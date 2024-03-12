About Cookies on This Site

تقنية OLED


تقنية OLED

تقنية OLED


اكتشف تقنية OLED من LG للشاشات النحيلة والخفيفة والمستقبلية. ونظرًا لما تتميز به من ألوان زاخرة وتباين مدهش وحتى التصميم المبتكر، فإن تكنولوجيا OLED الخاصة بنا من LG ستتخطى حتمًا توقعاتك فيما يتعلق بأجهزة التليفزيون.

مقدمة 5 سمات فضلى
مقدمة

هيكل شاشة OLED


لا تحتاج شاشة OLED إلى وحدة إضاءة خلفية أو طبقة كريستال سائل.

شاشة OLED ذاتية الانبعاث


·  لا تحتاج لوحدة إضاءة خلفية  : لا تتسبب في تسريب الإضاءة
· لا توجد بها طبقة كريستال سائل : زاوية رؤية عريضة، زمن استجابة سريع
· هيكل بسيط : مكونات أقل, تصميم نحيل/ أنيق

بحث العملاء


أظهرت استطلاعات الرأي التي أجريت لقياس جودة الصور والتصميمات في الصين/الولايات المتحدة/ألمانيا أن شاشات OLEDتتفوق على شاشات LCD.
※ المصدر: استطلاع آراء العملاء أعلى 30 دخل،  55 بوصة ومشتريات التليفزيون/نية الشراء أعلى من 1500 دولار (TNS, ‘14.12~’15.01)  
※ التفضيل الإجمالي (متوسط الصين والولايات المتحدة وألمانيا)،  معلومات العلامة التجارية / السعر غير متعلقة

OLED جيل شاشات المستقبل


تمثل تقنية OLED مجموعة من الشاشات الجديدة التي تتغلب على قيود الشاشات الحالية من حيث جودة الصورة والتصميم.

لون أسود مثالي


لون أسود نقي مع وحدات البكسل ذاتية الإضاءة

اللون المثالي


إعادة إنتاج ألوان دقيقة ومستقرة

شاشة عرض مثالية


بدون تشوه في اللون من أي زاوية

حركة واضحة مثالية


عرض صور واضحة ومتألقة باستخدام زمن استجابة الصور المتحركة MPRT بمعدل أسرع بما يقرب 5000 مرة

التصميم المثالي


شاشات المستقبل بتصميم نحيل وخفيف وبعوامل شكل حرة

لون أسود مثالي


تنتج وحدات البكسل ذاتية الإضاءة المستخدمة في شاشات OLED درجات تباين لا نهائية ولون أسود مثالي دون تسريب في الإضاءة.

اللون المثالي


توفر OLED إعادة إنتاج دقيق ومستقر للألوان.  
- OLED : التعبير بدقة عن إشارة دخل اللون - دائما ما تنتج تقنية
OLED صورا دقيقة لكل من الصور الساطعة والداكنة.

شاشة عرض مثالية


تتميز شاشة OLED بزاوية رؤية عريضة للغاية، بسبب وحدات البكسل ذاتية الإضاءة.

حركة واضحة مثالية


يحقق زمن الاستجابة السريع لشاشة OLED صور واضحة بدون تشوه.
* يعمل  زمن استجابة الصور المتحركة  المنخفض على إنشاء تشوه أقل للصورة
* MPRT (زمن استجابة الصور المتحركة), GTG (نسبة الرمادي إلى الرمادي)

تصميم استثنائي