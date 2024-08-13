Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG CordZero® Kompressor™ Teknolojili Dikey Süpürge ve Çift Batarya + Islak Zemin Mop Başlık

Özellikler

Galeri

Teknik Özellikler

İncelemeler

Satış Noktaları

Destek

LG CordZero® Kompressor™ Teknolojili Dikey Süpürge ve Çift Batarya + Islak Zemin Mop Başlık

A9K-PROPLUS

LG CordZero® Kompressor™ Teknolojili Dikey Süpürge ve Çift Batarya + Islak Zemin Mop Başlık

Front view

Derin Temizlik için Yüksek Emiş Gücü

Smart Inverter Motor™ ile kiri ve tozu ayıran Axial Turbo Cyclone kombinasyonu, kuvvetli ve uzun ömürlü emiş gücü sağlamaya yardımcı olur.

*Ürün görselleri temsilidir, gerçek ürün ve başlıklar farklılık gösterebilir.

Dikey süpürgenin tutma alanı solda, içte bulunan Smart Inverter Motor™ sağda makinenin dış kısmında gösterilmiştir.

Güçlü ve Dayanıklı Temizleme Teknolojisi

Smart Inverter Motor, çalışma sırasında mekanik sürtünmeyi en aza indiren fırçasız bir tasarımdır. Bu da motorun dayanıklılığını artırarak LG’nin motor için 10 yıllık parça garantisi sunmasını sağlar.

*Ürün görselleri temsilidir, gerçek ürün ve başlıklar farklılık gösterebilir.

Toz ve Saç Gibi Kirleri Sıkıştırın, Hazne Değişimini Erteleyin

LG KOMPRESSOR™ teknolojisi, toz ve saç gibi kirleri haznede sıkıştırarak size zaman kazandırır. Toz ve saç gibi kirlerin haznede sıkıştırılması (sıkıştırılmamış kapasitenin 2,4 katına kadar*), hazneyi daha uzun aralıklarla temizlemenize yardımcı olur. Boşaltma zamanı geldiğinde, içindekileri temizlemek için kapak açıkken Kompresör kolunu hafifçe aşağı itin.

*Sonuçlar, çalışma ortamına bağlı olarak değişiklik gösterebilir.

**Ürün görselleri temsilidir, gerçek ürün ve başlıklar farklılık gösterebilir.

Battery

Aynı Anda Hem Temizleyin Hem Şarj Edin

Yanında verilen iki değiştirilebilir pil ile aynı anda hem temizlik yapın hem de şarj edin. 120 dakikaya kadar pil çalışma süresi*.

*LG’nin dahili test sonuçlarına göre, çalışma süreleri her bir mod için şu şekildedir: Normal modda 120 dakika, Güç modunda 60 dakika ve Turbo modda 14 dakika. Bu çalışma süreleri, iki pil kullanıldığında geçerlidir; pillerden biri elektrikli süpürgede, diğeri ise şarj istasyonunda şarj edilir. Tek pil kullanıldığında (pil sadece şarj istasyonundan şarj ediliyorsa), çalışma süreleri Normal modda 60 dakika, Güç modunda 30 dakika ve Turbo modda 7 dakikadır.

**Ürün görselleri temsilidir, gerçek ürün ve başlıklar farklılık gösterebilir.

Elektrikli süpürgeyi çeşitli konumlarda şarj stantlarında gösteren üç resim: İlkinde bir kanepenin yanında, ikincisinde bir masanın yanında ve üçüncüsü ise bir yatağın yanındadır.

Şarj ve Saklama Seçenekleri

CordZero dikey süpürge, evinizde üç farklı şekilde kolayca ve düzenli bir şekilde saklanabilir: Duvara monte modu, Yer Standı modu ve Kompakt mod.

Elektrikli süpürgeyi çeşitli konumlarda şarj stantlarında gösteren üç resim: İlkinde bir kanepenin yanında, ikincisinde bir masanın yanında ve üçüncüsü ise bir yatağın yanındadır.

Dilediğiniz Yerde Kolayca Depolayın ve Şarj Edin. Matkap Gerektirmez.

Şarj standının üç saklama seçeneği vardır: kendi kendine ayakta duran, kompakt, geleneksel duvara montaj.

Elektrikli süpürgeyi çeşitli konumlarda şarj stantlarında gösteren üç resim: İlkinde bir kanepenin yanında, ikincisinde bir masanın yanında ve üçüncüsü ise bir yatağın yanındadır.

Dilediğiniz Yerde Kolayca Depolayın ve Şarj Edin. Matkap Gerektirmez.

Şarj standının üç saklama seçeneği vardır: kendi kendine ayakta duran, kompakt, geleneksel duvara montaj.

*Ürün görselleri temsilidir, gerçek ürün ve başlıklar farklılık gösterebilir.

Dikey süpürgenin sapını tutan bir el. Tutma yerinde açma / kapama düğmesi, Wi-Fi düğmesi ve Turbo düğmesi gösteriliyor.



Tek Bir Parmak Dokunuşuyla Özellikleri Kontrol Edin

Açık-Kapalı modlarını ve ‘Turbo’ dahil tüm güç seviyelerini parmağınızın tek bir dokunuşuyla kolaylıkla seçebilirsiniz.

*Ürün görselleri temsilidir, gerçek ürün ve başlıklar farklılık gösterebilir.

4 kademeli uzatma seçeneğini gösteren boru üzerindeki ok, ürün üzerinde yandan gösterilmektedir. Soldaki çizimde, borunun 1,120 mm ve 880 mm arasında uzatılıp kısaltılabildiği gösterilmektedir.

Çok Yönlü Kullanım Sağlayan Ayarlanabilir Boru Uzunluğu

Zeminlerde ve ulaşılması zor alanlarda çok yönlü kullanım ve saklama amacıyla kolayca uzayıp kısalır.

*Ürün görselleri temsilidir, gerçek ürün ve başlıklar farklılık gösterebilir.

Bir musluktan akan suyun fotoğrafın yarısını doldurduğu görüntüde, dikey süpürgenin filtre ve siklon sistemini oluşturan üç nesne havada asılı duruyor ve temizleme kolaylığını gösteriyor.

Çıkarılabilir ve Yıkanabilir Filtreler

Filtrelerinizi çıkarıp yıkayarak süpürgenizin bakımını kolaylıkla yapabilirsiniz. Zaman içinde süpürgenizin içindeki filtrelerde kir birikir. Metal filtreyi, bez ön filtreyi ve ince toz filtresini çıkarabilir ve suyla yıkayarak temizleyebilirsiniz. Filtreleri tekrar süpürgenize takmadan önce tamamen kuruduklarından emin olun.

*After washing, ensure filters are fully dried before re-assembling. Drying time may differ by season, temperature or humidity.

**Ürün görselleri temsilidir, gerçek ürün ve başlıklar farklılık gösterebilir.

Üründeki 5-Step Filtration System bileşenlerine ayrılmış ve her adımı oklar ve yazılarla gösterilmiştir: 1. siklon, metal toz filtresi, 2. siklon, ön filtre, ince toz filtresi.

5 Adımlı Filtreleme ile Yerleri Temizlerken İnce Toz Parçacıklarını Yakalayın

5 Adımlı Filtreleme toz haznesinde emilen tozları ayırır ve ardından kalan ince tozları filtreler. Bu sayede, 0,5㎛ ~ 4,2㎛ parçacıklarda 

 ortalama %99,999 filtreleme elde eder.

*SLG tarafından yapılan test, IEC 62885-2 ve EN 60312-1 standartlarına dayanmaktadır ve Turbo modunda 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ partikül boyutundaki toz tutma kabiliyeti test edilerek ortalama %99.999 olarak bulunmuştur ('Mükemmel' Derece, 5 Yıldız). Toz tutma kabiliyeti, çalışma ortamına bağlı olarak değişiklik gösterebilir.

**Ürün görselleri temsilidir, gerçek ürün ve başlıklar farklılık gösterebilir.

Arka planda elektrik süpürgesi bir oturma odasındaki şarj standında duruyor ve ön planda bir kadın telefonuna bakıyor. Telefon ekranı görüntüsü kadının süpürgesinin temizlik geçmişini gösteriyor.

Derin ve Güçlü Bir Temizlik için Uyarı ve İzleme Özelliği

ThinQ, filtrenin durumunu ve pilinizin şarjını kontrol etmeniz için sizi uyararak CordZero™ A9 Kompressor'unuzu izlemenize ve bakımını yapmanıza yardımcı olur, ayrıca tek bir uygulama üzerinden teşhis yapar ve temizleme geçmişini gösterir.*

*Compatible smartphone Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later) required for LG ThinQ® app. Mobile and Home Wi-Fi Data connection required.

**Ürün görselleri temsilidir, gerçek ürün ve başlıklar farklılık gösterebilir.

Power Drive Nozzle™ dâhildir

Power Drive™ Mop

Süpürme ve silme işlemini aynı anda yaparak temizlik sürenizi kısaltın.

Her Yüzeye Uygun Başlık

*Ürün görselleri temsilidir, gerçek ürün ve başlıklar farklılık gösterebilir.

Power Drive™ Mini

Kanepeler, evcil hayvan mobilyaları ve yatak takımları gibi kumaş yüzeylerden evcil hayvan tüylerini toplayın.

*Ürün görselleri temsilidir, gerçek ürün ve başlıklar farklılık gösterebilir.

Aksesuarlar ve Temizleme Aletleri

Köşe Ucu

Köşe ucu, ulaşılması zor alanları temizlemek için kullanışlıdır.

Kombinasyon Aracı

Kombinasyon aracı, yumuşak bir fırça veya sert bir başlık olarak ayarlanabilen 2’si 1 arada bir aksesuardır.

*Ürün görselleri temsilidir, gerçek ürün ve başlıklar farklılık gösterebilir.

Yazdır

Ana Özellikler

  • Gövde Rengi (Temizleyici)

    Siyah

  • 5 Adımlı Filtreleme Sistemi

    Var

  • Siklon Teknolojisi

    Var

  • Teleskopik Boru (4 Boy)

    Var

  • Yıkanabilir Filtreler

    Var

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Var

Tüm Özellikler

MALZEME VE YÜZEY

  • Gövde Rengi (Temizleyici)

    Siyah

BARKOD

  • Barkod

    8806096144541

TEMEL AKSESUARLAR

  • Kombinasyon Aracı

    Var

  • Temizlik Fırçası

    Yok

  • Aralık Aracı

    Var

PİL

  • Piller dâhildir (adet)

    2 (Çift)

  • Pil Türü

    Lityum iyon

  • Pil başına Şarj Süresi (dakika)

    240

  • Pil başına Maksimum Çalışma Süresi (dakika) (Başlıklı Normal Mod)

    60

  • Pil başına Maksimum Çalışma Süresi (dakika) (Power Drive Başlıksız Normal Mod)

    40

  • Pil başına Maksimum Çalışma Süresi (dakika) (Başlıklı Turbo Mod)

    7

  • Pil başına Maksimum Çalışma Süresi (dakika) (Power Drive Başlıksız Turbo Mod)

    6

BOYUT VE AĞIRLIK (TEMİZLEYİCİ)

  • Ürün Boyutları (GxYxD mm)

    260 x 1120 x 270

  • Ağırlık (kg)

    2,6

  • Ürün Yüksekliği (mm) (Maks.)

    1120

ÖZELLİKLER (TEMİZLEYİCİ)

  • Tek Dokunuşla Kontrol

    Var

  • Dual PowerPack

    Var

  • 5 Adımlı Filtreleme Sistemi

    Var

  • AEROSCIENCE

    Yok

  • Pil Durumu Göstergesi

    Var

  • Şarj ve Saklama

    3 Yönlü (Duvara Monte / Ayakta Duran / Kompakt Kurulum)

  • Tıkalı Nesne Göstergesi

    Var

  • El Tipine Dönüştürme

    Var

  • Siklon Teknolojisi

    Var

  • Filtre Temizleme Döngüsü Alarm Göstergesi

    Yok

  • Teleskopik Boru (4 Boy)

    Var

  • Yıkanabilir Filtreler

    Var

BAŞLIKLAR

  • Çok Amaçlı (Çok Yüzeyli) Başlık

    Yok

  • Yatak Başlığı

    Yok

  • Paspas Başlığı

    Var

  • Evcil Hayvan Başlığı

    Var

  • İnce Sert Zemin Başlığı

    Yok

DİĞER ARAÇLAR VE AKSESUARLAR

  • Ağır Kir Aleti

    Yok

  • Aksesuar Çantası

    Yok

  • Ekstra Ön Filtre

    Var

  • Sökülebilir Başlık ve Paspas Bezleri Saklama

    Yok

  • Uzatılabilir Hortum Uzatma

    Yok

  • Ekstra Egzoz Filtresi

    Yok

  • Esnek Aralık Aleti

    Yok

  • Yatak Aracı

    Yok

  • Paspas Bezleri (Adet)

    4

  • Çok Açılı Araç

    Yok

  • Paspas Başlığı İçin Su Deposu Doldurma (Ölçüm Kabı)

    Yok

PERFORMANS (TEMİZLEYİCİ)

  • Güç Modu

    Normal / Güç / Turbo

  • Toz Haznesi Kapasitesi (L)

    0,44

  • Toz Kutusu Kapasitesi (L) (Sıkıştırıldığında)

    1,1

  • Maksimum Emiş Gücü (W)

    220

AKILLI TEKNOLOJİ

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Var

  • Temizleme Geçmişi

    Var

  • Filtre Temizleme Programı Alarmı

    Var

  • Filtre Temizleme Kılavuzu

    Var

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Var

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ

Müşteri Yorumları

Mağazada Bul

Yakınlarınızda bu ürünü deneyimleyin.

LG Size Özel Seçimler