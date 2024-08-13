LG xboom Stage 301 by will.i.am | Bluetooth Hoparlör | Partiler ve Performanslar için xboom İmza Sesi

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
STAGE301
Temel Özellikler

  • Peerless tarafından; woofer ve midrange üniteleri
  • AI Ses
  • AI Kalibrasyonu
  • AI Işıklandırma
  • Eğimli tasarım
  • 12 saatlik pil ömrü
Daha fazla
Siyah kıyafetli ve güneş gözlüklü will.i.am omzunda xboom Stage 301’ı tutuyor.

will.i.am tarafından tasarlanan xboom imza sesi

will.i.am ile birlikte yaratılan yeni xboom Stage 301 ile tanışın. Sesin uzmanı tarafından işlenmiş, özgün tarzda hayat bulan sesi deneyimleyin.

*Video simule edilmiştir, temsilidir. Video yalnızca tanıtım niteliğindedir

'will.i.am; xboom Stage 301 için LG’nin Deneyim Mimarı

LG, will.i.am ile xboom’u tamamen yeni bir ses ve tarzla müzik dinleme deneyimini geliştiren bir marka olarak yeniden tanımlıyor. Dokuz Grammy ödüllü will.i.am şüphesiz gerçek bir pop kültür ikonu.

Tüm 'xboom by will.i.am' ürünleri, daha sıcak bir tonla daha dengeli bir ses sunmak için will.i.am tarafından profesyonel olarak geliştirildi. Müzik ve teknolojideki deneyimiyle will.i.am, partilerinizi unutulmaz kılacak güçlü ve cesur ses için xboom Stage 301’ı ufak dokunuşlarla iyileştirdi.

*'xboom by will.i.am' iafedesinin türkçe çevirisi: will.i.am'den xboom

will.i.am tarafından işlenen
özgün ürün sesi

Will.i.am tarafından tasarlanan katmanlı ve sıradışı ürün UX ses deneyimini yaşayın. Yeni xboom’un çalışmasına eşlik eden her ses - açma/kapama, Bluetooth ile bağlantı kurma ve sesin yüksekliğini ayarlama - hepsi sanatçı tarafından geliştirildi.

will.i.am stüdyoda çalışırken mikrofonun altındaki ekrana bakıyor.

Peerless tarafından ustalıkla tasarlanmış,woofer ve midrange ile güçlü imza ses

Partinizi geniş stereo ses ve güçlü baslarla zenginleştirin. Yüzyıllık geçmişe sahip Danimarkalı ses ekipmanı üreticisi Peerless tarafından tasarlanan 6.5” woofer ve 2.5” midrange ile özgün ses kalitesi sunar.

*Video simule edilmiştir, temsilidir. Video yalnızca tanıtım niteliğindedir.

**Woofer: Alçak frekanslı ses üreten hoparlör

***Midrange: Orta frekanslı ses üreten hoparlör

****Stereo: iki kanal üzerinden ses iletilmesi

Her yerde sahneye hazır

Eğimli tasarım tüm mekanları sahneye dönüştürür. İster yerde dik ya da sokak modunda eğik dursun, bu hoparlörü mekanınıza uygun bir şekilde sergileyebilirsiniz.

On the left xboom Stage 301 stands on the ground in front of dancing peoeple. In the middle part xboom Stage 301 is placed on its stand next to drums. On the right xboom Stage 301 stands on a table in a living room.

*Ayaklı stand ürüne dahil değildir, ayrı satılır. Stand satışı ülkelere ve bölgelere göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

**Türkiye'de ayaklı stand satışı yoktur.

Yeni xboom Stage 301 ile parti ruhunu yanınızda taşıyın

Taşınabilirlik için tasarlanmış kullanışlı sapı ile müziğinizi, her türlü mekana, elinizde taşıyın.

Üstte siyah kıyafetli will.i.am omzunda xboom Stage 301’ı tutuyor. Ortada, xboom Stage 301'ın elle tutuşmuş kısmi görüntüsü sol kalırken sağda sapın yakından görünümü yer alıyor. Solda, beyaz kıyafetli will.i.am yerdeki Stage 301’ın hemen yanında duruyor. Sağ alt tarafta will.i.am sağ elinde xboom Stage 301’ı tutuyor.

AI Ses

AI her müzik türüne uygun sesi ayarlar

Tercihinize göre ritim, melodi veya sese dayanan modları seçin ya da sadece yapay zekanın (AI) size uygun modu seçmesine izin verin. Yapay zeka (AI), müzik türüne göre ses ve ses yüksekliğini analiz eder.

Beyaz kıyafetli ve şapkalı will.i.am iki koluyla birlikte xboom Stage 301’ı yüzüne doğru tutuyor.

*AI: Yapay zeka (Artificial Intelligence)

AI Kalibrasyonu

Her mekanda zengin ve dolu ses

Hoparlörünüzü veya mekanı ayarlamanıza gerek yok. AI sesi mekanınızın boyut ve şekline göre ayarlar. Mekanın büyüklüğü ne olursa olsun, önden arkaya net ve canlı müziğin keyfini çıkarın.

*Video simule edilmiştir, yalnızca tanıtım niteliğindedir

AI ışıklandırması, müzikle senkronize olur

Müziğinizle senkronize olacak şekilde tasarlanmış ışıklandırma. Yapay zeka, farklı müzik türlerini analiz eder ve ışıklandırmayı çalma listenize göre ayarlar. Çift bar ışıklandırma, partinize canlı renkler katar.

*Video simule edilmiştir, yalnızca tanıtım niteliğindedir

**Voice oriented : Ses odaklı, Melody oriented : Melodi odaklı, Rhythm oriented : Ritim odaklı

***AI: Yapay zeka (Artificial Intelligence)

Daha fazla heyecan için karaoke ve DJ mix özeliikleri

LG ThinQ uygulamasındaki çeşitli karaoke özellikleri ve DJ mix ile birlikte sahne alın. Mikrofon ve entrüman sesini kolayca kontrol etmek için düğmeleri kullanın.

Solda xboom Stage 301’ın düğmeleri ve butonları işaretlenmiş üstten görünümü. Sağda, iki cep telefonu ekranlarında xboom uygulaması ile görüntüleniyor.

*DJ mix: uygulama üzerinden sesi kontrol etmek ve/ya değiştirmek için kullanılır

Uzun süren partiler için uzun pil ömrü

12 saatlik çalma süresi ile parti bitmesin.

*Cihaz bataryası çıkarılabilir olup değiştirilebilir pil özelliğine sahiptir ancak yedek pil satışı Türkiye'de bulunmamaktadır.

**Cihaz içerisinde yalnızca bir adet pil bulunmaktadır.

***Ekstra piller ayrıca satılır. Ekstra pil satışı Türkiye'de yapılmamaktadır.

****Pil Test Detayları;

- Ses kaynağı: Kuzey Amerika ve Avrupa için tekrarla 12 test parçası

- Mod: Bluetooth playback

- Kaynak Cihaz: Clear Voice EQ açık ve ışıksız sesi %20 açık Samsung Galaxy A24

- Test Türü: Dahili test

IPX4 suya dayanıklı

IPX4 derecesiyle suya dayanıklı. Açık hava etkinliklerinde size eşlik etmeye hazır.

Açık bir havuzun kenarı ve arkasında duran bir dizi insan gösteriliyor. xboom Stage 301 etrafına sıçrayan sularla havuza bakar şekilde duruyor.

*IPX4, her yönden gelen su sıçramalarına karşı en az 10 dakika süreyle koruma sağlar.

**IPX4 sınıfı tatlı suda test edilmiştir. Hoparlör suya daldırılmamalıdır. Yüzme havuzları veya okyanus/deniz gibi su kütlelerinin çevresinde dikkatli kullanın.

***Su tipine ve ortamına göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

****Test kontrollü ortamda gerçekleştirildi. Denemeyin.

*****Görsel, özelliği vurgulamak için simüle edilmiştir, temsilidir.

On a rainbow-colored circle xboom Grab, Bounce and Stage 301 are placed in a clock-wise order. Next to the xboom Stage 301 its Auracast button's image is placed in a circle.

Birden fazla hoparlör bağlayın ve müziğin keyfine Auracast™ ile varın

Cihazları eşleştirmek için bir parti bağlantısı yaratın ve Auracast™ ile paylaşın. Özel düğmeye basarak kolayca erişim sağlayın. Farklı hoparlörleri bağlayarak artan müzik keyfinin tadına varın.

*Yalnızca 2025 yılında piyasa sürülmüş Stage 301, Bounce ve Grab modelleri birbirine bağlanabilir.

**Resim yalnızca temsilidir. Gerçek boyutlar değişiklik gösterebilir.

Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

AKSESUAR

  • AC Adaptör

    Evet

  • Garanti belgesi

    Evet

SES FORMATI

  • AAC

    Evet

  • MP3

    Evet(USB)

  • SBC

    Evet

PIL

  • Pil Şarj Süresi

    3

  • Pil Ömrü (saat)

    12

BAĞLANABILIRLIK

  • Aux giriş (3.5Φ)

    Evet

  • Bluetooth Sürümü

    5.3

  • USB

    1

ERIŞILEBILIRLIK

  • Pil Göstergesi

    Evet

  • Bluetooth Uygulaması (Android/iOS)

    Evet

  • Aydınlatma

    Evet

  • Çoklu Noktalama

    Evet

  • Parti Bağlantısı (Çift mod)

    Evet

  • Parti Bağlantısı (Çoklu mod)

    Evet

  • Yükseltme Yöneticisi (FOTA)

    Evet

  • Su / Sıçrama Geçirmez

    IPX4

BOYUT (GXYXD)

  • Karton Kutu

    385 x 415 x 352 mm

  • Hoparlör

    312 x 311 x 282 mm

EQ

  • AI Ses

    Evet

  • Bas Güçlendirme

    Evet

  • Kişisel (Uygulama)

    Evet

  • Standart

    Evet

GENEL

  • Kanal Sayısı

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Çıkış Gücü

    120 W

GÜÇ TÜKETIMI

  • Güç açık Modu

    50 W

  • Bekleme Modu

    0.3 W

GÜÇ KAYNAĞI

  • AC Adaptör Jakı

    Evet

HOPARLÖR

  • Orta ses Ünitesi (midrange)

    2.5" x 2

  • Woofer Ünitesi

    6.5" x 1

AĞIRLIK

  • Bürüt Ağırllık

    8,2 kg

  • Net Ağırlık

    6,5 kg

Müşteri Yorumları

