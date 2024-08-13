Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Gardırop Tipi Buzdolabı | InstaView No Frost Buzdolabı | 877 Litre Kapasite | E Enerji Sınıfı | Metalik Gri Renk
GR-Q31FMKHL_Energy Label_210401.pdf
Enerji Sınıfı : EU
Ürün Bilgi Formu

Özellikler

Galeri

Teknik Özellikler

İncelemeler

Satış Noktaları

Destek

LG Gardırop Tipi Buzdolabı | InstaView No Frost Buzdolabı | 877 Litre Kapasite | E Enerji Sınıfı | Metalik Gri Renk

GR-Q31FMKHL_Energy Label_210401.pdf
Enerji Sınıfı : EU
Ürün Bilgi Formu
GR-Q31FMKHL

LG Gardırop Tipi Buzdolabı | InstaView No Frost Buzdolabı | 877 Litre Kapasite | E Enerji Sınıfı | Metalik Gri Renk

LG GR-Q31FMKHL önden görünüm

Açma, Sadece Tıkla!

LG GR-Q31FMKHL Kapıyı İki Kere Tıklatın ve Favorilerinize Kolayca Erişin
InstaView Door-in-Door™

Kapıyı İki Kere Tıklatın ve Favorilerinize Kolayca Erişin

Door-in-Door® modeli, InstaView Door-in-Door® ile yeni özellikler kazanıyor. Buzdolabınızın serinliğini kaybetmeden içini aydınlatmak için şık cam panele iki kez vurmanız yeterlidir.

InstaView Door-in-Door™

Şık aynalı cam panele iki hızlı vuruş ile kapağı açmadan ve yiyeceklerin uzun süre taze kalmasını sağlayan soğuk havayı kaybetmeden sevdiğiniz atıştırmalıklarınızın ve içeceklerinizin bulunduğu bölümü hızlı ve kolay bir şekilde görün ve ulaşın.
LG GR-Q31FMKHL InstaView Door-in-Door™
LG GR-Q31FMKHL InstaView Door-in-Door™
LG GR-Q31FMKHL 5 Adımda Tazelik ve Ferahlık

5 Adımda Tazelik ve Ferahlık

Beş aşamalı akıllı filtre sistemi, harici fanı ve ince tasarımıyla kötü kokuları giderir. Ayrıca, yiyeceklerinizi daha temiz koşullarda daha taze tutabilirsiniz.
LG GR-Q31FMKHL 2 Kademeli Katmanlı Filtreleme

2 Kademeli Katmanlı Filtreleme

2 kademeli hava filtresi, hava sirkülasyonu sağlayan ve buzdolabındaki kokuları azaltarak gideren bir hava filtreleme sistemi işlevi görür.
LG GR-Q31FMKHL Lineer Kompresörde 10 Yıl Parça Garantisi
Inverter Lineer Kompresör

Lineer Kompresörde 10 Yıl Parça Garantisi

Standart bir LG kompresör sisteminden daha az titreşim, hareketli parça ve gürültü sunan LG Inverter Lineer Kompresör daha sessiz ve daha dayanıklıdır. LG 10 Yıl Parça Garantisi: Buzdolabınızın kalbi olan Inverter Lineer Kompresör için 10 yıl parça garantisi sunuyoruz.*
LG GR-Q31FMKHL Mutfağınızda En Yüksek Seviyede Kullanışlılık
Akıllı Saklama Alanı

Mutfağınızda En Yüksek Seviyede Kullanışlılık

Bu çift kapılı modern ve pratik buzdolabı, küçük veya açıkta duran ürünlere özel X-tra Duo alanı, daha uzun ürünlere özel geri çekilebilir raf, ürünlere hızlı ve kolay şekilde erişmenizi sağlayan sürgülü üst raf ve dondurucu kapı sepetleri gibi depolama seçenekleri ile konuk ağırlamayı sevenler için idealdir.
LG GR-Q31FMKHL Uzun Ürünleri Saklamak İçin Katlanır Raf

Uzun Ürünleri Saklamak İçin Katlanır Raf

Uzun ve büyük şişeleri veya kapları saklarken, rafınızı katlayarak ayarlayabilirsiniz.
LG GR-Q31FMKHL Ekstra Alan

Ekstra Alan

Yumurta, peynir veya jambon dilimleri gibi ürünler için ek alan.
LG GR-Q31FMKHL Buzdolabı Ayarlarınızı Uzaktan Yapın

Buzdolabı Ayarlarınızı Uzaktan Yapın

Uyumlu bir akıllı telefon ve LG ThinQ™ uygulamasıyla sıcaklık ayarlarını uzaktan yapabilir, böylece buzdolabınızı büyük market alışverişlerine hazır hale getirebilirsiniz.
ThinQ

Buzdolabı Ayarlarınızı Uzaktan Yapın

Uyumlu bir akıllı telefon ve LG ThinQ™ uygulamasıyla sıcaklık ayarlarını uzaktan yapabilir, böylece buzdolabınızı büyük market alışverişlerine hazır hale getirebilirsiniz.

Kare Cepli Kol ve Pınar Ekranı

Şık ve Kaliteli Tasarım

Cihazınız ne kadar gelişmiş bir teknolojiye sahip olursa olsun, mutfakta da mutlaka güzel görünmelidir. LG, teknolojik gelişmelere olduğu kadar tasarıma da büyük önem verir.

LG GR-Q31FMKHL Şık ve Kaliteli Tasarım

*LG Instaview satın alımlarınızda sipariş geçmeden önce, mutfağınızda buzdolabını konumlandıracağınız dolap alanını ve buzdolabının taşınması esnasında geçmesi gereken kapı, koridor gibi dar alanların ölçülerinin buzdolabı için uygun olduğunu teyit ediniz.

ÖZET

Yazdır

BOYUTLAR

gr-q31fmkhl_v
KAPASITE(ℓ)
877L
BOYUTLAR(MM)
912 X 1787 X 910 mm
Özellik
InstaView Door-in-Door®
Kompresör
Inverter Lineer Kompresör

Ana Özellikler

  • Ürün Boyutları (G x Y x D) (mm)

    912 x 1787 x 910

  • Kompresör Tipi

    Lineer

  • Door-in-Door

    Var (InstaView)

  • Yüzey (Kapı)

    (Metal)

Tüm Özellikler

KAPASİTE

  • Dondurucu Net Depolama Hacmi (L)

    369

  • Buzdolabı Net Depolama Hacmi (L)

    508

BOYUTLAR VE AĞIRLIK

  • Ürün Boyutları (G x Y x D) (mm)

    912 x 1787 x 910

ÖZELLİKLER

  • Door Cooling+

    Var

  • Door-in-Door

    Var (InstaView)

MALZEME VE YÜZEY

  • Yüzey (Kapı)

    (Metal)

PERFORMANS

  • Kompresör Tipi

    Lineer

BUZDOLABI BÖLMESİ

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Var

DONDURUCU BÖLMESİ

  • Dondurucu Işığı

    Üst LED

  • Çoklu Hava Akışı

    Var

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ

Müşteri Yorumları

Mağazada Bul

Yakınlarınızda bu ürünü deneyimleyin.