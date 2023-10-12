We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
مبرد بالماء ذو ضاغط لولبي مضخة حرارية
اكتشف المضخات الحرارية المبردة بالماء من ال جي السعودية. يوفر هذا النظام طاقة ويقدم مياه بحرارة مرتفعة حتى 80 درجة مئوية. اعرف المزيد الآن عن المضخات الحرارية
تقليل الضوضاء
قلل المنتج الخلل في فتحة السحب وتقليل الشعور بعدم الارتياح الناتج عن الضوضاء عن طريق منع الارتشاح.