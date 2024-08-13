Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Kırmızı ışıklı arka planda “BOOM” yazısı yer alıyor. Metin, güçlü ses özelliğini vurgulayacak şekilde modifiye edilmiştir. “BOOM” yazısının altında “XBOOM İLE SES GETİREN PARTİLERE HAZIR OLUN” ifadesi gösteriliyor.
Siyah ve kırmızı renk gradyan bir arka plan yer alıyor. Sol tarafta, kalın harflerle “PARTİLERİN VAZGEÇİLMEZİ” metni görüntüleniyor. XG2T, metnin etrafına yerleştirilmiştir. En altta, yerde duran XG8T’yi sarı ışık aydınlatıyor. Sağ tarafta, yüzeye yerleştirilen XL9T’nin iki çok renkli halka ışıklandırması açık durumda. XL9T’den çıkan ses grafikleri arka plan boyunca yayılıyor. XL9T’nin LED panelinde “XBOOM” görüntüleniyor.
İnsanlar bir havuz partisinin keyfini çıkarıyor. Arkalarına yerleştirilen LG XBOOM XL9T’nin mavi woofer ışıklandırması açık durumda. XL9T’nin LED panelinde “XBOOM” görüntüleniyor.

LG XBOOM

XBOOM ile Partinize Güç Katın.
Eğlencenin Sesini Şimdi BOOM'la!

Parti hoparlörü serimiz XBOOM hakkında daha fazla bilgi edinin.

Solda, havuz kenarına yerleştirilen LG XBOOM Go XG8T’nin yakım çekim görüntüsü yer alıyor. Sağda, LG XBOOM Go XG2T’yi tutan bir elin yakın çekim görüntüsü yer alıyor.

LG XBOOM Go

HAREKETE GEÇ, BOOM'LA!

Taşınabilir hoparlör serilerimiz XBOOM Go hakkında daha fazla bilgi edinin.

HAREKETE GEÇ, BOOM'LA! Daha Fazla Bilgi

