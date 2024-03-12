About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

تقنية VIC


تطبيق تكنولوجيا VIC على حائط الفيديو، وتعويض الاختلاف في الألوان والسطوع في الدائرة كجزء من خوارزمية لجعل الشاشات المختلفة تظهر مثل "شاشة واحدة. تقدم LG الجديد في عالم شاشات عرض المعلومات والإعلانات التجارية لتصل بأعمالك لأقصى مستوى أرباح

تقنية VIC

تقنية VIC


تطبيق تكنولوجيا VIC على حائط الفيديو، وتعويض
الاختلاف في الألوان والسطوع في الدائرة كجزء من خوارزمية لجعل الشاشات المختلفة تظهر مثل "شاشة واحدة".

مقدمة ما المقصود بـ VIC تحسين VIC ميزات VIC
مقدمة

مقدمة

تم تطوير تكنولوجيا جديدة لجعل حائط الفيديو يبدو مثل شاشة واحدة من خلال تقليل الاختلاف من حيث اللون والسطوع في كل شاشة.

※ VIC: إنشاء صورة حائط فيديو

الحالة الحالية


1. تركز تقنية LCD حاليًا على منتجات الشاشة الواحدة
2. يمكن بسهولة اكتشاف الفرق في اللون والسطوع في حوائط الفيديو

ما المقصود بـ VIC

تدفق العملية


تطبيق تكنولوجيا VIC على حائط الفيديو، وتعويض الاختلاف في الألوان والسطوع في الدائرة كجزء من خوارزمية لجعل الشاشات المختلفة تظهر مثل "شاشة واحدة".

التحسينات

النتائج

تحسينات VIC

قبل VIC

بعد VIC

ميزات VIC

1. تبسيط عملية المعايرة من العميل!

قبل VIC


يتعين على العميل متابعة عملية المعايرة

بعد VIC


عملية المعايرة من العميل مبسطة

2. تبسيط عملية معايرة الفيديو للاستبدال

قبل VIC


عملية المعايرة الكاملة تكون مطلوبة للبديل بسبب مشكلة في التوافق

بعد VIC


تبسيط عملية المعايرة للبديل