مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

شاشة العمليات الجراحية من إل جي مقاس 31.5 بوصة بدقة 4K UHD IPS (تدعم 12G-SDI)

32HL714S-W

شاشة عرض جراحية بدقة 4K

شاشة عرض كبيرة للدقة الجراحية

توفر الشاشة الجراحية العالية الدقة بدقة 4K من إل جي المزودة بتقنية مبتكرة من إل جي الدقة وسهولة الاستخدام والموثوقية لإجراء جراحة دقيقة.

الدقة___شاشة_ips_مقاس_31_5_بوصة_بدقة_4k_/_hdr10_/_srgb_بنسبة_115__للمساحة،_الراحة___4pbp_وpip_/_وضع_المرآة_والدوران_/ دعم 12G-SDI

شاشة IPS مقاس 31.5 بوصة بدقة 4K

دقة محسّنة مع رؤية واسعة

مع شاشة عرض IPS مقاس 31.5 بوصة بدقة 4K، توفر الشاشة الجراحية من إل جي الراحة البصرية لعرض صور دقيقة مع الآخرين من أي زاوية. لذلك فهي تقلل من خطر سوء الفهم وتساعد على تحقيق نتائج أفضل.

31.5 بوصة بدقة 4K: دقة 4K العالية الدقة بالكامل، زاوية مشاهدة واسعة بتقنية IPS: 178 درجة

مخطط_مساحة_اللون_cie_1931_srgb_/ LG، 15_ مساحة ألوان أكبر

sRGB بنسبة 115% (المساحة)، أكثر من 99% (التغطية)

بدعم sRGB بنسبة 115% (المساحة)، وأكثر من 99% (التغطية) بالإضافة إلى معيار DICOM الجزء 14، تم تصميم الشاشة الجراحية 32HL714S-W للتعرف الدقيق على الألوان وإدراك العمق أثناء الجراحة التوسعية. تتيح للجراحين عرض صور دقيقة وواقعية والسماح بإجراء جراحة دقيقة.

لا يوجد استقرار سطوع مقابل. استقرار السطوع

استقرار السطوع

يمكن للشاشة الجراحية من إل جي المزودة بتثبيت السطوع الحفاظ على سطوع ثابت. يقيس المستشعر الخاص به الإضاءة الخلفية وظروف الإضاءة المحلية بعناية. ثم يقوم بتحسين السطوع الصحيح للإجراء الجراحي.

لا يوجد HDR10 مقابل HDR10

دعم HDR10

الشاشة الجراحية من إل جي بدقة 4K متوافقة مع الأجهزة الطبية التي تدعم HDR مثل كاميرات المنظار. يمكنها عرض الصور من الأجهزة بوضوح دون سحق اللون الأسود في المناطق المظلمة.

دعم PBP وPIP و12G-SDI

إشارات متعددة على شاشة واحدة

تدعم شاشة 32HL714S-W ما يصل إلى 4PBP وPIP والمنافذ الموسعة، مما يتيح لك رؤية إشارات متعددة من عدة أجهزة على شاشة واحدة.
يمكنك تعيين شاشة مركبة لفيديو التنظير الداخلي من كاميرا التنظير الداخلي، وصور الإشارات الحيوية والصور الفلوروسكوبية.

دعم_3pbp_/_4pbp_/_pip_/ 12G-SDI بدقة 4K

دعم 12G-SDI: تتيح الشاشة الجراحية من إل جي بدقة 4K النقل لمسافات طويلة لإشارات 4K عبر كابل محوري واحد دون تأخير لإجراء جراحة مستقرة.

دعم 12G-SDI

تتميز شاشة 32HL714S-W بلوحة IPS مقاس 31.5 بوصة بدقة 4K (3840 × 2160) مع دعم 12G-SDI، مما يتيح نقل إشارات 4K لمسافات طويلة عبر كابل محوري واحد دون تأخير لإجراء جراحة مستقرة. (قد تختلف المسافة القصوى لنقل مداخل 12G-SDI باختلاف الشركات المصنعة: حتى 50 مترًا باستخدام كابل BELDEN 1694A / حتى 70 مترًا باستخدام كابل CANARE UHD 5.5C).

مفتاح مدخل تجاوز الفشل: عندما يكون المصدر الرئيسي مفقودًا، ستتحول الشاشة تلقائيًا إلى مصدر تجاوز الفشل وتستعيد المصدر الرئيسي بمجرد عودة الإشارة.

مفتاح إدخال تجاوز الفشل

عندما يكون المصدر الرئيسي مفقودًا، ستتحول الشاشة تلقائيًا إلى مصدر تجاوز الفشل (النسخ الاحتياطي) واستعادة المصدر الرئيسي بمجرد عودة الإشارة. يمكنك ضبط المداخل الرئيسية ومداخل تجاوز الفشل في قائمة ضبط الشاشة.

شاشة أصلية، شاشة مرآة ودوران 180 درجة

المرآة والدوران

البحث عن عرض التشغيل المثالي

تساعدك شاشة 32HL714S-W المزودة بوظائف المرآة والدوران على ضبط عرض التشغيل الأمثل بشكل مثالي لتحسين راحتك في غرفة العمليات. يمكنك تحديد الصورة التي تم تدويرها 180 درجة أو الصورة المعكوسة التي تريد رؤيتها.

مقاومة_الغبار_والماء_ip35_(المقدمة)_/ IP32 (الجسم باستثناء المقدمة)

مقاومة الغبار والماء

لضمان الحماية من ملامسة الأشياء مثل الدم أو سوائل الجسم، تكون الشاشات الجراحية من إل جي قابلةً للتنظيف ومتينة، مع تصنيف IP35 في المقدمة وIP32 في الجسم ما عدا المقدمة، مما يؤمّنها من أي اتجاه.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

طَاقَة

  • مدخل الطاقة

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • مخرج DC

    24V, 7.5A

  • استهلاك الطاقة(DC Off)

    اقل من 0.3W

  • استهلاك الطاقة (الطاقة القصوى)

    180W

  • النوع

    طاقة خارجية (محول)

SW طلب

  • تحكم مزدوج

    لا

  • LG استيديو المعايرة (الوان حقيقية مطوره)

    نعم

  • Qubyx

    لا

ميكانيكيا

  • تصميم بدون حواف

    عادي

  • تعديل شاشة العرض

    لا

  • تحويل الطاقة الميكانيكية

    نعم

  • قاعدة بضغطة واحدة

    لا

  • جدار بطاولة متحركةmm

    200 x 100 & 100 x 100

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • الوزن خلال الشحن[kg]

    18.5

  • الوزن بدون الحامل [kg]

    13.5

  • الوزن مع الحامل [kg]

    لا

شاشة العرض

  • الأبعاد

    16:9

  • الاضاءة (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    800

  • اللون Bit

    10bit

  • تسلسل الألوان (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • معدل التباين (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • الوضوح

    3840 x 2160

  • وقت الاستجابة

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • المقاس [Inch]

    31.5

  • نوع سطح الشاشة

    Protection Glass(1.6t, Anti-Reflection, Anti-fingerprint)

  • زاوية الرؤيا (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

اكسسوارات

  • محولات

    نعم

  • تقرير المعايرة

    نعم

  • مدخل الديسبلاي

    نعم

  • DVI-D (لون/طول)

    لا

  • D-Sub

    لا

  • HDMI (لون/طول)

    نعم

  • حبل القوة

    نعم

  • USB3.0 مصدر السلك

    لا

عادي

  • CE

    نعم

  • EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

    نعم

  • EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

    نعم

  • FDA

    Class I

  • GMP

    نعم

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

    نعم

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    نعم

  • IP(Front/Except for front)

    IP35/IP32

  • ISO13485

    نعم

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    لا

  • KGMP

    نعم

  • MFDS

    نعم

  • REACH

    نعم

  • RoHS

    نعم

  • UL (cUL)

    نعم

  • Vandal-proof

    IK06

  • WEEE

    نعم

الاتصال

  • 12G-SDI

    نعم

  • 3G-SDI

    نعم

  • مكونات (جودة الصورة)

    لا

  • تركيب (جودة الصورة)

    لا

  • Daisy Chain

    لا

  • DisplayPort

    نعم(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

  • DVI-D

    نعم(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

  • D-Sub

    لا

  • HDMI

    نعم(1ea)

  • مخرج سماعات الرأس

    لا

  • RS-232

    نعم

  • s-فيديو

    لا

  • Thunderbolt

    لا

  • USB مخارج

    YES(1ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver2.0)

سمات

  • تعديل حساس الانارة

    لا

  • ثبات اللون الاسود

    نعم

  • ثبات الاضائة

    نعم

  • Color Temperature

    6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)

  • DICOM Compliant

    نعم

  • محول تجاوز الفشل

    نعم

  • امان من الرمش

    نعم

  • تركيز المنظر

    لا

  • الحساس الامامي

    لا

  • HDR 10

    نعم

  • HDR Effect

    نعم

  • Hot Key

    نعم (2 مفاتيح)

  • HW معايرة

    HWالمعايرة الجاهزة

  • الاضاءة

    لا

  • نمط اضاءة الصندوق

    لا

  • Pathology Mode

    لا

  • PBP

    2PBP/3PBP/4PBP

  • PIP

    نعم

  • مستشعر الوجود

    لا

  • نمط القراءة

    لا

  • الوضوح ووضع المراه

    نعم

  • وضع توفير الطاقة

    نعم

  • الوضوح الخارق+

    نعم

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.