We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SERVİS MERKEZİ İLETİŞİM BİLGİLER
09/17/2015
LG SERVİS MERKEZİ İLETİŞİM BİLGİLERİ :
- ADRES:PERPA TİCARET MERKEZİ A BLOK KAT-2 No:9-0006 OKMEYDANI-ŞİŞLİ / İSTANBUL
- İRTİBAT NUMARASI: 444 6 543(LGE)
- TAMIR ÜRÜN GRUPLARI :TELEVİZYON , CEP TELEFON
- İLERİ
https://www.lg.com/tr/destek/duyurular/TRNTC150917106721/ isCopied
paste