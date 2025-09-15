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LG xboom CL95 Yüksek Bas 950W | Parti Hoparlörü

LG xboom CL95 Yüksek Bas 950W | Parti Hoparlörü

CL65
Front view of LG xboom CL95 Yüksek Bas 950W | Parti Hoparlörü CL65
xboom’un önden görünümü
xboom’un önden görünümü
xboom’un önden görünümü
xboom’un sağdan görünümü
xboom’un soldan görünümü
Soundbar’ın önden görünümü
Üstten görünüm
cl95
Front view of LG xboom CL95 Yüksek Bas 950W | Parti Hoparlörü CL65
xboom’un önden görünümü
xboom’un önden görünümü
xboom’un önden görünümü
xboom’un sağdan görünümü
xboom’un soldan görünümü
Soundbar’ın önden görünümü
Üstten görünüm
cl95

Temel Özellikler

  • Otomatik DJ ve Parti Karaoke
  • Çoklu Bluetooth / Çoklu Jukebox
  • Parti Işıkları
  • Kablosuz Parti Bağlantısı
Daha fazla
Görselde mor bir gradyan arka plan görülmektedir. Ortada, LG XBOOM CL65 arka plana karşı durur. Görselde iki hoparlör gösteriliyor ve ortada bir alıcı bulunuyor.

Görselde mor bir gradyan arka plan görülmektedir. Ortada, LG XBOOM CL65 arka plana karşı durur. Görselde iki hoparlör gösteriliyor ve ortada bir alıcı bulunuyor.

Güçlü 950-Watt Ses

LG XBOOM CL65, yükselen baslarla destansı ses çıkarır. Odayı dolduran güçlü ritimlerle partiyi coşturun.

Görselde mor bir gradyan arka plan görülmektedir. Arka planda kemer şeklinde düzenlenmiş üç çift LG XBOOM CL65 hoparlör yer alıyor.

Görselde mor bir gradyan arka plan görülmektedir. Arka planda kemer şeklinde düzenlenmiş üç çift LG XBOOM CL65 hoparlör yer alıyor.

Çok Renkli Işıklandırma

Partilere heyecan ve atmosfer katmak için renkli ışıklar müzikle senkron şekilde yanıp söner.

Görselde bulanık bir arka plan gösteriliyor. Görselin sol tarafında, alıcının yan görünümünün yakın planı yer alıyor; bir el mikrofon tutuyor. İşaret parmağı karaoke düğmesine basmak için uzatılmış.

Görselde bulanık bir arka plan gösteriliyor. Görselin sol tarafında, alıcının yan görünümünün yakın planı yer alıyor; bir el mikrofon tutuyor. İşaret parmağı karaoke düğmesine basmak için uzatılmış.

Karaoke Star

Şarkı söylemek, parçadaki vokalleri azaltan bir ses iptal edici ve müziği sesinize uyarlayan bir ton değiştirici ile kolay ve keyifli hale gelir. Şarkı söylemek için 18 farklı ses efekti de seçebilirsiniz.

*Bu işlev bazı parçalar için kullanılamayabilir.

Resimde kırmızı vinyetli bir arka plan gösterilmektedir. İki LG XBOOM CL65 sistemi, yansıtıcı zemine, birbirine dönük olarak yerleştirilir.

Resimde kırmızı vinyetli bir arka plan gösterilmektedir. İki LG XBOOM CL65 sistemi, yansıtıcı zemine, birbirine dönük olarak yerleştirilir.

Kablosuz Parti Bağlantısı ile Sesi İki Katına Çıkarın

İki LG XBOOM CL65 sistemini kablosuz olarak birbirine bağlayarak çıkışı 1900 watt'a çıkarın. Bu, harika partiler için muazzam bir ses.

* Yalnızca Kablosuz Parti Bağlantısı desteği bulunan diğer XBOOM hoparlörleri ile uyumludur.

Görselde siyah ve kırmızı renk gradyan bir arka plan yer alıyor. Ortada, alıcının önden görünümü yansıtıcı bir yüzeye yerleştirilir. Alıcının üstünde üç simge görüntülenir: Bluetooth, USB ve FM Radyo.

Görselde siyah ve kırmızı renk gradyan bir arka plan yer alıyor. Ortada, alıcının önden görünümü yansıtıcı bir yüzeye yerleştirilir. Alıcının üstünde üç simge görüntülenir: Bluetooth, USB ve FM Radyo.

Çok Yönlü Bağlantı

Bluetooth®, 2 USB bağlantı noktası ve FM Radyo dahil olmak üzere çeşitli giriş seçeneklerinden birini seçin.

Görselde uzun beyaz bir TV masasının yakın çekim görüntüsü yer alıyor. Sol tarafta, bir LG TV’de gitar konseri sahnesini yer alıyor. TV’nin sağ tarafında masaya bir hoparlör yerleştirilmiştir.

Görselde uzun beyaz bir TV masasının yakın çekim görüntüsü yer alıyor. Sol tarafta, bir LG TV’de gitar konseri sahnesini yer alıyor. TV’nin sağ tarafında masaya bir hoparlör yerleştirilmiştir.

TV Ses Senkronizasyonu ile Kendinizi Daha Fazla Kaptırın

Daha etkileyici ve odayı dolduran sesi deneyimlemek için CL65’i Bluetooth® ile LG TV’nize bağlayın.

Görselde, sol taraftan ışık gelen beyaz bir yüzey görülmektedir. Üç akıllı telefon beyaz bir yüzey üzerine yerleştirilmiş ve bir el bunlardan birini tutuyor. Tüm akıllı telefonlar Multi Jukebox çalma listesini gösteriyor.

Görselde, sol taraftan ışık gelen beyaz bir yüzey görülmektedir. Üç akıllı telefon beyaz bir yüzey üzerine yerleştirilmiş ve bir el bunlardan birini tutuyor. Tüm akıllı telefonlar Multi Jukebox çalma listesini gösteriyor.

Çok Yönlü Bağlantı

Bluetooth®, 2 USB bağlantı noktası ve FM Radyo dahil olmak üzere çeşitli giriş seçeneklerinden birini seçin.

Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

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