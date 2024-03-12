About Cookies on This Site

شاشة المراجعة الإكلينيكية بدقة 8 ميجابكسل من إل جي

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

شاشة المراجعة الإكلينيكية بدقة 8 ميجابكسل من إل جي

27HJ713C-W

27HJ713C-W

شاشة المراجعة الإكلينيكية بدقة 8 ميجابكسل من إل جي

جودة صورة دقيقة للمراجعة السريرية

جودة صورة رائعة

شاشة IPS بمقاس 27 بوصة بدقة 8 ميجابكسل

 

جودة صورة رائعة

توفر شاشة IPS بمقاس 27 بوصة بدقة 8 ميجابكسل سطوعًا مثاليًا للمراجعة الثانوية. تتيح زاوية العرض التي تبلغ 178 درجة للمرضى والأطباء رؤية الصور المعاد إنتاجها بدقة بأقل قدر من التشويه.

 

Brighter and More Precise1

350nits (Typ.) & sRGB 99%

أكثر إشراقًا ودقة

يضمن السطوع بدرجة 350 نت (نموذجي) و99% من مساحة الألوان sRGB تعبيرًا لونيًا أكثر إشراقًا وحيوية ودقة أفضل للحصول على دقة صورة أكبر.

صور طبية مع اتساق مضمون

الامتثال للمعايير الطبية 1

DICOM Part 14

الامتثال للمعايير الطبية

يعدل معيار DICOM الجزء 14 جاما مستويات التدرج الرمادي للصور الطبية من مختلف أساليب التصوير الطبي، مما يساعد على مراجعة أكثر دقة. كما أنه يضمن سطوعًا قدره 250 نت متوافقًا مع إرشادات سطوع المراجعة الثانوية ACR-AAPM-SIIM*.

*إرشادات سطوع المراجعة الثانوية ACR-AAPM-SIIM: تم تطوير إرشادات سطوع المراجعة الثانوية بشكل تعاوني من قبل الكلية الأمريكية للأشعة (ACR)، والجمعية الأمريكية لعلماء الفيزياء في الطب (AAPM)، وجمعية معلوماتية التصوير في مجال الطب (SIIM).

شاشة مستقرة باستمرار 1

استقرار السطوع

عرض مستقر باستمرار

يقيس المستشعر استقرار سطوع الإضاءة الخلفية ويعوض تلقائيًا تقلبات السطوع الناتجة عن تقادم الشاشة للحصول على عرض ثابت باستمرار طوال عمر الاستخدام.

راحة مشاهدة محسّنة

راحة عين طويلة الأمد

من الوميض

 

راحة عين طويلة الأمد

تقضي تقنية Flicker Safe فعليًا على الوميض للمساعدة في تقليل إجهاد العين.

 

تصميم مريح1

محور ثنائي الاتجاه

تصميم مريح

يوفر الحامل المريح المزود بآلية لضبط المحور ذي الاتجاهين مساحة عمل تشخيصية محسّنة. قم بتدوير شاشتين في الوضع الرأسي واستخدمهما جنبًا إلى جنب للحصول على تجربة قراءة مثالية.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

SW طلب

  • تحكم مزدوج

    نعم

  • LG استيديو المعايرة (الوان حقيقية مطوره)

    نعم

  • Qubyx

    لا

طَاقَة

  • مدخل الطاقة

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • مخرج DC

    19V, 3.42A

  • استهلاك الطاقة(DC Off)

    اقل من 0.3W

  • استهلاك الطاقة (الطاقة القصوى)

    65W

  • النوع

    طاقة خارجية (محول)

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • الوزن خلال الشحن[kg]

    10.3

  • الوزن بدون الحامل [kg]

    4.7

  • الوزن مع الحامل [kg]

    7.5

ميكانيكيا

  • تصميم بدون حواف

    3 جهات بدون حواف

  • تعديل شاشة العرض

    امالة/ارتفاع/دوران حول المحور/محور

  • تحويل الطاقة الميكانيكية

    لا

  • قاعدة بضغطة واحدة

    نعم

  • جدار بطاولة متحركةmm

    100 x 100

شاشة العرض

  • الأبعاد

    16:9

  • الاضاءة (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • اللون Bit

    10bit

  • تسلسل الألوان (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • معدل التباين (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • الوضوح

    3840 x 2160

  • وقت الاستجابة

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • المقاس [Inch]

    27

  • نوع سطح الشاشة

    Anti-Glare

  • زاوية الرؤيا (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

اكسسوارات

  • محولات

    نعم

  • تقرير المعايرة

    نعم

  • مدخل الديسبلاي

    نعم

  • DVI-D (لون/طول)

    لا

  • D-Sub

    لا

  • HDMI (لون/طول)

    نعم

  • حبل القوة

    نعم

  • USB3.0 مصدر السلك

    نعم

عادي

  • CE

    نعم

  • EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

    نعم

  • EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

    نعم

  • FDA

    Class I

  • GMP

    نعم

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

    نعم

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    نعم

  • IP(Front/Except for front)

    لا

  • ISO13485

    نعم

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    نعم

  • KGMP

    نعم

  • MFDS

    نعم

  • REACH

    نعم

  • RoHS

    نعم

  • UL (cUL)

    نعم

  • Vandal-proof

    لا

  • WEEE

    نعم

الاتصال

  • 12G-SDI

    لا

  • 3G-SDI

    لا

  • مكونات (جودة الصورة)

    لا

  • تركيب (جودة الصورة)

    لا

  • Daisy Chain

    لا

  • DisplayPort

    نعم(1ea)

  • DVI-D

    لا

  • D-Sub

    لا

  • HDMI

    نعم(2ea)

  • مخرج سماعات الرأس

    3-pole صوت فقط

  • RS-232

    لا

  • s-فيديو

    لا

  • Thunderbolt

    لا

  • USB مخارج

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

سمات

  • تعديل حساس الانارة

    لا

  • ثبات اللون الاسود

    لا

  • ثبات الاضائة

    نعم

  • Color Temperature

    6500K/8500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)

  • DICOM Compliant

    نعم

  • محول تجاوز الفشل

    لا

  • امان من الرمش

    نعم

  • تركيز المنظر

    لا

  • الحساس الامامي

    لا

  • HDR 10

    لا

  • HDR Effect

    لا

  • Hot Key

    لا

  • HW معايرة

    HWالمعايرة الجاهزة

  • الاضاءة

    لا

  • نمط اضاءة الصندوق

    لا

  • Pathology Mode

    لا

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • PIP

    لا

  • مستشعر الوجود

    لا

  • نمط القراءة

    نعم

  • الوضوح ووضع المراه

    لا

  • وضع توفير الطاقة

    نعم

  • الوضوح الخارق+

    نعم

