LG MR11 Ev Sinema Sistemi, 2300W, 4.2 Kanal, Alıcı Sistemi

MR11’in önden görünümü

LG MR11 üzerinde spot ışıkları yer alıyor. Ürün, mavi bir arkaplan üzerinde öne çıkıyor. Üründen görsel amaçlı olarak ses grafikleri çıkıyor.

Ev Eğlencesinde Bütünleşmiş Ses Deneyimi

Ev eğlence keyfine hayat katın. LG MR11, devasa sesi ve eğlenceli özellikleri ile büyülemeye hazır.

*Görüntü, görsel amaçlı olarak temsilidir.

2300W Çıkış

 Bütünleşmiş Ses Deneyimi

 LG MR11, 4.2 kanallı çevreleyici ses oluşturan büyüleyici 2300W çıkış, güçlü ve net ses sunan 12 inç dahili çift subwoofer ve sıkıştırmalı korna tweeter ile donatılmıştır.

LG MR11 siyah arka plan üzerinde sergileniyor. Hoparlör ünitelerinden güçlü ses grafikleri yükseliyor. Alıcının arkasında görsel amaçlı olarak soyut ses grafikleri gösteriliyor.

LG MR11's rear speakers are facing toward each other against the black background. A light is coming out from the woofer for illustrative purpose.

 *Görüntü, görsel amaçlı olarak temsilidir.

**Subwoofer: Soundbar yanında gelen,  sisteminin bir parçası olarak kullanılan, sesin daha dolgun olmasını sağlayan alçak frekanslı bir hoparlördür.

***Tweeter: Yüksek frekanslı hoparlör.

Ev Eğlencesi Deneyimini 
Çeşitlendirin ve Genişletin

 Evden çıkmadan sevdiklerinizle daha keyifli anılar oluşturun; arkadaşlarınızla şarkı söyleyin, parti veya film gecesi yapın. LG MR11 evde daha fazlasını deneyimlemenizi sağlar.

Oturma odasında iki kişi ev partisinin tadını çıkarıyor. LG MR11, görüntünün sağ tarafında yer alıyor. Görüntünün aşağısındaki simgelerin altında beyaz bir çubuk yer alıyor.

Karaoke

Pop Yıldızı Olmaya Hazırlanın

LG MR11 ile içinizdeki divayı keşfedin. Ses kesici ve nota değiştirici özellikleri sayesinde asla detone olmayın. Vokal Efektler düğmesine basarak sesinizi değiştirin veya düet efektini seçin.

Bir grup insan oturma odasında karaokenin keyfini çıkarıyor ve yan tarafta LG MR11 gösteriliyor.

*Mikrofon dahil değildir.

AI Sound Pro

Optimum Sesin Keyfini Çıkarın

Ev eğlence deneyiminin büyüsüne kendinizi bırakın. LG MR11’in AI Sound Pro teknolojisi, izlediğiniz içeriğin türünü göz önünde bulundurarak ses kalitesini optimize eder. 

LG MR11 oturma odasında gösteriliyor. İki dev boy hoparlörün ortasında duvara asılı LG TV ekranında bir futbol maçı görüntüleniyor. İki kişi futbol maçını izliyor.

DJ Sesi

Kendi DJ Mix’inizi Oluşturun

 LG XBOOM uygulaması, ev partilerinin eğlencesini katlıyor! İçerisinde yer alan çok sayıda DJ ses efektleri ve diğer özelliklerin tadını çıkarın. Uygulamayı indirin ve müziğin keyfini artırın.

Akıllı telefon tutan bir el görüntüsü. Telefon ekranında DJ uygulaması görüntüleniyor.

*Uygulama güncellemeleri olacaktır.

Mod Aydınlatması

Ortamın Modunu Ayarlayın

Ortam Mod Aydınlatması ile istediğiniz moda göre odanızı aydınlatın.

LG MR11’in alıcısı mavi ışık açık halde raf üzerinde duruyor. Ekranda “Hello” (Merhaba) yazısı görüntüleniyor.

Tüm Özellikler

