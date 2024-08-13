Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 9kg Çamaşır Makinesi I Beyaz Renk
MEZ69313939 F4Y1VYPQ5 24.6.5.pdf
Enerji Sınıfı : EU
Ürün Bilgi Formu

Özellikler

Galeri

Teknik Özellikler

İncelemeler

Satış Noktaları

Destek

LG 9kg Çamaşır Makinesi I Beyaz Renk

MEZ69313939 F4Y1VYPQ5 24.6.5.pdf
Enerji Sınıfı : EU
Ürün Bilgi Formu
F4Y1VYPQ5

LG 9kg Çamaşır Makinesi I Beyaz Renk

()
  • front view
  • front open
  • detergent
  • display
  • drum
  • display
  • life style
  • life style
  • life style
  • right side door open
  • right side perspective
  • left side
  • right side
  • side
  • back
front view
front open
detergent
display
drum
display
life style
life style
life style
right side door open
right side perspective
left side
right side
side
back

Temel Özellikler

  • 6 Hareketli,
  • Steam™
  • Smart Diagnosis™
  • 10 Yıl Motor Garantisi
Daha fazla
Çamaşır makinesinin iç kesimini göstermektedir

Evinize uyumuyla sizi şaşırtacak

Yeni tasarımıyla LG çamaşır makinesi evinizin iç dekoruna uyum sağlayacak.

*Ürün görselleri yalnızca temsilidir ve gerçek üründen farklılık gösterebilir.

Zekice tasarlandı

Çamaşır makinesinin iç kesimini göstermektedir

Çıkarılabilir üst kapak

Sınırlı alanlar için tasarlanmıştır

Yuvarlak akışın ortasında 6 hareketli dd logosu

6 Hareketli DD

Çamaşır yıkamanın en uygun yolu

Çamaşır makinesi motoru ve 10 yıl garanti görünüyor

10 Yıl Garanti

Güvelinebilirlik garantisi

Kumaşı ve lifin üstündeki tozları gösterir

Koruyucu Bakım

Ev toz akarlarından kurtulun

Dar alanlara sorunsuzca uyum sağlamak için tasarlanmıştır

Dar alanlar için mükemmeldir, kusursuz, ankastre bir görünüm için üst kapağı kolayca çıkartabilirsiniz. 

*Ürün görselleri yalnızca temsilidir ve gerçek üründen farklılık gösterebilir.

Zarif tasarım

Evinizin iç tasarımının kalitesini iyileştirin

Evinizin tasarımına şık bir şekilde uyum sağlayan bir çamaşır makinesi seçin.

*Ürün görselleri yalnızca temsilidir ve gerçek üründen farklılık gösterebilir.

6 Hareketli DD

Çamaşır yıkamanın en uygun yolu

Bu çamaşır makinesinin Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor’u altı farklı çamaşır yıkama hareketi sağlayarak kumaşlarınıza gereken bakımı ve temizliği sağlar.

*Ürün görselleri yalnızca temsilidir ve gerçek üründen farklılık gösterebilir.

Steam™

Kumaştaki toz ve tüylerden buharla kurtulun

Tozlardan buharla kurtulduğunuzu bilerek kıyafetlerinizi güvenle giyin.

*BAF (British Allergy Foundation) onaylı Allergy Care programı, ev toz akarı alerjenlerini azaltır.

Kazan temizliği

Baştan aşağı temizlik

Tertemiz bir çamaşır makinesi ve ferah kokan çamaşırlara sahip olun

Çamaşır makinesinin motoru suyla dönüyor

*Ürün görselleri yalnızca temsilidir ve gerçek üründen farklılık gösterebilir.

Keyfinizi bozmadan hataları kolayca tespit edin

Smart Diagnosis™ makinenizle ilgili sorunları kolayca tespit edip anlamanızı sağlar.

Smart Diagnostics™ teknolojisiyle çamaşır makinenizdeki sorunları telefonunuzdan izleyin

*Ürün görselleri yalnızca temsilidir ve gerçek üründen farklılık gösterebilir.

*Bu işlevin erişim özellikleri, akıllı telefonunuzun sürümüne göre farklılık gösterebilir.

Siyah dalgalı arka plan üzerinde bir çamaşır makinesi motoru ve logosu bulunuyor

Huzur dolu on yıl

LG, Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor için 10 yıllık garanti sunar.

*10 yıl garanti yalnızca Direct Drive motorda geçerlidir.

Makinanızı istediğiniz zaman, istediğiniz yerden uzaktan kontrol edin

ThinQ™ uygulaması çamaşır makinenize istediğiniz yerden bağlanma seçeneğini sunuyor. Tek bir tıklama ile çamaşırlarınızı temizlemeye başlayın.

Kolay Bakım ve İzleme

İster günlük bakım ister zorlu işler olsun, ThinQ™ uygulaması ile çamaşır makinenizin enerji tüketimini kolaylıkla izleyin.

Sesli Asistan ile Yönlendirme

Akılı hoparlör veya AI asistanınıza neye ihtiyacınız olduğunu söyleyin ve bırakın, işin gerisini çamaşır makineniz halletsin.

Makinenizin şık ve yalın tasarımıyla çamaşır yıkama deneyiminizi iyileştirin

  • Ürün görseli
  • Ürün görseli
  • Ürün görseli
  • Tingkatkan pengalaman mencuci Anda dengan desain mesin cuci yang elegan dan sederhana
  • Ürün görseli
  • Ürün görseli
*Ürün görselleri yalnızca temsilidir ve gerçek üründen farklılık gösterebilir.
Yazdır

Ana Özellikler

  • Maksimum Yıkama Kapasitesi (kg)

    9

  • Ürün Boyutları (G x Y x D mm)

    600x850x550

  • ezDispense

    Yok

  • Buhar

    Var

  • Kırışıklık Azaltma

    Yok

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Var

Tüm Özellikler

BOYUTLAR VE AĞIRLIKLAR

  • Kutu Boyutları (G x Y x D mm)

    660x890x660

  • Ürün Boyutları (G x Y x D mm)

    600x850x550

  • Ağırlık (kg)

    58,0

  • Ağırlığa ambalaj dahildir (kg)

    62,0

  • Arka Kapaktan Kapıya Ürün Derinliği (D' mm)

    590

  • Kapı Açıkken Ürün Derinliği 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1030

MALZEME VE YÜZEY

  • Gövde Rengi

    Parlak Beyaz

  • Kapı Tipi

    Yuvarlak Kapı (Kapaksız)

KAPASİTE

  • Maksimum Yıkama Kapasitesi (kg)

    9

KUMANDA VE EKRAN

  • Alarmı Erteleyici

    3-19 saat

  • Ekran Tipi

    Kadran + Tam Dokunmatik Düğmeler ve LCD+LED Ekran

  • Kapı Kilidi Göstergesi

    Var

ÖZELLİKLER

  • 6 Hareketli DD

    Var

  • AI DD

    Yok

  • Tip

    Önden Yüklemeli Çamaşır Makinesi

  • Program Sonu Sinyali

    Var

  • Merkez Sistemi

    Yok

  • Öğe Ekleme

    Yok

  • ezDispense

    Yok

  • Otomatik Yeniden Başlatma

    Yok

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Var

  • Köpük algılama sistemi

    Var

  • LoadSense

    Var

  • Buhar

    Var

  • Tambur Işığı

    Yok

  • Buhar +

    Yok

  • Tesviye Ayakları

    Var

  • Paslanmaz Çelik Tambur

    Var

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yok

  • Kabartmalı İç Tambur

    Var

  • Titreşim sensörü

    Yok

  • Tambur Kaldırıcı

    Plastik Kaldırıcı

  • Su Besleme (Sıcak / Soğuk)

    Sadece Soğuk

  • Su Seviyesi

    Otomatik

PROGRAMLAR

  • Yorgan

    Yok

  • Pamuk

    Var

  • Bebek Buhar Bakımı

    Yok

  • AI Yıkama

    Yok

  • Allergy Care (yıkama)

    Yok

  • Otomatik Yıkama

    Yok

  • Bebek Bakımı

    Yok

  • Bebek Giyim

    Yok

  • Yatak Takımı Temizliği

    Yok

  • Yatak Çarşafları

    Yok

  • Soğuk Yıkama

    Yok

  • Renk Bakımı

    Yok

  • Pamuk +

    Yok

  • Koyu Renkli Yıkama

    Yok

  • Hassas Ürünler

    Var

  • Çift Durulama

    Yok

  • İndirilmiş Döngü

    Var

  • Mont ve Ceketler

    Yok

  • Gömlekler

    Yok

  • Sadece Kurutma

    Yok

  • Kolay Bakım

    Var

  • Eko 40-60

    Var

  • Nazik Bakım

    Yok

  • Hijyen

    Yok

  • Yoğun 60

    Yok

  • Kotlar

    Yok

  • Karışık (Farklı Kumaşlar)

    Var

  • Tek Gömlek

    Yok

  • Dış Mekan

    Yok

  • Evcil Hayvan Bakımı

    Yok

  • Hızlı 14 (Speed ​​14)

    Yok

  • Hızlı 30

    Var

  • Hızlı Yıkama

    Yok

  • Hızlı Yıkama+Kurutma

    Yok

  • Yağmurlu Günler

    Yok

  • Tazeleme

    Yok

  • Sadece Durulama

    Yok

  • Durulama + Sıkma

    Yok

  • Okul Üniformaları

    Yok

  • Sessiz Yıkama

    Yok

  • Tek Giysiler

    Yok

  • Cilt Bakımı

    Yok

  • Kol manşetleri ve Yakalar

    Yok

  • Az Yükleme

    Yok

  • Akıllı Durulama

    Yok

  • Sadece Sıkma

    Yok

  • Spor Giyim(Aktif Giyim)

    Var

  • Leke Bakımı

    Yok

  • Buharlı Tazeleme

    Yok

  • Havlular

    Yok

  • Küvet Temizliği

    Var

  • TurboYıkama 39

    Yok

  • TurboYıkama 49

    Yok

  • TurboYıkama 59

    Yok

  • Yıkama+Kurulama

    Yok

  • Sadece Yıkama

    Yok

  • Yün (Elde/Yün)

    Var

EKSTRA SEÇENEKLER

  • Wi-Fi

    Var

  • Öğe Ekleme

    Var

  • Alarm Açık / Kapalı

    Yok

  • Çocuk Kilidi

    Var

  • Bitiş Erteleme

    Var

  • Deterjan Seviyesi

    Yok

  • Tambur Işığı

    Yok

  • Ön Yıkama

    Var

  • Uzaktan Başlatma

    Var

  • Durulama + Sıkma

    Var

  • Durulama +

    Yok

  • Yumuşatıcı Seviyesi

    Yok

  • Sıkma

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/Sıkma yok

  • Buhar

    Yok

  • Sıcaklık

    Soğuk/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tambur Temizleme

    Yok

  • TurboWash

    Yok

  • Yıkama

    Var

  • Kırışıklık Azaltma

    Yok

  • Soğuk Yıkama

    Yok

  • ezDispense Başlık Temizliği

    Yok

AKILLI TEKNOLOJİ

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Var

  • Program İndirme

    Var

  • Enerji İzleme

    Var

  • Uzaktan Başlatma ve Program Ekranı

    Var

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Var

  • Tambur Temizleme Fonksiyonu

    Var

  • Akıllı Eşleştirme

    Var

SEÇENEKLER / AKSESUARLAR

  • LG TWINWash ile Uyumlu

    Yok

BARKOD

  • Barkod

    8806096186510

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Müşteri Yorumları

Mağazada Bul

Yakınlarınızda bu ürünü deneyimleyin.

LG Size Özel Seçimler