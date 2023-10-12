We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
سطوع عال LBH
يوصى باستخدام فئة LBH للسطوع العالي والتي تصلُح للتثبت الخارجي في الهواء الطلق والذي يتطلب درجة عالية من السطوع والتباين العالي. وبفضل التصميم المتين المقاوم للماء (من الناحية الأمامية/الخلفية) الحاصل على تصنيف IP65، فإنه يعزز من الأداء الموثوق حتى في البيئات القاسية.