StandbyME’nizin sesini
şık bir şekilde geliştirin.
LG XT7S ve StanbyME ikilisi tüm iç mekan tasarımlarıyla mükemmel eşleşir. Hoparlör ekranla birlikte hareket ederek iyileştirilmiş bir ev eğlence deneyimi ortaya koyar.