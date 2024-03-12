شاشة المراجعة الإكلينيكية بدقة 8 ميجابكسل من إل جي

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
شاشة IPS بمقاس 27 بوصة بدقة 8 ميجابكسل
جودة صورة رائعة
توفر شاشة IPS بمقاس 27 بوصة بدقة 8 ميجابكسل سطوعًا مثاليًا للمراجعة الثانوية. تتيح زاوية العرض التي تبلغ 178 درجة للمرضى والأطباء رؤية الصور المعاد إنتاجها بدقة بأقل قدر من التشويه.