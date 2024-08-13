LG XBOOM ON7 Bluetooth Hoparlör 440W

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ON7

önden görünüm
Mor bir arka plan önünde sağ alttan LG XBOOM görünümü. XBOOM ışıkları kırmızıdır.

LG XBOOM ON7

Cesur parti sesini yakalamak için hepsi bir arada

Super Bass Boost ve diğer eğlenceli özellikler, parti atmosferini daha da eğlenceli hale getiren güçlü ritimler sunar.

Mor bir arka plan önünde sağ alttan LG XBOOM görünümü. XBOOM ışıkları kırmızıdır.
Super Bass Boost

Partinize güçlü ses teknolojisi getirin

LG XBOOM ON7, partiye hayat katan etkileyici baslar üretmek için hoparlör ünitesinin arkasında ekstra hava akışı üretir.
Çok Renkli Aydınlatma

Dans pistine ışık katın

Renkli LED ışıklar, ritimle birlikte değişerek partilerinize daha fazla heyecan katar.
Parti Işıkları

Akıllı telefonunuzu ritimle senkronize edin

Partinize daha fazla eğlence katın. Bağlantı kurduğunuz en fazla üç akıllı telefonu havaya kaldırarak müzikle eşzamanlı olarak yanıp sönen arka ışıkların keyfini çıkarın.

LG XBOOM'un üstten yakın çekim görünümü. Etrafında yanıp sönerek süzülen iki akıllı telefon.

*Bu özellik yalnızca Android'de çalışır.
DJ Uygulaması

Dans pistinde DJ’liğinizi konuşturun.

Partiyi dansla renklendirin. Ses efektlerini doğrudan Android veya iOS'ta DJ Uygulamasından uygulayın veya hoparlördeki DJ Pad'i kontrol edin.

LG XBOOM’un üstten görünümünün yanında akıllı telefon tutan el.

Karaoke Yıldızı

Şarkınızı yüksek ve net bir sesle söyleyin

Müzik ve mikrofon ses seviyesini ayrı ayrı ayarlayın, Voice Canceller ile parça vokallerini azaltın ve Key Changer ile müziği sesinize göre ayarlayın. Hazır olduğunuzda şarkınızı söyleyin.

LG XBOOM'un üstündeki Voice Canceller düğmesine basmaya çalışan, mikrofon tutan el.

*Mikrofon dahil değildir.
**Vokal ses, mikrofondan gelen kendi sesinizdir.
Kablosuz Parti Bağlantısı

Eğlenceyi ikiye katlayın

Ses çıkışını iki katına çıkarmak için iki LG XBOOM ON7'u kablosuz olarak bağlayın. Daha fazla ses, daha iyi partiler ve daha fazla eğlence demektir.

Aralarında bir Bluetooth logosu olan mor bir arka planın önünde çapraz açılarla karşı karşıya duran iki LG XBOOM.

Parti Kurtarıcısı

Eğlenceyi arkadaşlarınızla yeniden yaşayın

İstediğiniz zaman dinleyebilmek için çalma listelerinizi ve DJ mix'lerinizi USB'ye kaydedin. Bunları başka bir USB'ye kopyalayın, hatta Bluetooth® üzerinden arkadaşlarınıza gönderin.

İki USB'nin takılı olduğu LG XBOOM'un üzerindeki kontrollerin yakın çekim görünümü. Sol üst köşede Bluetooth logosu gösterilir.

*Dahili bellek yoktur.
Bağlantı

Partinin tadını çıkarmanın bambaşka yolları

Gitar girişine enstrümanınızı bağlayın ve ortamı canlandırın. Veya müzik çalmak için CD çalar kullanın.

LG XBOOM'un üstten yakın çekim görünümü ve ürünün çevresinde gösterilen bağlantı simgeleri.

Çoklu Bluetooth ve XBOOM Uygulaması

Oynatma listelerini tek bir uygulamada paylaşın

XBOOM Uygulaması ile aynı anda üç cihazı eşleştirin. Müziğe ara vermeden çalma listesini sorunsuz bir şekilde kontrol etmek için bağlı cihazlardan herhangi birini kullanın. Google Play Store veya Apple App Store'dan edinin.

LG XBOOM üzerinde duran akıllı telefon ve etrafında süzülen iki akıllı telefon. Sol üst köşede Bluetooth logosu gösterilir.

TV Ses Senk

Canlı performansın heyecanını hissedin

Daha etkileyici ve yoğun bir ses deneyimi yaşamak için ON7’u optik kablo veya Bluetooth® ile LG TV’nize bağlayın.

Sağında LG XBOOM bulunan, duvarda asılı TV.

Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

AMPLIFIKATÖR

  • Fonlsiyon Seçiçi - DAB+

    Evet

  • Fonksiyon Seçiçi - USB1

    Evet

  • Fonksiyon Seçiçi - USB2

    Evet

  • Fonksiyon Seçiçi - Optical

    Evet

  • Fonksiyon Seçiçi - Bluetooth

    Evet

ARAYÜZ

  • Audio Giriş - Optikal

    Evet

  • Audio Giriş - USB 1

    Evet

  • Audio Giriş - USB 2

    Evet

  • Guitar Giriş

    1EA (Φ6.3)

  • Karaoke Fonksiyon - Mic Volume (Ana Set)

    Evet

  • Karaoke Fonksiyon - Mic Jack

    1EA (Φ6.3)

  • Karaoke Fonksiyon - Echo (on RCU)

    Evet

BAŞLICA ÖZELLIKLER

  • EQ - User EQ

    EVET

  • EQ - Cluster1 EQ

    EVET

  • EQ - Standard

    EVET

  • EQ - Pop

    EVET

  • EQ - Classic

    EVET

  • EQ - Rock

    EVET

  • EQ - Jazz

    EVET

  • EQ - Bass Blast / Bass Blast+

    EVET

  • Bass Blast

    EVET

GÜÇ

  • Güç

    200-240V 50/60Hz

  • Bekleme Modunda Güç Tüketimi

    0.5W↓

HOPARLÖR

  • Sistem Adı

    3Way 5Speaker

  • Hoparlör - Woofer Unitesi

    8"

  • Hoparlör - Tweeter Unit

    2" x 2

BAĞLANABILIRLIK

  • Disc

    EVET

  • 1-CD Tray

    EVET

  • Oynatılabilir DISC Format - Audio CD

    EVET

  • Oynatılabilir DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD

    EVET

  • Oynatılabilir DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW

    EVET

  • Oynatılabilir File Format - MP3

    EVET

  • Oynatılabilir Format - WMA

    EVET

  • Oynatılabilir - Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

    EVET

  • Uyumluluk - Repeat 1/All

    EVET

  • Uyumluluk - JukeBox

    EVET

  • Uyumluluk - Suffle

    EVET

  • Uyumluluk - Skip - Fwd/Rev

    EVET

  • Uyumluluk - Scan - Fwd/Rev

    EVET

  • Uyumluluk - USB direct recording

    EVET

  • Uyumluluk - USB Copy

    EVET

  • Uyumluluk - Bluetooth

    EVET

  • Uyumluluk - Bluetooth Remote App (Android/iOS)

    EVET

  • Uyumluluk - Bluetooth Auto Function Change

    EVET

  • Uyumluluk - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

    EVET

  • Uyumluluk - Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

    EVET

  • Uyumluluk - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker lighting

    EVET

  • Uyumluluk - Party Strobe

    EVET

  • Uyumluluk - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

    EVET

  • Uyumluluk - File/Folder search with music playing (EZ File Search)

    EVET

  • Uyumluluk - File delete

    EVET

  • Uyumluluk - Fota

    EVET

  • Uyumluluk - Auto Music Play (Move&Play)

    EVET

  • Convenience - Wireless Party Link

    EVET

  • Set mobility - Handle

    EVET

DJ FONKSİYONLARI

  • DJ Effects

    EVET

  • DJ Loop

    EVET

  • DJ PAD

    EVET

  • DJ scratcher

    EVET

  • Multi Juke box

    EVET

  • Sampler Creator

    EVET

  • Auto DJ

    EVET

KARAOKE

  • Eko Modu

    EVET

  • vokal efekti

    EVET

  • Ses İptali

    EVET

KULLANIŞLI ÖZELLIKLER

  • TV Kumandasıyla Kontrol - Vol + , - , Mute

    EVET

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    EVET

  • Sound Sync - Optikal

    EVET

  • Otomatik kapama/açma - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    EVET

  • Otomatik kapama/açma- Optikal

    EVET

FIZIKSEL ÖZELLIKLER

  • Ana (W x H x D / mm)

    330 x 785 x 344

  • Kutu Boyutu

    861 x 436 x 396

  • Net Ağırlığı / Kg)

    16.3

  • Brüt Ağırlığı (Kg)

    19.4

