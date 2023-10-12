About Cookies on This Site

وحدة داخلية سقفي

اكتشف مكيفات معلقة سقفية وأرضية من ال جي السعودية. زر موقعنا وتعرف على هذه الأجهزة التي تمزج بين روعة وجمال التصميم العصري ذي الذوق الرفيع والبيئة الداخلية.

Indoor_Unit_Ceiling_and_Floor_Convertible_01

وحدة داخلية سقفي

امتزاج متقن بين روعة وجمال التصميم العصري ذي الذوق الرفيع والبيئة الداخلية

التشكيلة الميزات
التشكيلة
اتصل بنا
Indoor_Unit_Ceiling_and_Floor_Convertible_02

تأتي الأناقة الحائزة على جوائز التي تتسم بها الوحدة المعلقة في السقف ممتزجة مع التصميم المدهش على شكل حرف V والدوّارة السوداء.

تبريد وتدفئة فائقان

يسمح أداء التبريد والتدفئة الفائق الذي يوفره هذا الطراز بالتشغيل في المناطق الكبيرة. ويمكن أن يصل تدفق الهواء إلى مسافة تبعد عن مكيّف الهواء بما يصل إلى 15 مترًا.

Ceiling_and_Floor_Convertible_04_AR

تحكم بمقاومين حراريين (اختياري)

وتشمل لوحة التحكم الاختيارية مقاومًا حراريًّا ثانيًا، مما يسمح بعمليات تحقق دقيقة من درجة الحرارة الداخلية من مواقع متعددة.

سهولة في التركيب والصيانة

تم تحسين سرعة التركيب وسهولته باستخدام بنية فلتر إدخال/إخراج يعمل بلمسة واحدة وفلتر مبسط يتكون من قطعتين، وهو ما يجعله سهل الفك للتنظيف والصيانة بسهولة.

Ceiling-and-Floor-Convertible_06_SA_Re
Air_Solution_03

اتصل بنا

يُرجى الاتصال بنا للحصول على المزيد من المعلومات بشأن المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك في القريب.

اتصل بنا معرفة المزيد