وحدة داخلية كاسيت

اكتشف مكيفات سقف من ال جي السعودية, تصميم و حجم صغيران. زر موقعنا وتعرف على المزيد حول هذه الأجهزة التي تزيد من جمال الديكورات الداخلية لأقصى درجة مع توفير بيئة مريحة.

Ceiling_Mounted_Cassette_01

وحدة داخلية كاسيت

زيادة مظاهر الجمال في الديكورات الداخلية لأقصى درجة مع توفير بيئة مريحة

التشكيلة الميزات
التشكيلة
اتصل بنا

لوحة العلبة الجديدة رباعية الاتجاهات مثلت تعديلاً للشكل ذي الهيكل الأحادي. فحجم لوحتها يتم استيعابه في حجم بلاطة في السقف. علاوةً على ذلك، قللت الوحدة الداخلية التي تتميز بأبعاد صغيرة الحجم وقليلة السُمك القيود المفروضة، وهو ما يتيح عملية تركيب ناجحة في مساحات متنوعة.

شبكة رفع تلقائي

تسمح شبكة الرفع التلقائي بتنظيف الفلتر بسهولة بفضل ميزات بنية الدعم رباعية النقاط والتسوية التلقائية واكتشاف التوقف التلقائي والذاكرة الموجودة عند مستوى المستخدم.

Cassette_01_AR

التحكم في الريشة بشكل مستقل

تستخدم ميزة تشغيل الريشة بشكل مستقل مواتير منفصلة، مما يتيح إمكانية التحكم في كل الريش الأربع بشكل منفصل.

التحكم في الريشة سداسي الخطوات

هناك 6 خطوات مختلفة للتحكم في اتجاه تدفق الهواء باستخدام علبة أحادية الاتجاه. كذلك يتضمن الطراز الريشة المخصصة للاهتزاز التلقائي الذي ينتقل بين الجانبين الأيسر والأيمن لما يصل إلى 120 درجة.

ارتفاع مخفّض

ارتفاع العلبة أحادية الاتجاه يبلغ 132 مم، مما يجعلها حلاً مثاليًّا للتركيب في المساحة المحدودة.

تركيب مرن

لا يتطلب الوصول لأجل أعمال الفحص عند العلبة أحادية الاتجاه أي مساحة إضافية مزوّدة بأنبوب، مما يجعل بيئة التركيب عديمة التعقيد.

Ceiling_Mounted_Cassette_07_AR
Air_Solution_03

اتصل بنا

يُرجى الاتصال بنا للحصول على المزيد من المعلومات بشأن المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك في القريب.

اتصل بنا معرفة المزيد