفضل مقارنة بشاشات VA.

أهمية زاوية الرؤية في حائط الفيديو


يتألف حائط الفيديو من عدة شاشات مرتبة معًا، ويتميز حائط الفيديو بكبر حجم شاشته وتأثره بزاوية الرؤية. (يتم اكتشاف تموه اللون مع زاوية رؤية 60 درجة)

اللوحة البيضاء التفاعلية


يقف المعلمون أو المقدمون عند الشرح بالقرب من زاوية الشاشة.

2. دقة الألوان

تُستخدم تقنية IPS على نطاق واسع في البث والتصاميم الطبية والاحترافية بسبب إسقاطها للألوان بالقرب من الكائنات الفعلية (يظهر الاختبار القائم على استخدام جدول Mcbeth24color بأن تقنية IPS تعرض ألوانا دقيقة بين إشارة دخل وخرج اللون)

عند استخدام تقنية IPS، يكون اللون الفعلي هو نفس اللون الظاهر على الشاشة.

3. لوحة مستقرة

تتميز تقنية IPS بخاصية الاسترداد السريع للكريستال السائل وبالتالي لا يحدث وميض عند لمس الشاشة، ولكن تتميز شاشات VA بخاصية استرداد الكريستال السائل البطيئ التي تسبب الوميض عند لمس الشاشة.

لماذا تقنية IPS من LG (مقارنة بالتليفزيون)

تحتاج الشاشات التجارية إلى إضافة مزايا جديدة بسبب ظروف الاستخدام المتنوعة

الخلو من اليوجور (الغبار)


تظهر عيوب اليوجور عند عرض صورة ثابتة لفترة طويلة، فيما يعمل الكريستال السائل المستخدم بشكل حصري بكافة شاشات LCD من LG على تفادي مثل هذا العيوب.

الخلو من السواد


تظهر عيوب السواد عندما يفقد الكريستال السائل خصائصه عند الحرارة الحرجة، وتسعى LG على تفادي هذا العيب من خلال زيادة حرارة النقطة الحرجة إلى 110 درجة.

الوضع الأفقي


تعمل LG على تفادي عيوب الجاذبية الأرضية من خلال تعزيز حجم الكريستال السائل وزيادة قوة تماسكه

تقنية QWP


في حالة تطبيق تقنية QWP، يظل بالإمكان رؤية الشاشة حتى مع ارتداء نظارات الشمس القطبية. (يرتدي أكثر من 50 سائق في الولايات المتحدة النظارات الشمسية ويرتدي حوالي 10 منهم نظارات شمسية قطبية )

شاشة M+


تتجاوز شاشة M+ بكثير الشاشات التقليدية ممن حيث الشفافية

شاشة IPS مقابل شاشة VA

شاشة IPS مقابل
شاشة VA


شاهد الاختلاف الملحوظ بين شاشة IPS وشاشة VA عندما يتعلق الأمر بالضغط الخارجي والحرارة وتأثيراللون الأسود.