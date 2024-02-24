Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
25” IPS Full HD monitör
25MS550-B_PD.pdf
Enerji Sınıfı : EU
25MS550-B

25” IPS Full HD monitör

önden görünüm

24,5" IPS Full HD ekran

Geniş açılarda gerçek renk

IPS teknolojili LG Monitör sıvı kristal ekranın performansını öne çıkarır. Net renk üretimini sağlayarak kullanıcıların ekranı 178° geniş açı aralığında görüntülemesine yardımcı olur.

IPS teknolojili LG Monitör sıvı kristal ekranın performansını öne çıkarır. Net renk üretimini sağlayarak kullanıcıların ekranı 178° geniş açı aralığında görüntülemesine yardımcı olur.

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanımdan farklılık gösterebilir.

100Hz hız farklı programlarda pürüzsüz kare yüklemesi sunar.

100Hz Yenileme Hızı

Akıcı görseller.
Kusursuz iş akışı.

100Hz hız farklı programlarda pürüzsüz kare yüklemesi sunar. Ayrıca, daha az takılma ve hareket bulanıklığı ile gerçekçi oyun deneyiminin tadını çıkabilirsiniz.

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanımdan farklılık gösterebilir.

*Yenileme hızı özelliği kullanıcının bilgisayar koşullarına göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Odaklanmış görsel konfor

Okuyucu Modu

Okuyucu Modu renk sıcaklığını ve parlaklığı ayarlayarak monitörden okuma için uygun görüntüleme deneyimini destekler.

Titreşim Önleme

Titreşim Önleme ekranda görünen titremeyi azaltarak daha rahat görüntü sağlar.

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanımdan farklılık gösterebilir.

*Yukarıdaki özellik, kullanıcının kullanmakta olduğu gerçek kullanım koşullarına göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Kesintisiz oyun deneyiminin keyfini çıkarın

  • Kapalı

  • Açık

5 ms (GtG) tepki süresi

Oyun dünyasına net görüntülerle dalın

Ters gölgelenmeyi azaltarak hızlı tepki süresi sağlayan IPS 5 ms sayesinde gelişmiş performansla oyunun içine daha fazla girebilirsiniz.

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanımdan farklılık gösterebilir.

*Tepki süresi Hızlı Mod’dayken 5 ms’lik tepki süresi kullanılabilir.

Dynamic Action Sync

Oyuncular, Dynamic Action Sync ile giriş gecikmelerini azaltarak kritik anları gerçek zamanlı olarak yakalayabilir ve hızlı bir şekilde yanıt verebilir.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer oyuncuların en karanlık köşelerde gizlenen nişancıları tespit etmesine ve ani patlamalarda hızlı bir şekilde gezinmesine yardımcı olur.

Nişan İmleci

Atış hassasiyetini artırmak için hedef noktası ekranın ortasına sabitlenmiştir.

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanımdan farklılık gösterebilir.

Daha Kolay Kullanıcı Arayüzü Sunan OnScreen Control.

OnScreen Control

Kolaylaştırılmış kontrol

OnScreen Control yazılımı ile ekran ayarlarını birkaç tıkla kolayca kontrol edin. Ayrıca, Ekran Bölme özelliği ile tüm ekran alanını kolayca bölebilirsiniz.

Kolaylaştırılmış kontrol İndir

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanımdan farklılık gösterebilir.

*En yeni OnScreen Control uygulamasını indirmek için İndir düğmesine tıklayın.

*Kullanıcının kullandığı PC’ye bağlı olarak özellikler düzgün çalışmayabilir.

Dahili hoparlör

Yer tasarruflu masa düzeni

Dahili hoparlör destekli monitörümüz masanızda yer tasarrufu sağlamanın yanı sıra büyüleyici bir ses deneyimi sunar.

Dahili hoparlör destekli monitör masanızda yer tasarrufu sağlamanın yanı sıra büyüleyici bir ses deneyimi sunar.

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanımdan farklılık gösterebilir.

Ergonomik tasarım

Kolay ve konforlu çözüm

Bu ekranın üç tarafında bulunan ince çerçeve, kullanışlı yükseklik ve eğim ayarıyla uygun bir çalışma ortamı oluşturmanızı sağlar.

Bu ekranın üç tarafında bulunan ince çerçeve, kullanışlı yükseklik ve eğim ayarıyla uygun bir çalışma ortamı oluşturmanızı sağlar.

*Eğim açısı: -5~15°.

*Yükseklik aralığı: 0~80mm.

Kutu İçeriği

1. Stant gövdesi 2. Stant tabanı 3. Vidalar 4. Adaptör+Güç kablosu 5. HDMI kablosu

Stant gövdesi, Stant tabanı, Vidalar, Adaptör+Güç kablosu ve HDMI kablosu kutudadır.

*Ürün görüntüsü temsilidir ve gerçek üründen farklılık gösterebilir.

*Adaptörün boyutları ve tasarımı ülkeye göre farklılık gösterebilir.

Tüm Özellikler

BILGI

  • Ürün adı

    25MS500

  • Yıl

    Y24

GÖRÜNTÜLEMEK

  • Boyut [İnç]

    62.23

  • Boyut [cm]

    24.5

  • Çözünürlük

    1920 x 1080

  • En Boy Oranı

    16:9

  • Piksel Aralığı [mm]

    0.0944 x 0.2802

  • Parlaklık (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Parlaklık (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Renk Gamı (Min.)

    NTSC 68% (CIE1931)

  • Renk Gamı (Tip.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Renk Derinliği (Renk Sayısı)

    16.7M

  • Kontrast Oranı (Min.)

    700:1

  • Kontrast Oranı (Tip.)

    1000:1

  • Tepki Süresi

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Yenileme Hızı (Maks.) [Hz]

    100

  • Görüş Açısı (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

ÖZELLIKLER

  • Titreşimsiz Güvenli

    EVET

  • Okuyucu Modu

    EVET

  • Renk Zayıflığı

    EVET

  • SGK

    EVET

  • Siyah Sabitleyici

    EVET

  • Dinamik Eylem Senkronizasyonu

    EVET

YAZILIM UYGULAMASI

  • Kubyx

    Tilt/Height

BAĞLANTI

  • HDMI

    EVET(2 adet)

  • kulaklık çıkışı

    3 kutuplu (Sadece Ses)

SES

  • Konuşmacı

    2W x 2

GÜÇ

  • Tip

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • AC girişi

    Less than 0.3W

  • Güç Tüketimi (Tip.)

    Less than 0.5W

MEKANIK

  • OneClick Standı

    2.4

  • Konum Ayarlamalarını Görüntüle

    75 x 75

BOYUTLAR/AĞIRLIKLAR

  • Ayaksız Boyut (G x Y x D) [mm]

    557.5 x 475.2 x 219.4(UP)

  • Nakliye Boyutu (G x Y x D) [mm]

    External Power(Adapter)

  • Ayaksız Ağırlık [kg]

    3.2

  • Nakliye Ağırlığı [kg]

    557.5 x 328.3 x 58.8

AKSESUAR

  • Ekran Bağlantı Noktası

    EVET(2 adet)

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ

Müşteri Yorumları

