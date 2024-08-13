Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am | Bluetooth Hoparlör | Yukarı Pasif Radyatörler ile xboom İmza Sesi

BOUNCE
Temel Özellikler

  • Çiftli dome tweeter
  • Çift pasif radyatör
  • AI Ses
  • AI Kalibrasyonu
  • AI Işıklandırma
  • Askeri Standartlar
Daha fazla
Beyaz bir kıyafet giyen ve güneş gözlüğü takan will.i.am yüzünün hemen yanında xboom Bounce tutuyor.

will.i.am tarafından tasarlanan xboom imza sesi

will.i.am ile birlikte yaratılan yeni xboom Bounce. Sesin uzmanı tarafından işlenmiş, özgün tarzda hayat bulan sesi deneyimleyin.

*Video simule edilmiştir, yalnızca tanıtım niteliğindedir.

will.i.am, xboom Bounce için LG’nin Deneysel Mimarı

LG, will.i.am ile xboom’u tamamen yeni bir ses ve tarzla müzik dinleme deneyimini geliştiren bir marka olarak yeniden tanımlıyor. Dokuz Grammy ödüllü will.i.am şüphesiz gerçek bir pop kültür ikonu.

Tüm 'xboom by will.i.am' ürünleri, daha sıcak bir tonla daha dengeli bir ses sunmak için will.i.am tarafından profesyonel olarak geliştirildi. Müzik ve teknoloji konusundaki uzmanlığıyla will.i.am, ritimlerin canlı bir şekilde hissedildiği etkileyici ve dinamik bir ses için xboom Bounce'ı optimize etti.

*'xboom by will.i.am' iafedesinin türkçe çevirisi: will.i.am'den xboom

will.i.am tarafından işlenen
özgün ürün sesi

Will.i.am tarafından tasarlanan katmanlı ve sıradışı ürün UX ses deneyimini yaşayın. Yeni xboom’un çalışmasına eşlik eden her ses - açma/kapama, Bluetooth ile bağlantı kurma ve sesin yüksekliğini ayarlama - hepsi sanatçı tarafından geliştirildi.

will.i.am stüdyoda çalışırken mikrofonun altındaki ekrana bakıyor.

Hareketli ritimler ve canlı enerjiyle Bounce

Çift pasif radyatörlerle ritmin hayat bulduğunu hissedin. Müziğin canlı tınıları ve hareketli enerjisinin sizi sürüklemesine izin verin.

*Video simule edilmiştir, yalnızca tanıtım niteliğindedir.

Peerless tarafından ustalıkla tasarlanmış,Dome Tweeter ile dinamik ses

Yüzyıllık geçmişe sahip Danimarkalı ses ekipmanı üreticisi Peerless tarafından tasarlanan çift dome tweeter ile özgün ses kalitesi sunar. Özgün netlik ve canlılıkla gerçekçi ses deneyimini yaşayın.

*Video simule edilmiştir, yalnızca tanıtım niteliğindedir.

**Tweeter: Yüksek frekanslı hoparlör

***Dome tweeter: (kubbe tweeter) detaylı ses üretme ve geniş alanda ses yayılması sağlayan hoparlör tipi

Askeri standartlara uygun, dayanıklı

Dış mekanlardaki maceralarınız için tasarlandı. ABD askeri standartlarına göre test edildi ve 7 dayanıklılık testini geçtiğini kanıtlandı. Çevreye göre değişen koşullara dayanıklı şekilde üretildi.

Islak yaprakların yanında, bir ağaç kökü ve bir taşın arasına yerleştirilmiş toprağın üzerinde bir xboom Bounce. Sol üst tarafta Askeri standart logosu bulunuyor.

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. 

**Gerçek sonuçlar veya performans, kullanım ortamına bağlı olarak değişiklik gösterebilir.

***Test kontrollü ortamda gerçekleştirildi. Denemeyin.

****Askeri Test Detayları

- Test Standardı: MIL-STD-810H

- Test Parametreleri: Yağmur, titreşim, darbe, tuzlu su sıçraması, sel, kum tozu, yüksek sıcaklıklar

- Sertifikasyon Sonuçları: GEÇTİ

- Sertifikasyon Tarihi: 18 Aralık 2024

IP67 suya ve toza dayanıklı

IP67 derecesiyle suya ve toza dayanıklıdır. İster havuz partisi ister plaj, müziğin tadına her yerde varın.

*Sonuçlar kullanım ortamına göre değişiklik gösterebilir. 

**IP67, toz ve benzer partiküllere karşı koruma sağlamanın yanında 30 dakika boyunca 1 metrelik suya daldırılma gibi durumlara karşı da korur.

***Yüzme havuzları veya okyanus/deniz gibi su kütlelerinin çevresinde dikkatli kullanın.

****Su tipine ve ortamına göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

*****Test kontrollü ortamda gerçekleştirildi. Denemeyin.

******Görseller, özelliği vurgulamak için simüle edilmiştir, temsilidir.

30 saatlik çalma süresiyle eğlenceyi bir sonraki güne taşıyın

Müzik, sen durmadan önce durmamalı. Bounce, tam şarjla 30 saate kadar müziği çalar.

* Belirtilen çalma süresi, %50 ses yüksekliğinde, Bluetooth ve Voice Enhance modları açık, ışıklar kapalıyken yapılan dahili testlere dayanmaktadır.

** Gerçek çalma süresi farklılık gösterebilir.

*** Piller değiştirilebilir ve yedek piller ayrı satılmaktadır. Ancak, ekstra pil satışı Türkiye'de yapılmamaktadır.

**** Cihazda yalnızca bir adet pil bulunmaktadır.

***** Piller, kullanıcının takdirine bağlı olarak basit aletlerle değiştirilebilir. Kılavuzu takip ediniz ve elektrik çarpması veya cihazın bozulması risklerine karşı gerekli önlemleri aldığınızdan emin olunuz.

AI Ses

AI her müzik türüne uygun sesi ayarlar

Tercihinize göre ritim, melodi veya sese dayanan modları seçin ya da sadece yapay zekanın (AI) size uygun modu seçmesine izin verin. Yapay zeka (AI), müzik türüne göre ses ve ses yüksekliğini analiz eder.

will.i.am yüzünün yanında bir xboom Bounce tutuyor.

*AI: Yapay zeka (Artificial Intelligence)

AI Kalibrasyonu

Mekanları dolduran ses için AI kalibrasyonu

AI, içinde bulunduğunuz mekanının büyüklük ve şekline göre sesi kalibre eder. İster büyük bir mekanda ister küçük bir odada olun, tam kapsamlı ve bozulmamış ses sunar.

*Video simule edilmiştir, yalnızca tanıtım niteliğindedir.

AI Işıklandırma

Sesle senkronize olan AI ışıklandırması

AI, müziğinizin türünü tespit eder ve sese senkronize olan en uygun ışıklandırmayı sağlar. Ambient, Party ve Voice modu arasından seçim yaparak ortamı ayarlayın. Hoparlörün durumu için bilgilendirici ışıklandırmayı kontrol edin.

*Video simule edilmiştir, yalnızca tanıtım niteliğindedir.

**Ses modu | Ortam modu | Parti modu

Kullanışlı kayışı ve şık tasarımıyla yeni xboom Bounce

Sınırları zorlamak ve konforu artırmak için tasarlandı. Kayışıyla hoparlörünüzü kolayca taşıyın ve asın. Ayrıca Bounce'a özgün ve şık bir dokunuş katıyor.

Üst sol tarafta xboom Bounce birinin kolunda kayışıyla asılı duruyor. Üst sağ tarafta mor ceketli bir kişi sağ eliyle xboom Bounce’u tutuyor. Alt sol tarafta will.i.am xboom Bounce’u sol eliyle tutuyor. Alt sağ tarafta aynı kıyafeti giyen will.i.am xboom Bounce’u sağ eliyle tutuyor.

Birden fazla hoparlör bağlayın ve müziğin keyfine Auracast™ ile varın

Cihazları eşleştirmek için bir parti bağlantısı yaratın ve Auracast™ ile paylaşın. Özel düğmeye basarak kolayca erişim sağlayın. Farklı hoparlörleri bağlayarak artan müzik keyfinin tadına varın.

*Yalnızca 2025 yılında piyasa sürülmüş Bounce, Grab ve Stage 301 modelleri birbirine bağlanabilir.

**Resim yalnızca temsilidir. Gerçek boyutlar değişiklik gösterebilir.

Tüm Özellikler

AKSESUAR

  • Kayış

    Evet

  • USB C tipi kablosu (type-C)

    Evet

  • Garanti belgesi

    Evet

SES FORMATI

  • AAC

    Evet

  • SBC

    Evet

PIL

  • Pil Şarj Süresi

    3

  • Pil Ömrü (saat)

    30

BAĞLANABILIRLIK

  • Bluetooth Sürümü

    5.3

ERIŞILEBILIRLIK

  • Pil Göstergesi

    Evet

  • Bluetooth Uygulaması (Android/iOS)

    Evet

  • Aydınlatma

    Evet

  • Çoklu Noktalama

    Evet

  • Parti Bağlantısı (Çift mod)

    Evet

  • Parti Bağlantısı (Çoklu mod)

    Evet

  • Telefon Hoparlörü

    Evet

  • Yükseltme Yöneticisi (FOTA)

    Evet

  • Sesli Komut (Google assistant, Siri)

    Evet

  • Su / Sıçrama Geçirmez

    IP67

BOYUT (GXYXD)

  • Karton Kutu

    316,5 x 142,5 x 136,0 mm

  • Hoparlör

    272 x 103 x 88 mm

EQ

  • AI Ses

    Evet

  • Bas Güçlendirme

    Evet

  • Kişisel (Uygulama)

    Evet

  • Standart

    Evet

GENEL

  • Kanal Sayısı

    2.1ch (Stereo)

  • Çıkış Gücü

    30 W + 5 W x 2

GÜÇ TÜKETIMI

  • Güç açık Modu

    20 W

  • Bekleme Modu

    0.3 W

GÜÇ KAYNAĞI

  • DC Çıkışı (USB C Tipi)

    Evet

  • USB C tipi (type-C)

    Evet

HOPARLÖR

  • Pasif Radyatör

    Yes (2)

  • Tweeter Ünitesi Boyutu

    20 mm x 2

  • Tweeter Ünite Tipi

    Kubbe (Dome)

  • Woofer Ünitesi

    93 x 53 mm

AĞIRLIK

  • Bürüt Ağırllık

    2,04 kg

  • Net Ağırlık

    1,42 kg

