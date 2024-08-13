Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM RNC5 Bluetooth Hoparlör, 500W Parti Hoparlörü

RNC5

LG XBOOM RNC5 Bluetooth Hoparlör, 500W Parti Hoparlörü

  • front view
  • 45 degree top view with blue lighting
  • left 30 degree view with green lighting
  • right 30 degree view with purple lighting
  • top view
  • close up of control panel
  • 45 degree top view with right side forward
  • 45 degree top view with left side forward
  • low angle with right side forward
  • low angle with left side forward
Temel Özellikler

  • Çift Süper Bass Güçlendirme
  • Parti Aydınlatması
  • Parti Flaşı
  • DJ Uygulaması
  • Karaoke Yıldızı
  • Kablosuz Parti Bağlantısı
Daha fazla

LG XBOOM RNC5'in sağ tarafının mor bir arka plana karşı alçak açılı görünümü. XBOOM ışığı da mor. Ve bir TV ekranı bir konser sahnesi gösteriyor.



Cesur parti sesini hissedin

Çift Süper Bass Güçlendirme, X-Shiny Woofer ve diğer eğlenceli özellikler, partiyi hareketlendirecek güçlü bir ritim getiriyor.

Siyah bir arka plana karşı sol tarafı öne bakan LG XBOOM RNC5. Mor dairesel ses grafiği woofer'lardan çıkıyor.

Çift Süper Bass Güçlendirme

Müziğe iki kat güç katın

Partiyi daha keyifli hale getirin— LG RNC5, partiyi sallayacak derin ve zengin basslar sunar.

Parti Aydınlatması

Dans pistini aydınlatın

Partilerinize daha fazla heyecan katmak için renkli LED ışıklar ritimle birlikte değişir ve çeşitlenir.

text only

A close-up view of the top of LG RNC5. Two flashing smartphones are floating around it. There'a colorful eq behind the speaker.

Parti Flaşı

Akıllı telefonunuzu ritimle senkronize edin

Partiye ışık katın. Üç adede kadar akıllı telefonu bağlayın ve yukarı kaldırın veya telefonunuzu yuvasına koyun, arka ışıkları müzikle birlikte yanıp söner.

* Bu özellik sadece Android'de çalışmaktadır.

A man is spinning DJ deck.

DJ Uygulaması ile dans pistinin kontrolünü elinize alın

Partiyi dans ettirin. Ses efektlerini doğrudan Android veya iOS'taki DJ Uygulamasından uygulayın veya hoparlördeki DJ Pad'i kontrol edin.

A hand holding a smartphone, showing DJ app.

* Uygulama güncellemeleri sunulacaktır.

Bağlantı

Partinin tadını çıkarmanın daha fazla yolu

Gitar girişine takın ve odayı sallayın. Ya da müzik çalmak için bir USB ve radyo kullanın.

A concert scene. Guitar In, USB, Bluetooth, and Radio icons are shown below the image.

Karaoke Yıldızı

Net ve Yüksek Sesle Söyleyin

Müzik ve mikrofon ses seviyesini ayrı ayrı ayarlayın. 

* Mikrofon dahil değildir.

** Vokal sesi kendi sesinizin mikrofondaki ses seviyesidir.

Kablosuz Parti Bağlantısı

Eğlenceyi ikiye katlayın

İki LG XBOOM RNC5'i kablosuz olarak bağlayarak ses çıkışını iki katına çıkarın. Daha büyük ses tek bir şey ifade eder: DAHA İYİ PARTİLER VE DAHA FAZLA EĞLENCE

Partinin Baş Rolü

Arkadaşlarınızla eğlenceyi yeniden yaşayın

Çalma listelerinizi ve DJ mikslerinizi USB'ye kaydedin, istediğiniz zaman tekrar dinleyin. Başka bir USB'ye kopyalayın veya Bluetooth® üzerinden arkadaşlarınıza gönderin.

* Dahili depolama alanı bulunmamaktadır.

Çoklu Bluetooth ve XBOOM Uygulaması

Çalma listelerini tek bir uygulamada paylaşın

XBOOM Uygulaması aracılığıyla aynı anda üç cihazı eşleştirin. Müzik kesintisi olmadan bir çalma listesini sorunsuz bir şekilde kontrol etmek için bağlı cihazlardan herhangi birini kullanın. Google Play veya App Store'dan edinin.

A smartphone is on an LG XBOOM RNC5 with two other smartphones floating around it. A Bluetooth logo is shown in bewteen smartphones.

* Uygulama güncellemeleri sunulacaktır.

TV Ses Senkronizasyonu

Canlı performansın heyecanını hissedin

Daha etkileyici, odayı dolduran bir ses deneyimi yaşamak için RNC5'i optik kablo veya Bluetooth® aracılığıyla LG TV'nize bağlayın.

People watching TV on a wall with an LG XBOOM RNC5 to the right of it. TV is displaying a movie.

