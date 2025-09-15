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    Faydalı İpuçları

    LG StanbyME İşletmenizin Yanında

    LG StanbyME İşletmenizin Yanında Bize ilham veren hikayenizi anlatın, size hediye edelim!

    1. 1.Hikayenizi ve bilgilerinizi bize iletin.

    2. 2. Her ay seçilecek 3 şanslı şirketten biri olma şansını yakalayın!

    LG StanbyME, taşınabilir ve kablosuz bir ekran çözümüdür. İşletmeler için esnek ve yenilikçi bir çözüm sunar. İster toplantı odasında, ister ofis dışında, LG StanbyME ile her yerde etkili sunumlar yapabilir ve iş birliğini artırabilirsiniz.
     

    Link: https://www.lg.com/tr/lifestyle-ekranlar/tum-lifestyle-ekranlar/

    Katılım Şartları 

     

    LG StanbyME ürününü kazanmak için işletmenizin hikayesini bizimle paylaşın. İşte katılım şartları:

    1. Şirket Bilgileri:

    • Şirket Adı

    • Şirket Adresi

    • Şirket Web Sitesi / Sosyal Medya Hesapları

    • Vergi Numarası (VKN) veya Ticaret Sicil Numarası

    • Şirketin faaliyet gösterdiğini kanıtlayan belgeler (örneğin, ticaret sicil gazetesi, vergi levhası)

    2. İletişim Bilgileri:

    • Yetkili Kişinin Adı ve Soyadı

    • Yetkili Kişinin E-posta Adresi

    • Yetkili Kişinin Telefon Numarası

    3. Hikaye ve İlham:

    • Şirketinizin kısa bir tanıtımı (en fazla 300 kelime)

    • LG StanbyME'nin işletmenize nasıl fayda sağlayacağını düşündüğünüzü anlatan bir yazı (en fazla 500 kelime)

     

    Bize yukarıdaki bilgileri 30 Nisan 2026 tarihine kadar mail olarak iletin : kurumsalsatis@lge.com

     

    1-15 Mayıs 2026 tarihleri arasında katılımcılar, LG şirket içi jüri tarafından değerlendirilecek olup 30 Mayıs 2026 tarihine kadar hak kazanan katılımcılara hediye gönderimi (1 adet ile sınırlıdır) sağlanacaktır. 

    LG Electronics Ticaret A.Ş. bu kampanyada değişiklik veya tamamen iptal hakkını saklı tutar. Bilgilerini ileten katılımcılar, katılım şartlarını kabul etmiş sayılacaktır ve kişisel verilerinin işlenmesini kabul eder. https://www.lg.com/tr/kisisel-verilerin-korunmasi-gizliligi/

     

    Katılım aşağıdaki kriterlere göre değerlendirilecektir.

     

    Şirket Bilgileri Uygunluk 0-50 puan

    Hikaye ve İlham Uygunluk 0-50 puan