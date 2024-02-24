Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG StanbyME Hoparlör XT7S - StanbyME’ye Özel Taşınabilir Bluetooth Hoparlör

XT7S

Önden görünüm

Oturma odasına yerleştirilmiş LG StanbyME. LG StanbyME Hoparlörü XT7S ekranın altına yerleştirilmiştir. Ekranda bir bilim kurgu filmi görüntüleniyor.

StandbyME’nizin sesini
şık bir şekilde geliştirin.

LG XT7S ve StanbyME ikilisi tüm iç mekan tasarımlarıyla mükemmel eşleşir. Hoparlör ekranla birlikte hareket ederek iyileştirilmiş bir ev eğlence deneyimi ortaya koyar.

StanbyME ile mükemmel bir şekilde çalışır.

Ekleyin ve çalıştırın. Tek bir cihaz gibi çalışır. XT7S, StanbyME ile otomatik olarak senkronize olur ve maksimum kolaylık sağlayan eksiksiz ses sunar.

Geliştirilmiş eşleştirme ve oynatma

XT7S açılır açılmaz anında StanbyME ile eşleşir ve daima otomatik olarak bağlanır. Açıp kapatmak da bir o kadar kolay, StanbyME ekranınızın uzaktan kumandasını kullanmanız yeterli.

Oturma odasında LG StanbyME’ye bağlı LG XT7S hoparlör. Ekranda ana ekran görüntüsü. Görüntünün sağ alt köşesinde LG magic remote gösteriliyor.

WOW Orkestra

Etrafınızı saran ses

Uyumlu ses deneyimini yaşayın. WOW Orkestra, StanbyME ile XT7S sesini aynı anda kullanarak birleştirir ve tamamen sürükleyici bir ses deneyimi yaratır.

Kırmızı arka planda LG StanbyME’ye bağlı LG XT7S hoparlör. Hem ekrandan hem de hoparlörden ses grafikleri çıkıyor. Ekranda turuncu renkte fütüristik bir görüntü yer alıyor.

*Görseller tanıtım amacıyla simüle edilmiştir.

LG alpha 7 çipin yakından görünümü.

AI İşlemci

Sesi, eğlencenize uygun hale getirir

Çeşitli içeriklere göre kişiselleştirilmiş sesin keyfini çıkarın. Hoparlörünüz StanbyME’de AI İşlemciyi kullanarak optimize edilmiş ses sunar.

*AI İşlemci: Yapay Zeka İşlemcisi

LG StanbyME ekranın yakından görünümü. Altta bağlı XT7S hoparlör. Ekranda hoparlörün kendi widget’ının vurgulandığı bir ana ekran görüntüleniyor. Uygulamayı vurgulamak için StanbyME Hoparlör widget’ının büyütülmüş bir görüntüsü de gösteriliyor.

Özel Widget

StanbyME üzerinden kontrol edin

StanbyME’de hoparlörünüzün kendi widget’ı ile pil ömrünü kolayca kontrol edebilir, ses EQ’sunu ve ses seviyesini ayarlayabilir ve daha fazlasını yapabilirsiniz.

*Widget: görsel programlamada grafik bileşenlere verilen ad

**EQ (Equalization): Ekolayzır; bir ses frekansının ya da sinyallerinin frekans aralığını belirleyebildiğiniz eşleme ara yüzü.

Ayarlanabilir bağlantı standını vurgulamak için LG StanbyME’ye bağlı hoparlörün arkadan görünümü. Hoparlörün mor mod aydınlatması açık.

Ayarlanabilir Bağlantı Standı

Monte edin ve kolayca hareket edin.

Özel bağlantı standı sayesinde hoparlörünüzü doğrudan StanbyME ekranınıza monte edin. Hem sesi hem de ekranı kolayca hareket ettirebilirsiniz.

Oturma odasında LG StanbyME’nin LG XT7S hoparlör bağlı halde görüntüsü. Görüntüde insanlar ekran ve hoparlör kombosuyla müziğin keyfini çıkarıyor.

Oturma odasında LG StanbyME’nin LG XT7S hoparlör bağlı halde görüntüsü. Bir kadın ekran ve hoparlör kombosuyla müzik dinleyerek resim yapıyor.

Mutfakta LG StanbyME’nin LG XT7S hoparlör bağlı halde görüntüsü. Bir çocuk ekrana çizim yapıyor ve hoparlörün sarı mod ışıklandırması açık olarak görüntüleniyor.

Uyumlu tasarım ile güçlü sesi deneyimleyin

LG StanbyME Hoparlör XT7S, çift tweeter’ları görünecek şekilde yansımalı bir yüzeye yerleştirilmiştir.

Çift Tweeter

Daha net sesler, daha ince detaylar

Yüksek frekanslı stereo ses sağlayan çift tweeter’larla ses deneyiminizi yükseltin. Sürükleyici dinleme deneyiminin keyfini çıkarın.

*Tweeter: Yüksek frekanslı hoparlör

**Görseller tanıtım amacıyla simüle edilmiştir.

Yüzeye yerleştirilen LG StanbyME XT7S hoparlör, çift pasif radyatörleri gösteriyor. Pasif radyatörlerden ve hoparlörün alt kısmından mavi grafikler çıkıyor.

Çift Pasif Radyatörler

Güçlü bas, dinamik ses

Düşük-orta düzeyde güçlü ses sunmak için tasarlandı. Hoparlörümüzün çift pasif radyatör ve merkezi woofer kombinasyonuyla derinlik ve netlik dengesini deneyimleyin.

*Woofer: Alçak frekanslı hoparlör

**Görseller tanıtım amacıyla simüle edilmiştir.

Eğlencenizi istediğiniz yere götürün

XT7S hoparlörünüzü tek başına da kullanabilirsiniz. Bluetooth ile akıllı telefonunuza bağlanın ve 16 saatlik oynatma süresinin keyfini çıkarın. Su sıçramasına karşı dayanıklı tasarımı sayesinde rahatça kullanın.

Bir kadın LG XT7S hoparlör ile açık terasta müziğin keyfini çıkarıyor.

*Pil ömrü cihaz ayarlarına, ortama, kullanıma ve diğer birçok faktöre bağlıdır.

**IPX5 sınıfı tatlı suda test edilmiştir. Su sıçramalarına karşı dayanıklıdır. Herhangi bir yönden 6.3mm'lik su akışına karşı dayanıklı olduğu anlamına gelir.

***Ürünün yüzme havuzları veya deniz gibi su kütlelerinin çevresinde kullanımı tavsiye edilmemektedir.

LG XT7S hoparlör yorumu

Müşterilerimizin LG StanbyME Hoparlörü yorumlarına göz atın.

LG XT7S hoparlör yorumu

LG XT7S hoparlör yorumu

