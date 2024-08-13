Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Bluetooth Hopalör | xboom İmza Sesi ve Kolay Taşınabilirlik

Özellikler

Galeri

Teknik Özellikler

İncelemeler

Satış Noktaları

Destek

LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Bluetooth Hopalör | xboom İmza Sesi ve Kolay Taşınabilirlik

LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Bluetooth Hopalör | xboom İmza Sesi ve Kolay Taşınabilirlik

GRAB
  • Ön görünüm
  • Ön taraf bakış sağdan
  • üst görünüm
  • USP kartı: will.i.am Ortaklığı
  • USP kartı: Dome tweeter
  • USP kartı: Askeri Standart
  • USP kartı: Uygun kayış
  • yan görüntüsü
  • Soldan ön taraf görünümü
  • alt soldan ön taraf görünümü
  • usb port yakın görüntü
  • arka görünüm
  • Ön görünüm yakından
  • bağlanmamış kolu ile alt manzara
  • bağlanmamış kolu ile alt görünüm
Ön görünüm
Ön taraf bakış sağdan
üst görünüm
USP kartı: will.i.am Ortaklığı
USP kartı: Dome tweeter
USP kartı: Askeri Standart
USP kartı: Uygun kayış
yan görüntüsü
Soldan ön taraf görünümü
alt soldan ön taraf görünümü
usb port yakın görüntü
arka görünüm
Ön görünüm yakından
bağlanmamış kolu ile alt manzara
bağlanmamış kolu ile alt görünüm

Temel Özellikler

  • Peerless tarafından; dome tweeter
  • AI Ses
  • AI Kalibrasyonu
  • AI Işıklandırma
  • Askeri Standartlar
  • IP67
Daha fazla
iF Design ödülü 2025 kazanan logosu

xboom Grab

iF Design Award - Kazanan

Siyah kıyafetli ve güneş gözlülüklü will.i.am önde xboom Grab’i tutuyor.

will.i.am tarafından tasarlanan xboom imza sesi

will.i.am ile birlikte yaratılan yeni xboom Grab ile tanışın. Sesin uzmanı tarafından işlenmiş, özgün tarzda hayat bulan sesi deneyimleyin.

will.i.am; xboom Grab için
LG’nin Deneyim Mimarı

LG, will.i.am ile xboom’u tamamen yeni bir ses ve tarzla müzik dinleme deneyimini geliştiren bir marka olarak yeniden tanımlıyor. Dokuz Grammy ödüllü will.i.am şüphesiz gerçek bir pop kültür ikonu.

Tüm 'xboom by will.i.am' ürünleri, daha sıcak bir tonla daha dengeli bir ses sunmak için will.i.am tarafından profesyonel olarak geliştirildi. Müzik ve teknolojideki deneyimiyle will.i.am, kompakt bir tasarımda enerjik ve dinamik ses için xboom Grab’i incelikle tasarladı.

*'xboom by will.i.am' iafedesinin türkçe çevirisi: will.i.am'den xboom

will.i.am tarafından işlenen
özgün ürün sesi

Will.i.am tarafından tasarlanan katmanlı ve sıradışı ürün UX ses deneyimini yaşayın. Yeni xboom’un çalışmasına eşlik eden her ses - açma/kapama, Bluetooth ile bağlantı kurma ve sesin yüksekliğini ayarlama - hepsi sanatçı tarafından geliştirildi.

will.i.am is working in studio looking at a screen placed below a mic.

Peerless tarafından ustalıkla tasarlanmış,
Dome Tweeter ile güçlü imza ses

Yüzyıllık geçmişe sahip Danimarkalı ses ekipmanı üreticisi Peerless tarafından tasarlanan 16 mm'lik dome tweeter ile özgün ses kalitesi sunar. Dış mekan kullanımı için ideal, canlı ve dinamik imza sesinin keyfini çıkarın.

*Video simule edilmiştir, yalnızca tanıtım niteliğindedir.

**Tweeter: Yüksek frekanslı hoparlör

***Dome tweeter: (kubbe tweeter) detaylı ses üretme ve geniş alanda ses yayılması sağlayan hoparlör tipi

Askeri standartlara uygun, dayanıklı

Dış mekanlardaki maceralarınız için tasarlandı. ABD askeri standartlarına göre test edildi ve 7 dayanıklılık testini geçtiğini kanıtlandı. Çevreye göre değişen koşullara dayanıklı şekilde üretildi.

xboom Grab yosun kaplı bir kayanın üstünde duruyor. Sağ üst tarafta Askeri standart logosu bulunuyor.

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. 

**Gerçek sonuçlar veya performans, kullanım ortamına bağlı olarak değişiklik gösterebilir.

***Test kontrollü ortamda gerçekleştirildi. Denemeyin.

****Askeri Test Detayları

- Test Standardı: MIL-STD-810H

- Test Parametreleri: Yüksek sıcaklıklar, yağmur, titreşim, darbe, tuzlu su sıçraması, kum tozu ve sel

- Sertifikasyon Sonuçları: GEÇTİ

- Sertifikasyon Tarihi: 18 Aralık 2024

xboom Grab dikey yerleştirilmiş.

20 saatlik çalma süresiyle her yerde müziğin keyfini çıkarın

Kompakt bir hoparlörden bekleyebileceğinizin ötesinde uzun pil ömrü. Grab, tam şarjla 20 saate kadar müzik çalabiliyor.

*Belirtilen çalma süresi, Bluetooth ve Voice Enhance (Ses Geliştirme) modu açık, aydınlatma kapalı ve %50 ses seviyesinde yapılan dahili testlere dayanmaktadır.

**Gerçek çalma süresi değişiklik gösterebilir.

xboom Grab altıgen şeklinde yerleştirilmiş ve arkasında solda toprak ve sağda su sıçraması bulunuyor.

IP67 suya ve toza dayanıklı

IP67 derecesiyle suya ve toza dayanıklıdır. İster havuz partisi ister plaj, müziğin tadına her yerde varın.

*Sonuçlar kullanım ortamına göre değişiklik gösterebilir. 

**IP67, toz ve benzer partiküllere karşı koruma sağlamanın yanında 30 dakika boyunca 1 metrelik suya daldırılma gibi durumlara karşı da korur.

***Yüzme havuzları veya okyanus/deniz gibi su kütlelerinin çevresinde dikkatli kullanın.

****Su tipine ve ortamına göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

*****Test kontrollü ortamda gerçekleştirildi. Denemeyin.

******Görseller, özelliği vurgulamak için simüle edilmiştir, temsilidir.

Yeni XBOOM Grab;
kayışı tak, taşı, şıklığı yanına al!

Sınırları zorlamak ve konforu artırmak için tasarlandı. Silindir şeklindeki gövde, kolayca tutulur ve tarzınıza benzersiz bir dokunuş katar. Pratik kayışıyla hoparlörünüzü kolayca taşıyın ve asın.

Sol üst tarafta xboom Grab kayışı birinin bileğinde asılı şekilde taşınıyor. Sağ üst tarafta xboom Grab bir bisikletin su tutma bölmesine yerleştirilmiş. Sol alt tarafta beyaz kıyafetli will.i.am sağ elinde xboom Grab’i tutuyor. Sağ al tarafta siyah kıyafetli will.i.am sağ elinde xboom Grab’i tutuyor.

AI Ses

AI her müzik türüne
uygun sesi ayarlar

Tercihinize göre ritim, melodi veya sese dayanan modları seçin ya da sadece yapay zekanın (AI) size uygun modu seçmesine izin verin. Yapay zeka (AI), müzik türüne göre ses ve ses yüksekliğini analiz eder.

will.i.am is holding xboom Grab on his right hand.

*AI: Yapay zeka (Artificial Intelligence)

AI Kalibrasyonu

Her yerde net ses için AI kalibrasyonu

AI, içinde bulunduğunuz mekanının büyüklük ve şekline göre sesi kalibre eder. İster büyük bir mekanda ister küçük bir odada olun, tam kapsamlı ve bozulmamış ses sunar.

*Video simule edilmiştir, yalnızca tanıtım niteliğindedir.

AI Işıklandırma

Müzikle eşleşen AI ışıklandırma

AI, müziğinizin türünü tespit eder ve sese senkronize olan en uygun ışıklandırmayı sağlar. Ambient, Party ve Voice modu arasından seçim yaparak ortamı ayarlayın. Hoparlörün durumu için bilgilendirici ışıklandırmayı kontrol edin.

*Video simule edilmiştir, yalnızca tanıtım niteliğindedir.

**Ses modu | Ortam modu | Parti modu

Gökkuşağı renkli bir dairede xboom Stage 301, Bounce ve Grab saat yönünde bir şekilde dizilmiş. xboom Grab’in yanında bir dairenin içine yerleştirilmiş Auracast düğmesi yer alıyor.

Birden fazla hoparlör bağlayın ve müziğin keyfine Auracast™ ile varın

Cihazları eşleştirmek için bir parti bağlantısı yaratın ve Auracast™ ile paylaşın. Özel düğmeye basarak kolayca erişim sağlayın. Farklı hoparlörleri bağlayarak artan müzik keyfinin tadına varın.

*Yalnızca 2025 yılında piyasa sürülmüş Grab, Stage 301 ve Bouncemodelleri birbirine bağlanabilir.

**Resim yalnızca temsilidir. Gerçek boyutlar değişiklik gösterebilir.

Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

AKSESUAR

  • Kayış

    Evet

  • USB C tipi kablosu (type-C)

    Evet

  • Garanti belgesi

    Evet

SES FORMATI

  • AAC

    Evet

  • SBC

    Evet

PIL

  • Pil Şarj Süresi

    3

  • Pil Ömrü (saat)

    20

BAĞLANABILIRLIK

  • Bluetooth Sürümü

    5.3

ERIŞILEBILIRLIK

  • Pil Göstergesi

    Evet

  • Bluetooth Uygulaması (Android/iOS)

    Evet

  • Aydınlatma

    Evet

  • Çoklu Noktalama

    Evet

  • Parti Bağlantısı (Çift mod)

    Evet

  • Parti Bağlantısı (Çoklu mod)

    Evet

  • Telefon Hoparlörü

    Evet

  • Yükseltme Yöneticisi (FOTA)

    Evet

  • Sesli Komut (Google assistant, Siri)

    Evet

  • Su / Sıçrama Geçirmez

    IP67

BOYUT (GXYXD)

  • Karton Kutu

    254,5 x 117,0 x 125,0 mm

  • Hoparlör

    211,0 x 71,6 x 70,0 mm

EQ

  • AI Ses

    Evet

  • Bas Güçlendirme

    Evet

  • Kişisel (Uygulama)

    Evet

  • Standart

    Evet

GENEL

  • Kanal Sayısı

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Çıkış Gücü

    20 W + 10 W

GÜÇ TÜKETIMI

  • Güç açık Modu

    10 W

  • Bekleme Modu

    0.3 W

GÜÇ KAYNAĞI

  • USB C tipi (type-C)

    Evet

HOPARLÖR

  • Pasif Radyatör

    Yes (2)

  • Tweeter Ünitesi Boyutu

    16 mm x 1

  • Tweeter Ünite Tipi

    Kubbe (Dome)

  • Woofer Ünitesi

    80 x 45 mm

AĞIRLIK

  • Bürüt Ağırllık

    1,1 kg

  • Net Ağırlık

    0,7 kg

Müşteri Yorumları

