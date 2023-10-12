About Cookies on This Site

LBH High Brightness

يوصى باستخدام فئة LBH للسطوع العالى و التى تصلح للتثبيت الخارجى فى الهواء الطلق و الذى يتطلب درجة عالية من السطوع و التباين العالى. و بفضل التصميم المتين المقاوم للماء (من الناحية الأمامية/الخلفية) الحاصل على تصنيف IP65

سطوع عال LBH1

سطوع عال LBH

يوصى باستخدام فئة LBH للسطوع العالي والتي تصلُح للتثبت الخارجي في الهواء الطلق والذي يتطلب درجة عالية من السطوع والتباين العالي. وبفضل التصميم المتين المقاوم للماء (من الناحية الأمامية/الخلفية) الحاصل على تصنيف IP65، فإنه يعزز من الأداء الموثوق حتى في البيئات القاسية.

Gallery Features Tech Specs
Gallery
aear-lbhhighbrightness-gallery-1
aear-lbhhighbrightness-gallery-2
aear-lbhhighbrightness-gallery-3
aear-lbhhighbrightness-gallery-4
aear-lbhhighbrightness-gallery-5
aear-lbhhighbrightness-gallery-6
aear-lbhhighbrightness-gallery-7
وضوح فائق1

وضوح فائق

يبلغ أقصى حد لدرجة السطوع 8,000 وحدة من أجل رؤية رائعة. يُعد المنتج مناسب لتثبيته في الأماكن الخارجية في الهواء الطلق والمُعرضة لأشعة الشمس المباشرة، مما يلفت الانتباه بصفة مستمرة ويقدم محتوى يتميز بدرجة فعالية أكبر من أي وقت مضى.

تصميم موثوق مقاوم لحالات الطقس1

تصميم موثوق مقاوم لحالات الطقس

حصلت كل من الجزء الأمامي والخلفي لحاوية الوحدة على اعتماد IP65. ويبقيها هذا مقاومة للغبار ومضادة لإدخال الرطوبة، مما يسمح بأداء تشغيلي مستقر غير متأثر بظروف الطقس والبيئات الخارجية الضارة.

تشغيل سلس مع حركة ديناميكية1

تشغيل سلس مع حركة ديناميكية

يضمن معدل التحديث العالي البالغ 3,840 هرتز تشغيل المحتوى بسلاسة. تحول الصورة الخالية من الوميض دون ظهور الأشرطة السوداء التي تنتج عن تصوير الفيديو، وكذلك إجهاد العين وعدم وضوح الرؤية لدى المشاهدين.

تمتع بالواقعية من خلال الألوان النابضة بالحياة1

تمتع بالواقعية من خلال الألوان النابضة بالحياة

تمنح فئة LBH صورة ذات جودة نابضة بالحيوية ومميزة من خلال مجموعة واسعة من تفصيلات الألوان ذات معدل تباين عالي.

جودة صورة متماثلة1

جودة صورة متماثلة

تخضع كل خطوة من خطوات الإنتاج إلى إدارة دقيقة، بينما تضمن معايرة المصنع جودة ثابتة بين وحدات LED. توفر الشاشة محتوىً سلسًا مع توحيد سطوع بنسبة％97.

صورة تتميز بالوضوح ودقة الألوان1

صورة تتميز بالوضوح ودقة الألوان

تجعل معايير الجودة الصارمة التي تتبعها LG لافتات LED من LG متميزة بألوان دقيقة، لتعرض لك ألوان المحتويات التي أمامك بوضوح ودون تشويه.

منتج آمن وفق اعتماد الحد من المواد الخطرة (RoHS)1

منتج آمن وفق اعتماد الحد من المواد الخطرة (RoHS)

تتميز جميع طرازات اللافتات LED من LG الحاصلة على اعتماد توجيه الحد من المواد الخطرة (RoHS) بكونها منتجات صديقة للبيئة لا تستخدم مواد ضارة بالبيئة والأشخاص.

Vertical Table
اسم الطرازLBH062DD5-B
(LBE062DD5-B)		LBH106VD3-B
(LBE106VD3-B)		LBH160VD3DB
(LBE160VD3DB)
اسم المسافةP6.25P10P16
تهيئة البكسل3 في 1 SMDبيضاويبيضاوي
مسافة البكسل (مم)6.2510.6616.00
تصميم الوحدة (الوزن × الارتفاع)40x4024x2416x16
أبعاد الوحدة (الوزن × الارتفاع، مم)250x250256x256256x256
وزن كل وحدة (كجم)1.001.001.00
الصمام الصانع حزمهNationstar-RSمتعدد الألوانمتعدد الألوان
عدد الوحدات لكل صندوق وحدة (الوزن×الارتفاع)4x44x44x4
تصميم صندوق الوحدة (الوزن×الارتفاع)160x16096x9664x64
أبعاد صندوق الوحدة (الوزن×الارتفاع× العمق, مم)1000x1000x1721024x1024x1501024x1024x150
المساحة السطحية لصندوق الوحدة (م2)1.0001.0481.048
الوزن لكل صندوق وحدة (كجم/وحدة)60.047.047.0
الوزن لكل متر مربع (كجم/م2)60.045.045.0
كثافة البكسل المادية (بكسل/م2)25,6008,7893,906
سطح صندوق الوحدة (مم)±0.5±0.5±0.5
مادة صندوق الوحدةألومنيومألومنيومألومنيوم
الوصول للخدمةأماميأمامي أو خلفيأمامي أو خلفي
الحد الأدنى للسطوع (بعد المعايرة)6,0006,0008,000
درجة حرارة اللون6,5006,5006,500
 
Vertical Table
زاوية الرؤية المرئية (أفقي)110160110
زاوية الرؤية المرئية (عمودي)11012060
تجانس السطوع97%97%97%
اتساق اللون±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy
نسبة التباين500050005000
عمق المعالجة (بت)141416
استهلاك الطاقة (وات/وحدة، الحد الأقصى)650682650
استهلاك الطاقة (وات/وحدة، الحد المتوسط)220220220
استهلاك الطاقة (وات/م2، الحد الأقصى)650650650
إمداد طاقة (فولت)100 إلى 240100 إلى 240100 إلى 240
معدل أطر (هرتز)50 / 6050 / 6050 / 60
معدل تحديث (هرتز)3,0003,8403,000
متوسط عمر (نصف سطوع)80,00080,00080,000
درجة حرارة التشغيل(مئوية)-10درجاتإلى +55درجة-10 درجات إلى +45 درجات-10 درجات إلى +55 درجات
رطوبة التشغيل0-80%RH0-80%RH0-80%RH
تصنيف مستوى الحماية الدولية للأجزاء الأماميةIP65IP65IP65
تصنيف مستوى الحماية الدولية للأجزاء الخلفيةIP54IP54IP54
 

*تخضع مواصفات العمر الافتراضي (نصف السطوع) لمواصفات حزمة LED.
**قد تختلف الطرازات باختلاف الإقليم. راجع فريق المبيعات المحلي للتأكد من التوافر.