We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG StanbyME, taşınabilir ve kablosuz bir ekran çözümüdür. İşletmeler için esnek ve yenilikçi bir çözüm sunar. İster toplantı odasında, ister ofis dışında, LG StanbyME ile her yerde etkili sunumlar yapabilir ve iş birliğini artırabilirsiniz.
Link: https://www.lg.com/tr/lifestyle-ekranlar/tum-lifestyle-ekranlar/