F4Y9LDP2Z

Front view

LG Çamaşır Makinelerini Neden Çok Seveceksiniz?

Çamaşır odasında duran çamaşır makinesi.

A-%10 Enerji Sınıfı

Enerji Giderlerinden Tasarruf

Çamaşır makinesinin yanında battaniye ve yastıklar yer alıyor. Yastığın üzerinde 2 kg artışa işaret eden bir ok bulunuyor.

2 KG Daha Fazla Kapasite

Daha Fazla Alan Verimliliği

Önden yüklemeli çamaşır makinesinin tamburunda yıkanan beyaz bir bez parçası görülür.

Deep-learning AI DD™​

Yapay Zeka ile Algılama ve Kişiselleştirme

Deterjan çamaşır makinesinin deterjan bölmesine dökülüyor.

ezDispense™​

Hassas Deterjan Miktarları

"Çamaşır makinesinin yanında A-10% yüksek verimlilikli enerji sınıfı etiketi ve enerji sınıfı grafiği görüntüleniyor. Çamaşır makinesinin arkasında yukarı yöne işaret eden yeşil ok görünüyor."

Yüksek Enerji Verimliliği

A-%10 Enerji Verimliliği: Akıllı Tasarruf

Maliyet ve Enerjiden Tasarruf Ederek Mükemmel Yıkama Deneyiminin Keyfini Çıkarın.

*Enerji Verimliliği Endeksi'nde, 2019/2014 AB Yönetmeliğince tanımlanan A enerji verimliliği sınıfının minimum eşiğine kıyasla %10 daha düşük.

Çamaşır makinesinin yanında battaniye ve yastıklar yer alıyor. Yastığın üzerinde 2 kg artışa işaret eden bir ok bulunuyor.

Daha Yüksek Kapasite

Aynı Boyut, Daha Fazla Kapasite

Artırılmış Tambur Kapasitesi ile Aynı Boy Makinede Tek Seferde 2 KG Daha Fazla Giysi Yıkayın.

*Titreşim sensörü yalnızca 615/565 derinlikli modelde mevcuttur (İnce tür hariç).

*Sürtünme Damperi ve Ağırlık Dengesi sayısı modele göre farklılık gösterebilir.

*Artırılmış kapasite - 615 mm derinlikte 3 kg, 565 mm / 475 mm derinlikte 2 kg 615 Derinlik: F4Y9LDP2W ve F14U1JBSK2 / 565 Derinlik: F4Y7RYW2W ve FH4U2VCNW2 / 475 Derinlik: F2Y7FYPYH ve F2J8HYP2W

A white piece of cloth is shown in the drum of the washing machine front load washer being washed.

Deep-learning AI DD™

Üst Düzey Temizlik Performansı ile Giysilerinizi Koruyun

Otomatik Algılama Kumaş Ağırlığı ve Yumuşaklığına Göre En Uygun Programı Başlatır.

*Intertek tarafından Ocak 2023’te test edildi. 3 kg yüklü AI Yıkama Programı ile Pamuklu Program karşılaştırması (F4Y7RYW0W). Sonuçlar, giysilere ve çevreye bağlı olarak değişiklik gösterebilir.

*AI algılama Steam seçeneği seçiliyken etkinleşmez.

ezDispense™

Hem Hassas Hem Esnek Dozaj

Gerekli Deterjan Miktarını Otomatik Olarak Ayarlayıp Dağıtır. Deterjan ve Yumuşatıcı Bölmeleri Birlikte 35 Yıkamaya Kadar Kullanılabilir.

Deterjan çamaşır makinesinin deterjan bölmesine dökülüyor.

*Görseldeki ve videodaki ürün görüntüleri temsilidir; gerçek üründen farklılık gösterebilir.

*Normal dağıtım seviyesiyle 20 yıkamaya kadar (5 kg yük). LG dahili laboratuvarı tarafından test edilmiştir. “Normal” deterjan seviyeli pamuklu programı.

*Hem deterjan hem yumuşatıcı bölmeleri birlikte kullanılırken 35 yıkamaya kadardır. LG dahili laboratuvarı tarafından test edilmiştir. Sonuçlar ortama göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

TurboWash™360°

39 Dakika İçinde Tümüyle Temizlik

TurboWash™ 360˚ ile Eşyalarınız Sadece 39 Dakikada Nazikçe ve Derinlemesine Temizlenir.

*Intertek tarafından IEC 60456 : 5.0 sürümüne göre test edilmiştir. 5 kg IEC yüklü TurboWash39 programı ile TurboWash seçenekli Standart Pamuklu Program karşılaştırması. (F4V9RWP2W ve FC1450S2W). Sonuçlar, ortama bağlı olarak değişiklik gösterebilir.

Seri

Steam™

Kumaştaki Polen ve Toz Akarlarından Buharla Kurtulun

Giysilerinizi,  LG Steam™ ile Derinlemesine Temizleneceğini Bilmenin Verdiği Güvenle Giyin.

Çamaşır makinesinin tamburunda buharla kaplı yumuşak beyaz bir elbise ve peluş oyuncak gösterilir.

*BAF (British Allergy Foundation) onaylı Allergy Care programı, ev tozu alerjenlerini azaltır.

LG ThinQ™

Akıllı Kontrol, Daha Akıllı Yaşam

Sesli Asistan ile Kontrol

Çamaşır makinenize neye ihtiyacınız varsa o an söyleyin. Örneğin, “Çamaşır makinesi hangi programda?” dediğinizde AI hoparlör sizi dinler ve programı kontrol ederek sizi bilgilendirir.

Akıllı Bağlantı

LG ThinQ™ uygulaması, çamaşır makinenize daha önce hiç görmediğiniz bir şekilde kolayca bağlanmanıza olanak tanır. Tek bir düğme dokunuşuyla çamaşır makinenizi çalıştırın.

Etkili Bakım

LG ThinQ app™ çamaşır makinenizi sürekli olarak izler. İster günlük bakım ister başka bir işlem olsun, uygulama ile enerji kullanımını kolayca takip edebilirsiniz. Ayrıca, akıllı bildirimler alabilir ve izlemek istediğiniz yolu indirebilirsiniz.

*Google ve Google Home, Google LLC’nin ticari markalarıdır.

*Amazon, Alexa, Echo ve diğer ilgili logolar ve diğer hareketli markalar, Amazon.com Inc.’in veya bağlı kuruluşlarının ticari markalarıdır.

*LG SmartThinQ artık LG ThinQ olarak anılmaktadır.

*Akıllı özellikler ve sesli asistan ürünü ülkeye ve modele göre değişiklik gösterebilir. Hizmetin kullanılırlığı konusunda yerel bayinize veya LG’ye danışın.

*Sesli kontrol özellikli akıllı hoparlör cihazı dahil değildir.

*Sesli Kontrol yalnızca çamaşır makinesi çalıştırıldığında devreye girer.

Paslanmaz Kaldırıcının görülebildiği çamaşır makinesinin içeriden görüntüsü.

Paslanmaz ve Dayanıklı Kaldırıcılar

Temperli Cam Kapının net bir şekilde görülebildiği çamaşır makinesi görüntüsü.

Temperli Cam Kapı

Çamaşır makinesinin panelinde metal düğmenin genişletilmiş görüntüsü.

Zarif Metal Düğme

Ekranı net bir şekilde gösteren çamaşır makinesi panelinin genişletilmiş görüntüsü.

Daha Görünür ve Geniş Bir Ekran

SSS

S.: Standart boy çamaşır makinesi nedir?

Tüm LG Çamaşır Makineleri standart yükseklik ve genişliktedir. LG çamaşır makinelerinin derinliği tambur boyutu ve kapasitesine göre değişiklik gösterebilir. Standart boyutlar şu şekildedir: genişlik 600 mm x yükseklik 850 mm x derinlik 565-675 mm.

S. Çamaşır makinesi için en iyi kg nedir?

LG, ortalama büyüklükte bir hane için 8-9 kg tambur kapasiteli bir çamaşır makinesi öneriyor. Geniş bir aileye sahipseniz veya özel olarak büyük miktarlarda çamaşır çıkarıyorsanız 11-13 kg kapasiteli daha büyük bir modeli düşünebilirsiniz. Daha büyük modellerde battal boy yorganlar da yıkanabilir. LG’nin yenilikçi teknoloji sayesinde ev aletlerimizin aynı boy çamaşır makinesinde daha fazla kapasite sağlayabildiğini unutmayın.

S. Enerji verimli çamaşır makinesini nasıl seçerim?

Çamaşır makinenizin üzerindeki A (en iyi) ile G (en kötü) arasında sıralanan enerji sınıfı etiketini kontrol edin. Enerji, devir ve gürültü seviyelerinde Üçlü A sınıfına* sahip LG Çamaşır Makinelerini seçin. Ayrıca, LG makinelerinin AI teknolojisi çamaşır yükünüz için en uygun yıkama programından faydalanmanızı sağlayarak enerji giderlerinizi en aza indirir.

S. Doğru yıkama programını nasıl seçebilirim?

Genel anlamda, giysilerinizin üzerindeki bakım talimatına bakarak makinenizin buna uygun programını seçmelisiniz. AI DD işlevli LG Çamaşır Makineleri ardından çamaşırlarınızı otomatik olarak tartıp yumuşaklığını belirleyerek buna uygun optimum yıkama şekli ve yıkama hareketlerini ayarlar. LG Çamaşır Makinenizi ve Kurutma Makinenizi birbirine bağlarsanız, birlikte çalışarak hiçbir ayar yapmanıza gerek kalmadan doğru programın seçilmesini sağlar.

S. Çamaşır makinemin gürültüsünü nasıl azaltabilirim?

Enerji, devir ve gürültü seviyeleri bakımından Üçlü A sınıfına* sahip bir LG Çamaşır Makinesi satın almak bariz bir başlangıç olacaktır. Yenilikçi LG DirectDrive™ Motor teknolojisi makinenizin içerisindeki hareket eden parçaların sayısını azaltarak çıkan gürültüyü en aza indirir (aynı zamanda daha az aşınma ve yırtılma nedeniyle makine ömrünü uzatır). Çamaşır makinenizi kurarken düz bir yüzeyde durduğundan emin olun ve düzenli olarak kontrol edin. Dengesiz bir ünite yer değiştirme ve sarsılmaya neden olarak gürültü miktarını artırabilir. Çamaşır makinenizin altına titreşim önleyici pedler yerleştirmek de gürültüyü azaltmaya yardımcı olabilir.

S. Deep-learning AI DD™ çamaşırlarıma nasıl fayda sağlar?

LG’nin Deep-learning AI DD™ makineleri çamaşırlarınızın ağırlığını ve kumaş türünü ayrı ayrı analiz eden akıllı teknoloji kullanır. Sonuç? Makinenizin otomatik yıkama hareketi optimizasyonu daha iyi kumaş koruması sağlayarak değerli giysilerinizin ömrünü uzatır. DirectDrive™ Motorlar, daha az hareketli parçayla etkili yıkama sağlayan 6 hareketli teknoloji sayesinde daha uzun ömürlü ve enerji açısından verimli bir ev aleti sunar.

S. LG Hızlı Yıkama işlevi nedir?

LG’nin hızlı TurboWash™ 360˚ teknolojisi giysilerinizin ihtiyacına göre ayarlanmış bir yıkamayla sadece 39 dakikada tümüyle temizlik sağlar. Her açıdan su püskürten 3D Multi Püskürtme özelliğinin yanı sıra akıllı İnverter Pompa püskürtülen suyun gücünü kontrol eder. Böylece, püskürtme gücü, deterjan ve yıkama hareketi arasında optimum dengeyi sağlamak üzere yıkama kalitesinden veya kumaş bakımından ödün vermeden değerli zamanınızdan tasarruf etmenizi sağlar. Rekor sürede mükemmel temizlik sunan bir hızlı yıkamadır.

S. Akıllı çamaşır makinesi neler yapabilir?

LG’nin Çamaşır Makineleri her yıkamada hareketleri optimize etmek için yapay zekayı kullanır. Derin öğrenme, binlerce büyük veri içeren yıkama olaylarından elde edilen bilgileri kullanarak, çamaşır makinesinin kumaşın ağırlık ve yumuşaklık gibi özelliklerini otomatik olarak algılamasına olanak tanır. Sonuç? %10* daha iyi kumaş koruması ile giysilerinizi daha uzun süre ilk günkü gibi tutar. LG’nin WiFi özellikli akıllı çamaşır makineleri, sesli tanıma ile veya akıllı telefonunuzdaki LG ThinQ™ uygulaması üzerinden de erişilebilir ve kontrol edilebilir; bu uygulama ile akıllı çamaşır makinenizle istediğiniz her yerden bağlantı kurabilirsiniz. Cihazınızı tek bir düğme dokunuşuyla veya sesli asistan kontrolü ile uzaktan başlatın, yıkama tamamlandığında bildirim alın, Smart Diagnosis ile sorun giderme işlemi gerçekleştirin ve ön ayarlı programları indirin. Bunların hepsini ThinQ™ uygulaması ile yapabilirsiniz.<br><br>

 

* Intertek tarafından Ocak 2023’te test edildi. 3 kg yüklü AI Yıkama Programı ile Pamuklu Program karşılaştırması (F4Y7RYW0W). Sonuçlar, giysilere ve çevreye bağlı olarak değişiklik gösterebilir.<br>

* AI algılama Steam seçeneği seçiliyken etkinleşmez.

S. LG çamaşır makinesinde Steam işlevi nedir?

LG’nin tescilli Steam™ teknolojisi (seçili modellerde) toz klıntılarını etkili bir şekilde ortadan kaldırır. Alerji Programı işlevi yıkama programının başında lifleri gevşetmek ve alerjenleri (polen ve toz akarları vb.) ortadan kaldırmak için giysilere buhar uygular.

S. Otomatik dozajlama işlevi nasıl çalışır?

LG ezDispense™ otomatik dozaj sistemi deterjan haznesini önceden doldurmanıza ve gerisini çamaşır makinenize bırakmanıza olanak tanır. Cihazda bulunan yerleşik teknoloji, çamaşır yükünüzün ağırlığını algılar ve her seferinde doğru miktarda deterjanı otomatik olarak ekler. Aşırı dozajlama riskini yok eder, zaman tasarrufu sağlar ve giysilerinizin ömrünü uzatır. Doğru deterjan dozajı, ön yüklemeli çamaşır makinelerinin en iyi şekilde çalışmasına da yardımcı olur. Deterjan ve yumuşatıcı bölmeleri birlikte 35 doza kadar temizlik gücü barındırır. Kapağı kapatıp başlata basmanız yeterli!

S. Çamaşır makinelerinin farklı renkleri var mı?

LG, mevcut ev aletlerinizle uyumlu veya şık bir kontrast oluşturan bir çamaşır makinesi bulabilmeniz için modern nötr renk seçeneklerinden oluşan bir menü sunar. Aşağıdaki renk seçeneklerinden seçiminizi yapın: Klasik Beyaz, Siyah Çelik veya Grafit.

ÖZET

Yazdır

BOYUTLAR

Ana Özellikler

  • Maksimum Yıkama Kapasitesi (kg)

    13,0

  • Ürün Boyutları (G x Y x D mm)

    600 x 850 x 615

  • ezDispense

    Var

  • Buhar

    Yok

  • Kırışıklık Azaltma

    Var

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Var

Tüm Özellikler

BOYUTLAR VE AĞIRLIKLAR

  • Kutu Boyutları (G x Y x D mm)

    660 x 890 x 705

  • Ürün Boyutları (G x Y x D mm)

    600 x 850 x 615

  • Ağırlık (kg)

    78,0

  • Ağırlığa ambalaj dahildir (kg)

    82,0

  • Arka Kapaktan Kapıya Ürün Derinliği (D' mm)

    660

  • Kapı Açıkken Ürün Derinliği 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1350

MALZEME VE YÜZEY

  • Gövde Rengi

    Platin Siyah

  • Kapı Tipi

    Siyah Renkli Temperli Cam Kapak

KAPASİTE

  • Maksimum Kuru Kapasite (kg)

    7,0

  • Maksimum Yıkama Kapasitesi (kg)

    13,0

KUMANDA VE EKRAN

  • Alarmı Erteleyici

    3-19 saat

  • Ekran Tipi

    Düğmeli + LED + Buton

  • Kapı Kilidi Göstergesi

    Var

ÖZELLİKLER

  • 6 Hareketli DD

    Var

  • AI DD

    Var

  • Tip

    Önden Yüklemeli Çamaşır ve Kurutma Makinesi

  • Program Sonu Sinyali

    Var

  • Merkez Sistemi

    Yok

  • Öğe Ekleme

    Var

  • ezDispense

    Var

  • Otomatik Yeniden Başlatma

    Var

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Var

  • Köpük algılama sistemi

    Var

  • LoadSense

    Var

  • Buhar

    Yok

  • Tambur Işığı

    Yok

  • Buhar +

    Var

  • Tesviye Ayakları

    Var

  • Paslanmaz Çelik Tambur

    Var

  • TurboWash360˚

    Var

  • Kabartmalı İç Tambur

    Var

  • Titreşim sensörü

    Var

  • Tambur Kaldırıcı

    Paslanmaz Çelik İnce Kaldırıcı

  • Su Besleme (Sıcak / Soğuk)

    Sadece Soğuk

  • Su Seviyesi

    Otomatik

PROGRAMLAR

  • Yorgan

    Yok

  • Pamuk

    Var

  • Bebek Buhar Bakımı

    Yok

  • AI Yıkama

    Var

  • Allergy Care (yıkama)

    Var

  • Otomatik Yıkama

    Yok

  • Bebek Bakımı

    Yok

  • Bebek Giyim

    Yok

  • Yatak Çarşafları

    Yok

  • Soğuk Yıkama

    Yok

  • Renk Bakımı

    Yok

  • Pamuk +

    Yok

  • Koyu Renkli Yıkama

    Yok

  • Hassas Ürünler

    Var

  • İndirilmiş Döngü

    Var

  • Mont ve Ceketler

    Yok

  • Kolay Bakım

    Var

  • Eko 40-60

    Var

  • Nazik Bakım

    Yok

  • Hijyen

    Yok

  • Yoğun 60

    Yok

  • Karışık (Farklı Kumaşlar)

    Var

  • Dış Mekan

    Yok

  • Hızlı 14 (Speed ​​14)

    Var

  • Hızlı 30

    Yok

  • Hızlı Yıkama

    Yok

  • Hızlı Yıkama+Kurutma

    Yok

  • Tazeleme

    Yok

  • Durulama + Sıkma

    Yok

  • Sessiz Yıkama

    Yok

  • Cilt Bakımı

    Yok

  • Kol manşetleri ve Yakalar

    Yok

  • Sadece Sıkma

    Yok

  • Spor Giyim(Aktif Giyim)

    Yok

  • Leke Bakımı

    Yok

  • Buharlı Tazeleme

    Yok

  • Küvet Temizliği

    Var

  • TurboYıkama 39

    Var

  • TurboYıkama 49

    Yok

  • TurboYıkama 59

    Yok

  • Pamuk 20°C

    Yok

  • Elde Yıkama

    Yok

  • Kot / Koyu Renkli Yıkama

    Yok

  • Ön Yıkama + Pamuklu

    Yok

  • Hızlı 12

    Yok

  • Hızlı 60

    Yok

  • Durulama

    Yok

  • Sıkma+Tahliye

    Yok

  • Yıkama+Kurulama

    Var

  • Yün (Elde/Yün)

    Var

EKSTRA SEÇENEKLER

  • Wi-Fi

    Var

  • Öğe Ekleme

    Var

  • Alarm Açık / Kapalı

    Var

  • Çocuk Kilidi

    Var

  • Bitiş Erteleme

    Var

  • Deterjan Seviyesi

    Var

  • Tambur Işığı

    Yok

  • Ön Yıkama

    Var

  • Uzaktan Başlatma

    Var

  • Durulama + Sıkma

    Yok

  • Durulama +

    Var

  • Yumuşatıcı Seviyesi

    Var

  • Sıkma

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/Sıkma yok

  • Buhar

    Var

  • Sıcaklık

    Soğuk/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tambur Temizleme

    Yok

  • TurboWash

    Var

  • Yıkama

    Var

  • Kırışıklık Azaltma

    Var

  • Soğuk Yıkama

    Yok

  • ezDispense Başlık Temizliği

    Var

AKILLI TEKNOLOJİ

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Var

  • Program İndirme

    Var

  • Enerji İzleme

    Var

  • Uzaktan Başlatma ve Program Ekranı

    Var

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Var

  • Tambur Temizleme Fonksiyonu

    Var

  • Akıllı Eşleştirme

    Var

SEÇENEKLER / AKSESUARLAR

  • LG TWINWash ile Uyumlu

    Yok

BARKOD

  • Barkod

    8806096073407

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ

Müşteri Yorumları

Mağazada Bul

Yakınlarınızda bu ürünü deneyimleyin.

