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DUALCOOL™ Plus Z Inverter Klima 12K Btu

DUALCOOL™ Plus Z Inverter Klima 12K Btu

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Front view of DUALCOOL™ Plus Z Inverter Klima 12K Btu PZ12AYN
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Temel Özellikler

  • ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)
  • kW Manager
  • Enerji Tasarruflu
  • DUAL Inverter Compressor™
  • Sessiz Çalışma
  • Hızlı Soğutma
Daha fazla

Akıllı Kontrol, Daha Akıllı Yaşam

THINQ HAKKINDA DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ ALIN

Her Yerden Bağlanın ve Kontrol Edin

LG ThinQ™ uygulaması, klimanıza daha önce hiç görmediğiniz bir şekilde kolayca bağlanmanıza olanak tanır. Klimanızı sadece bir düğmeye dokunarak çalıştırın.

Etkili Ürün Bakımı

LG ThinQ™ uygulaması, klimanızı sürekli olarak izler. İster günlük bakım ister başka bir şey olsun, uygulama enerji tüketimini kolayca izlemenizi sağlar.
Enerji tasarrufu sizin elinizde

kW Manager

Enerji tasarrufu
sizin elinizde

Soğutma ve enerji kullanımınızı akıllı ve proaktif kontrolle yönetin,
enerji tüketiminiz için ulaşılabilir sınırlar belirleyin.

*Google ve Google Home, Google LLC'nin ticari markalarıdır.
**Amazon, Alexa, Echo ve ilgili tüm logolar ve hareketli markalar, Amazon.com, Inc veya bağlı kuruluşlarının ticari markalarıdır.
***LG SmartThinQ artık LG ThinQ olarak yeniden adlandırılmıştır.
****Akıllı özellikler ve ülkeye ve modele göre değişiklik gösterebilir. Servis elverişliliği konusunda yerel satıcınıza veya LG'ye danışın.

Klima yukarıdan hava üflerken bir kadın kanepede oturur. Kadının sağında Dual Inverter logosu ve Dual Dual Inverter resmi bulunur. Daha sağda bir çubuk grafik vardır. Harcanan parayı gösteren çubuklar, inverterin müşterilere para tasarrufu sağladığını gösterecek şekilde aşağı iner.

Enerji Faturalarından Tasarruf Edin ve Çevreyi Koruyun

Daha verimli soğutma ile enerji tüketiminizi ve elektrik faturanızı azaltın.
Arka planda bir orman manzarası bulunur ve yandan LG klimanın yarısı görünür. Makinede LG logosu ve Dual Inverter logosu bulunur ve hava kalitesi paneli yeşil renkte yanar. Klimanın önünde temiz hava, para ve enerjiyi gösteren üç simge bulunur. Makinenin sağında Dual Inverter logosu ve Dual Dual Inverter resmi bulunur. Daha sağda bir çubuk grafik vardır. Harcanan parayı gösteren çubuklar, inverterin müşterilere para tasarrufu sağladığını gösterecek şekilde aşağı iner.

Enerji Faturalarından Tasarruf Edin ve Çevreyi Koruyun

Daha verimli soğutma ile enerji tüketiminizi ve elektrik faturanızı azaltın.

*TUV onaylı - LG inverter klimalar (US-Q242K*), LG inverter olmayan klimalara (TS-H2465DAO) göre %70'e kadar daha fazla enerji tasarrufu sağlar. *Başlangıç ​​Sıcaklığı (Dış Ortam 35 ℃, İç Mekan 33 ℃), Ayar Sıcaklığı (26 ℃), Test Süresi (8 Saat).

 

DUAL Inverter Compressor'un iç işleyişi neredeyse görünmez olan dış kısımdan görülebilir. Yakınlarda DUAL Inverter logosu ve fan ile kompresörü temsil eden iki simge bulunur.
DUAL Inverter Compressor™

Verimli, Daha Hızlı, Dayanıklı, Daha Sessiz

DUAL Inverter Compressor™ Teknolojisine sahiptir.
LG klimanın duvara monte edildiği bir oturma odasında kanepede uzanan kadın. Görüntüdeki mavi hava akımları, klimanın açık olduğunu ve odayı soğuttuğunu gösterir.

İşini İyi Yapan Teknoloji

Daha az gürültü çıkaran bir klima ile sessiz ortamda rahat uyuyun.

*LG kurum içi testine göre, LG DUAL Inverter klimanın ses düzeyi, 19 dBA'dan daha düşüktür. (Model - V10API)

Görüntünün üst merkezinde bir LG klima asılıdır. Bunun altında iki görüntü bulunur. Birinde sıcak bir sahil sahnesi, diğerinde ise karlı bir dağ manzarası gösterilir. Plaj sahnesinde soğuk mavi hava, karlı sahnede ise sıcak kırmızı hava ile klimadan hava üflenir.

Hızlı, Güçlü Soğutma ve Isıtma

DUAL Inverter Compressor ile zorlu iklimlerde bile tüm yıl boyunca rahat edin.
Yerde uzanmış bir kadın. Arka plandaki klimadan yayılan mavi hava dalgaları kadının ve odanın üzerinden geçer. Sağ köşede Dual Inverter logosu.

Daha Hızlı Soğutma, Daha Hızlı Konfor

LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™ ile daha hızlı ve konforlu soğutma.
Arka planda karlı bir dağ manzarası. Ön planda klimanın önden görünümü gösterilir, makineden hava üflenir. LG logosu makinenin merkezinde yer alırken, Dual Inverter logosu, ThinQ logosu ve ön taraflarda görülebilen Dual Inverter 10 Yıl Garanti logosu bulunur. Sağ tarafta hava kalitesi paneli yeşil renkte yanar. Dual Inverter logosu, videonun sağ alt kısmındadır.

Daha Hızlı Soğutma, Daha Hızlı Konfor

LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™ ile daha hızlı ve konforlu soğutma.

*TUV onaylı - LG inverter klimalar (US-Q242K*), LG inverter olmayan klimalardan (TS-H2465DAO) %40'a kadar daha hızlı soğtur. *Başlangıç ​​Sıcaklığı (Dış Mekan 35 ℃, İç Mekan 33 ℃), Ayar Sıcaklığı (26 ℃).

Duvara monte edilmiş LG klima yan açıdan görülür. Üst panel havada asılıdır, böylelikle içindeki filtreler görülebilir. Ön filtreden gelen bir çizgi, ön filtrede tutulan tozu gösteren büyütülmüş bir daireye uzanır. Sağ alt köşede Ön Filtre logosu.
Ön Filtre

İlk Olarak Tozu Hapseder

İlk savunma hattı olarak büyük toz parçacıklarını yakalar.

*Ürün görseli sadece örnek amaçlıdır ve gerçek üründen farklı olabilir.

Dış kısmı tamamen görünmez olan LG klimanın önden görünümü, makinenin iç işleyişi gösterir. Makine çalışır ve ardından otomatik temizleme mekanizması olan mavi ışık açılır makineyi temizler. Otomatik Temizleme logosu sağ üst köşededir.
Otomatik Temizleme

Otomatik İç Temizlik

Her zaman temiz kalmasını sağlamak için klimanın içindeki nemi otomatik olarak kurutur.

*TUV onaylı - TUV, yeni modelin 4 yıl sonra standart modele kıyasla %42 daha yüksek soğutma performansına sahip olduğunu doğrulamıştır (Test koşulu: T3 durumu, Yeni model: I23TTB 14FPI* geniş panjur, Standart model: I23TTB 18FPI panjur). *FPI (İnç Başına Kanatçık): Bir inçteki kanatçık miktarı (1 inç = 2,54 cm)

Takibi Kolay Enerji Tüketimi

Ekran sizi bilgilendirir, böylece enerji tüketimini kolayca izleyebilir ve azaltabilirsiniz*. *Klima çalışması sırasında enerji tüketimi.

Çevre Dostu Soğutucu

R32 soğutucunun geliştirilmiş enerji verimliliği ile çevre kirliliğini önleyin.

4 Enerji Tüketimi Seviyesini Kontrol Edin

İster tek başınıza ister ailenizle birlikte, enerji tüketimini ihtiyaçlarınıza göre 4 farklı seviyede kontrol edin.

Hızlı ve Kolay Kurulum

Kurulumu daha az zaman ve çaba gerektiren klima ile serin havanın keyfini daha çabuk çıkarın.

Daha Rahat Bir Uyku Ortamı

Otomatik olarak ayarlanan işlevlerle* en rahat uyku ortamını yaşayın. *Konfor uyku işlevi etkinleştirildiğinde.

ÖZET

Yazdır

BOYUTLAR

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Tüm Özellikler

GENEL

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    837x308x189

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    8,3

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    717x495x230

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    23,2

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    4040

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    3500 / 890

  • Soğutma Güç Tüketimi Nominal/Min(W)

    1080 / 200

  • Heating Capacity Max(W)

    5100

  • Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    3710 / 890

  • Isıtma Güç Tüketimi Nominal/Min(W)

    950 / 195

  • HVAC Tipi

    H/P

  • İç Ünite Ağırlığı(lb.)

    N/A

  • Dış Ünite Ağırlığı(lb.)

    N/A

  • Ürün Tipi

    Duvar Tipi

  • Product Type II

    Inverter

  • Soğutma Ses Basıncı (SH/H/M/L/SL) (dB(A))

    41 / 35 / 27

  • Isıtma Ses Basıncı (SH/H/M/L/SL) (dB(A))

    41 / 35 / 27

TASARIM

  • Color(Discharge)

    Beyaz

HAVA TEMİZLEME

  • İyonlaştırıcı

    Yok

  • Hava Temizleme Ekranı

    Yok

  • PM 1.0 Sensörü

    Yok

UYUMLULUK

  • Lansman Ayı (YYYY-AA)

    2026-03

  • Üretici (İthalatçı)

    LG Electronics

  • Ürün Model Kodu

    PZ12AYN

  • Ürün Türü ve Model Adı

    PZ12AYN

KOLAYLIK

  • Otomatik Yeniden Başlatma

    Var

  • Derin Uyku

    Yok

  • Fan Modu

    Var

  • Zorla Çalıştırma

    Var

  • Pre-Cool, Heat

    Var

  • Uyku Zamanlayıcısı+

    Yok

SOĞUTMA

  • Hava Akışı Yön Kontrolü (Sol ve Sağ)

    Evet(5 Kademe)

  • Hava Akışı Yön Kontrolü (Yukarı ve Aşağı)

    Evet(6 Kademe)

  • AI Air

    Yok

  • Power Modu

    Var

ENERJI TASARRUFU

  • Enerji Göstergesi

    Var

  • Enerji Sınıfı

    A++

  • kW Manager

    Var

  • Radar Sensörü

    Yok

FILTRE

  • Fine Dust Filtresi

    Yok

  • Ultra Fine Dust Filtresi

    Yok

ISITMA

  • Power Heating Modu

    Var

HİJYEN

  • UV Nano

    Yok

  • Otomatik Temizleme

    Var

  • Otomatik Temizleme+

    Var

  • Isı Eşanjörü Temizleme

    Yok

KURULUM

  • Güç Kablosu

    Var

DIŞ ÜNİTE

  • Dış Ünite Model Kodu

    PZ12AYU

KURUMSAL FONKSIYONLAR

  • Kuru Kontak

    Var

  • PI485 Modülü

    Yok

  • Kablolu Uzaktan Kumanda

    Var

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

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