XG8T
  • 30 derece önden görünüm
  • Önden görünüm
  • Sol taraf önde çapraz 30 derece görünüm. Mavi ışıklandırma açık.
  • Sağ taraf önde çapraz 30 derece görünüm. Turuncu ışıklandırma açık.
  • Arkadan görünüm
  • Sol taraf önde üstten görünüm
  • Mor ışıklandırma açıkken woofer’ın önden görünümü.
  • Sol taraf önde düşük açı. Mor ışıklandırma açık.
  • Farklı ışıklandırma renklerine sahip LG XBOOM Go'lar sol hoparlör öne gelecek şekilde hizalanmıştır
  • Kontrol panelinin yakından görünümü
  • LG XBOOM Go XG8T Taşınabilir Bluetooth hoparlör, Askeri Sınıf, 15 Saatlik Pil Ömrü, XG8T
LG XBOOM Go XG8T Taşınabilir Bluetooth hoparlör, Askeri Sınıf, 15 Saatlik Pil Ömrü, XG8T

Temel Özellikler

  • 8 inç woofer ve 3 inç tweeter
  • Yüksek Ses için 60W
  • Sound Boost
  • Büyüleyici Ses Deneyimi için Light Studio
  • IP67
  • Askeri standartlar
Daha fazla

LG XBOOM Go XG8T, turuncu ışıklandırma açık halde metal masaya yerleştirilmiştir. Masanın arkasında insanlar müziğin keyfini çıkarıyor.



Müziği oynatın, ışıklandırın ve güçlendirin.

LG XBOOM Go XG8T ile ortamı ışıklandırın ve güçlü sesi hissedin.

LG XBOOM Go ile güçlü sesi hissedin

Derin bas ve güçlü çıkış sağlayan LG XBOOM Go'nun olağanüstü sesini deneyimleyin.



Daha güçlü sesle modunuzu yükseltin

Favori parçalarınız yenileniyor. Track woofer ve Cone tweeter’lar tüm yüksek ve düşük notaları zengin ve canlı bir şekilde sunar.



60W çıkış ile partinizi siz yönetin

Parti canlanmaya başladığında, size ayak uyduracak bir güç gerekir. 60W çıkış tam da bu güçlü vuruşların ihtiyacı olan desteği sağlamak için tasarlandı.



Düşük ses seviyesinde bile bası hissedin

Bas yükseltme algoritması, müziği kıstığınızda bile her bas notasını duymanızı ve hissetmenizi sağlar.

*Ses kaynağına göre çıkan ses değişiklik gösterebilir.

**Cone Tweeter: Kompakt alanlar için tasarlanmış yüksek frekanslı hoparlör, Track Woofer: Alçak frekanslı hoparlör 

Sound Boost

Daha Güçlü Ses ileDaha Fazla Eğlence

Sound Boost düğmesine tek bir dokunuşla, ses alanınızı genişletebilir ve oynatma listenizin keyfini daha yüksek sesle çıkarabilirsiniz.

LG XBOOM Go XG8T masaya yerleştirilmiştir. Sound Boost düğmesinin genişletilmiş görüntüsü ve hoparlörün altında ses dalgası efektleri yer alıyor.

*Görüntü, görsel amaçlı olarak temsilidir.

Müziğe renk verin

LG XBOOM Go XG8T’nin grup görüntüsü. Çeşitli ışıklandırmalar açıktır.

*Görüntü, görsel amaçlı olarak temsilidir.

Canlı ışıkta poz veren kadın.

Ruh halinizi light studio ile senkronize edin

Her anın bir rengi ve sesi vardır. XBOOM uygulamasında, ruh halinize uygun müzik ve ışıklandırmayı deneyimleyin.

LG XBOOM Go XG8T, mor ışıklandırma açık halde zemine yerleştirilmiştir. Hoparlörün üstünde Light Studio'nun üç modu gösterilir: ortam, doğa ve parti.

Işıklandırmanızı Özelleştirin

Kendi ışıklandırmanızı özelleştirmek için XBOOM uygulamasında My Pick'i kullanın.

Solda, Stilim kullanıcı arayüzü gösterilir. Sağda ise, sarı ışıklandırmalı LG XBOOM Go XG8T zemine yerleştirilmiştir.

Kolaj. Soldan, LG XBOOM Go XG8T'nin yakından görünümü. Ardından, müziğin keyfini çıkaran insanların bir görüntüsü gösterilir. Sağda yukarıdan aşağıya: pembe ışıklı hoparlörün ve XBOOM logosunun yakından görünümü.

Müziğin Keyfini Her Zaman,Her Yerde Çıkarın

Solda, parkta XG8T’yi taşımak için omuz askısı kullanan bir adam gösteriliyor. Sağda, XG8T kaya üzerine yerleştirilmiştir. Hoparlörün arkasında kamp alanında güzel vakit geçiren bir çift yer alıyor.

Hibrit Askı

Askıyı geçirin ve partiye hazır olun

İster omzunuzda ister elinizde, hoparlörünüzü taşımak artık çok kolay. Hibrit Askı, rahat kullanım için yumuşak kumaştan yapılmıştır ve kolayca çıkarılabilir.

IP67

Açık hava maceralarınız için ideal

LG XBOOM Go, dış mekanları harekete geçirmeye hazır. IP67 ile suya ve toza karşı dayanıklı yapısı sayesinde artık endişe etmeden, kesintisiz müziğin keyfini çıkarabilirsiniz.

Sonsuz uzaya yerleştirilmiş LG XBOOM Go XG8T görüntüsü. Biri su geçirmez, diğeri toz geçirmez olduğunu gösterir.

*IP67 sınıfı, IP6X ve IPX7’nin birleşimidir. IP6X, toz girmemesi için toza dayanıklılık ve temasa karşı tam koruma anlamına gelir. 

*IPX7, en fazla 30 dakika süre boyunca 1 metreye kadar suya batırma test koşullarına göre suya daldırma etkilerine karşı koruma anlamına gelir. Plaj ve havuzda kullanımı tavsiye edilmez. 

*Görüntü, görsel amaçlı olarak temsilidir.

Hoparlör bir plaj havlusunun üzerine yerleştirilmiştir. Hoparlörün önünde, bu hoparlörün uzun süre oynatılabileceğini gösteren bir günbatımı plaj görüntüsü yer alıyor.

Uzun Pil Ömrü

Uzun pil ömrü ile müziğinize güç katın

15 saat pil ömrü sayesinde müziğiniz hiç durmaz. Durup şarj etmek zorunda kalmadan dilediğiniz zaman bir parti ortamı oluşturabilirsiniz. 

*50% ses düzeyi ile ışıklandırma olmadan 15 saatlik pil ömrü.

*Ses kaynağına ilişkin kendi değerlendirmemize dayanır. Pil ömrü, kullanım ortamına göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

LG XBOOM Go XG8T havuz kenarına yerleştirilmiştir. Üç kişi havuzda hoparlörden konuşuyor.

Hoparlörlü Telefon

Eller serbest arama cevaplama

LG XBOOM Go, müzik çalarken gelen aramaları yanıtlamanızı sağlar. Eller serbest sohbet edebilmeniz için modlar arası geçiş yapar.

LG XBOOM Go XG8T havuz kenarına yerleştirilmiştir. Üç kişi havuzda hoparlörden konuşuyor. Görüntünün altında, XG8T’nin askeri sınıf testlerden geçtiğini kanıtlayan yedi simge gösteriliyor.

Askeri Standartlar

Cesurca hareket edin

LG XBOOM Go XG8T, ABD’nin askeri seviyede testlerinden geçmiştir. Hoparlörünüzü endişe etmeden yanınızda taşıyın ve dilediğiniz yerde parti verin.

sadece metin.

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. 

*LG XBOOM Go XG8T: MIL-STD-810 standart testleri ve KOLAS Labs sertifikasyonu. ABD askeri standartlarına uygun bağımsız bir laboratuvar tarafından gerçekleştirilen 7 farklı MIL-STD 810H dayanıklılık testini geçmiştir.

Şarj cihazının sağladığı güç, maksimum şarj hızını elde etmek için radyo ekipmanının gerektirdiği minimum [10] Watt ve maksimum [15] Watt arasında olmalıdır.

*Şarj cihazının sağladığı güç, ekipmanın ihtiyaç duyduğu en az [10] Watt ile maksimum şarj hızına ulaşmak için gereken en fazla [15] Watt arasında olmalıdır.

