Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG CordZero® Otomatik Boşaltma Özellikli Dikey Süpürge Beyaz Renk

Özellikler

Galeri

Teknik Özellikler

İncelemeler

Satış Noktaları

Destek

LG CordZero® Otomatik Boşaltma Özellikli Dikey Süpürge Beyaz Renk

A9T-LITE

LG CordZero® Otomatik Boşaltma Özellikli Dikey Süpürge Beyaz Renk

front

Zahmetsiz Toz Boşaltma

LG CordZero® All-In-One Tower™ ile süpürgenizin toz haznesini elle boşaltmak artık tarihe karışacak. Yani, süpürgeyi şarj istasyonuna yerleştirdiğinizde, toz ve diğer parçacıklar otomatik olarak boşaltılır. Bu içerikler, dolduğunda kolayca boşaltılabilen bir toz saklama torbasında* depolanır. Bu, toz ve diğer parçacıkların boşaltma işlemi sırasında havaya karışmadan hijyenik bir şekilde uzaklaştırıldığı anlamına gelir.

*Ek yedek toz torbaları ayrı satılır. Stok  bilgisi için lütfen LG.com'u ziyaret edin.

Kiri ve Tozu Hapsedin.

3 aşamalı filtreleme sistesmi* kiri ve tozu hijyenik bir şekilde hapsetmek için üç farklı bileşenden yararlanır. Otomatik boşaltma özellikli toz haznesi, süpürülen maddeleri hazneden çıkarıp saklama torbasına aktarır. Daha sonra hava, ince toz parçacıklarının temizlenmesini sağlamak için iki filtreden geçer.

*Yalnızca All In One Tower™ - Üç Adımlı filtreleme Toz Torbası, Yıkanabilir Motor Koruma Filtresi ve Yıkanabilir İnce Toz Filtresi için geçerlidir.

A9 All-in-One Tower, beyaz tonlarda modern bir oturma odası iç mekanında ön açıdan gösteriliyor.

Boşaltma, Depolama ve Şarj, Hepsi Tek Bir Yerde.

Dahiyane Tower tasarımı sayesinde LG CordZero® bir elektrikli süpürgeden çok daha fazlasını sunuyor. Aksesuarları saklayın, bataryaları şarj edin ve cihaz yerleştirildiğinde toz haznesini otomatik olarak boşaltın.

A9T-Auto Depolama

Derli toplu Aksesuar Saklama Alanı

All-in-One Tower™ kulesi içinde, dahil edilen temizlik aksesuarlarını kolayca ve derli toplu bir şekilde depolayın.

Bu görüntü, süpürge sapını ve sapın üzerindeki düğmeyi gösteriyor.

Kolay Kontrol

LG’nin Tek Dokunuşla Kontrol özelliği sayesinde ayarlarınızı hareket halindeyken kolayca yapın.

*Ürün görselleri yalnızca örnek amaçlıdır ve gerçek üründen farklı olabilir.

Temizliğin Hakkını Verir

Smart Inverter Motor™ ile tozu ve saçı ayıran Axial Turbo Cyclone kombinasyonu, kuvvetli ve uzun ömürlü emiş gücü sağlamaya yardımcı olur.

Grafik görüntüsü, Smart Inverter Motor ile Axial Turbo Cyclone teknolojilerini gösteriyor. Ayrıca, süpürge başlığı ile baş kısım Smart Inverter Motor’u gösterecek şekilde şeffaf olarak tasarlanmıştır.

Dayanıklı Temizlik Teknolojisi

Fırçasız Smart Inverter Motor™, hızla dönerek fanı hareket ettirir ve iç ortamda bir hava akışı yaratır, bu da toz parçacıklarının ayrılmasına ve filtrelenmesine yardımcı olur. Çalışma sırasında daha az sürtünme meydana getiren fırçasız tasarım motorun dayanıklılığını artırır ve bu sayede LG’nin motora 10 yıl parça garantisi sunmasına olanak tanır.*

*2 yıl parça ve işçilik + 8 yıl motor (sadece parçalar)

Yüzeyleri ve Tozları Temizlerken İçiniz Rahat Etsin.

5-Step Filtration System toz haznesinde emilen tozları ayırır ve ardından kalan ince tozları filtreler. Bu sayede, 0,5㎛ ~ 4,2㎛ parçacıklarda ortalama %99,999 filtreleme elde eder.

Kolay Bakım

 

Filtrelerinizi çıkarıp yıkayarak süpürgenizin bakımını kolaylıkla yapabilirsiniz. Zaman içinde süpürgenizin içindeki filtrelerde kir birikir. Dikey süpürgede yer alan metal filtre, pre-filter ve fine dust filter çıkarılabilir ve suyla yıkayarak temizlenebilir. Filtreleri tekrar süpürgenize takmadan önce tamamen kuruduklarından emin olun.

 

*SLG tarafından yürütülen test IEC 62885-2 ve EN 60312-1'e dayanır, Turbo modunda 0,5㎛ ~ 4,2㎛ parçacık boyutunda toz tutma kapasitesi test edildi ve ortalaması %99,999 ('Mükemmel' Derece, 5 Yıldız) olarak bulundu. Toz tutma kapasitesi çalışma ortamına bağlı olarak değişebilir.

Tozun süpürge başlığı içinde sıkıştırıldığı anı gösteriyor.

Daha Fazlasını Sığdırın

LG KOMPRESSOR® teknolojisi, toz ve saç gibi kirleri haznede sıkıştırarak size zaman kazandırır. Toz ve saç gibi kirlerin haznede sıkıştırılması (sıkıştırılmamış kapasitenin 2,4 katına kadar*), hazneyi daha uzun aralıklarla temizlemenize yardımcı olur. Boşaltma zamanı geldiğinde sadece şarj istasyonuna geri yerleştirin ve bırakın gerisini All-In-One Tower™ halletsin.

*Ürün görselleri yalnızca örnek amaçlıdır ve gerçek üründen farklı olabilir.

*Intertek tarafından gözlemlenen LG dahili test sonuçlarına dayanmaktadır. A9 Kompressor™ hazne kapasitesi Turbo modunda test edilmiştir. Kedi tüyü (Maine Coon) tekrar tekrar manuel sıkıştırma işleviyle emildi ve sıkıştırıldı ta ki hazne kapasitesine ulaşana kadar. Sıkıştırma verimliliği "2,4x" sıkıştırılmış kedi tüyünün ağırlığının sıkıştırılmamış kedi tüyünün ağırlığıyla (her ikisi de aynı hacimde) karşılaştırılmasıyla hesaplandı. Gerçek hazne kapasitesi (sıkıştırma verimliliği) çalışma ortamına bağlı olarak değişebilir.

Arkaplanda bir elektrikli süpürge yer alan görüntüde bir kadın akıllı telefonundaki ThinQ uygulamasını kullanıyor.

Önemli Bilgiler Her Zaman Elinizin Altında

ThinQ, filtrenin durumunu ve pilinizin şarjını kontrol etmeniz için sizi uyararak CordZero™ A9 Kompressor™ ürününüzü izlemenize ve bakımını yapmanıza yardımcı olur, ayrıca tek bir uygulama üzerinden teşhis yapar ve temizleme geçmişini gösterir.*

*LG ThinQ® uygulaması uyumlu Android veya iOS akıllı telefonlarda mevcuttur. Telefon ve Ev Wi-Fi Veri bağlantısı ve ürün kaydı gerektirir. Ülkeye ve modele göre değişebilen özellikler, sistem uyumluluğu ve hizmet kullanılabilirliği için lg.com.tr adresini ziyaret edin.

Temizlik Rutininizde Konfor ile Şıklığı Buluşturan İnovasyon

Modern bir iç mekanda, çeşitli açılardan yerleştirilmiş süpürgeleri gösteriyor.

*Görüntülerde alternatif ürün rengi yer alıyor. Öne çıkan ürün görselleri için lütfen resim galerisine bakın.

Yazdır

Ana Özellikler

  • Gövde Rengi (Temizleyici)

    Koyu Gri

  • 5 Adımlı Filtreleme Sistemi

    Var

  • Siklon Teknolojisi

    Eksenel Turbo Siklon

  • Teleskopik Boru (4 Boy)

    Var

  • Yıkanabilir Filtreler

    Var

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Var

Tüm Özellikler

MALZEME VE YÜZEY

  • Gövde Rengi (Temizleyici)

    Koyu Gri

BARKOD

  • Barkod

    8806096144503

TEMEL AKSESUARLAR

  • Kombinasyon Aracı

    Var

  • Temizlik Fırçası

    Yok

  • Aralık Aracı

    Var

PİL

  • Piller dâhildir (adet)

    1 (Tek)

  • Pil Türü

    Lityum iyon

  • Pil başına Şarj Süresi (dakika)

    240

  • Pil başına Maksimum Çalışma Süresi (dakika) (Başlıklı Normal Mod)

    60

  • Pil başına Maksimum Çalışma Süresi (dakika) (Power Drive Başlıksız Normal Mod)

    40

  • Pil başına Maksimum Çalışma Süresi (dakika) (Başlıklı Turbo Mod)

    7

  • Pil başına Maksimum Çalışma Süresi (dakika) (Power Drive Başlıksız Turbo Mod)

    6

BOYUT VE AĞIRLIK (TEMİZLEYİCİ)

  • Ürün Boyutları (GxYxD mm)

    260 x 270 x 1120

  • Ağırlık (kg)

    2,6

  • Ürün Yüksekliği (mm) (Maks.)

    1120

BOYUTLAR VE AĞIRLIKLAR (KULE)

  • Ürün Boyutları (GxYxD mm)

    255 x 297 x 1009

  • Ağırlık (kg)

    9,8

ÖZELLİKLER (TEMİZLEYİCİ)

  • Tek Dokunuşla Kontrol

    Var

  • Dual PowerPack

    Yok

  • 5 Adımlı Filtreleme Sistemi

    Var

  • AEROSCIENCE

    Var

  • Pil Durumu Göstergesi

    Var

  • Şarj ve Saklama

    All-in-One Tower

  • Tıkalı Nesne Göstergesi

    Var

  • El Tipine Dönüştürme

    Var

  • Siklon Teknolojisi

    Eksenel Turbo Siklon

  • Filtre Temizleme Döngüsü Alarm Göstergesi

    Var

  • Teleskopik Boru (4 Boy)

    Var

  • Yıkanabilir Filtreler

    Var

BAŞLIKLAR

  • Çok Amaçlı (Çok Yüzeyli) Başlık

    Yok

  • Yatak Başlığı

    Yok

  • Paspas Başlığı

    Yok

  • Evcil Hayvan Başlığı

    Var

  • İnce Sert Zemin Başlığı

    Yok

DİĞER ARAÇLAR VE AKSESUARLAR

  • Ağır Kir Aleti

    Yok

  • Aksesuar Çantası

    Yok

  • Ekstra Ön Filtre

    Var

  • Sökülebilir Başlık ve Paspas Bezleri Saklama

    Yok

  • Uzatılabilir Hortum Uzatma

    Yok

  • Ekstra Egzoz Filtresi

    Yok

  • Esnek Aralık Aleti

    Yok

  • Yatak Aracı

    Yok

  • Paspas Bezleri (Adet)

    0

  • Çok Açılı Araç

    Yok

  • Paspas Başlığı İçin Su Deposu Doldurma (Ölçüm Kabı)

    Yok

PERFORMANS (TEMİZLEYİCİ)

  • Güç Modu

    Normal / Güç / Turbo

  • Toz Haznesi Kapasitesi (L)

    0,44

  • Toz Kutusu Kapasitesi (L) (Sıkıştırıldığında)

    0,88

  • Maksimum Emiş Gücü (W)

    220

PERFORMANS (KULE)

  • Boş Döngü Süresi (s)

    45

  • Güç Tüketimi (A) (Şarj)

    0,4

  • Güç Tüketimi (A) (Temizleme)

    9,0

  • Güç Tüketimi (W) (Temizleme)

    1700

AKILLI TEKNOLOJİ

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Var

  • Temizleme Geçmişi

    Var

  • Filtre Temizleme Programı Alarmı

    Var

  • Filtre Temizleme Kılavuzu

    Var

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Var

Müşteri Yorumları

Mağazada Bul

Yakınlarınızda bu ürünü deneyimleyin.

LG Size Özel Seçimler