27“ IPS Full HD monitör
Destek

27“ IPS Full HD monitör

27MS500-B

27“ IPS Full HD monitör

27" IPS Full HD ekran

Geniş açılarda gerçek renk

IPS teknolojili LG Monitör sıvı kristal ekranın performansını öne çıkarır. Net renk üretimini sağlayarak kullanıcıların ekranı 178° geniş açı aralığında görüntülemesine yardımcı olur.

100 Hz hız farklı programlarda pürüzsüz kare yüklemesi sunar.

100 Hz Yenileme Hızı

Akıcı görseller.
Kusursuz iş akışı.

100 Hz hız farklı programlarda pürüzsüz kare yüklemesi sunar. Ayrıca, daha az takılma ve hareket bulanıklığı ile gerçekçi oyun deneyiminin tadını çıkabilirsiniz.

Odaklanmış görsel konfor

Okuyucu Modu

Okuyucu Modu renk sıcaklığını ve parlaklığı ayarlayarak monitörden okuma için uygun görüntüleme deneyimini destekler.

Titreşim Önleme

Titreşim Önleme ekranda görünen titremeyi azaltarak daha rahat görüntü sağlar.

Kesintisiz oyun deneyiminin keyfini çıkarın

  • Kapalı

  • Açık

5 ms (GtG) tepki süresi

Oyun dünyasına net görüntülerle dalın

Ters gölgelenmeyi azaltarak hızlı tepki süresi sağlayan IPS 5 ms sayesinde gelişmiş performansla oyunun içine daha fazla girebilirsiniz.

Dynamic Action Sync

Oyuncular, Dinamik Hareket Senkronizasyonu ile giriş gecikmelerini azaltarak kritik anları gerçek zamanlı olarak yakalayabilir ve hızlı bir şekilde yanıt verebilir.

Siyah Dengeleyici

Siyah Dengeleyici oyuncuların en karanlık köşelerde gizlenen nişancıları tespit etmesine ve ani patlamalarda hızlı bir şekilde gezinmesine yardımcı olur.

Nişan İmleci

Atış hassasiyetini artırmak için hedef noktası ekranın ortasına sabitlenmiştir.

Ekran Üstü Kontrol

Kolaylaştırılmış kontrol

Ekran Üstü Kontrol yazılımı ile ekran ayarlarını birkaç tıkla kolayca kontrol edin. Ayrıca, Ekran Bölme özelliği ile tüm ekran alanını kolayca bölebilirsiniz.

İndir

Daha Kolay Kullanıcı Arayüzü Sunan Ekran Üstü Kontrol.

Ergonomik tasarım

Kolay ve konforlu çözüm

Bu ekranın üç tarafında bulunan ince çerçeve, kullanışlı eğim ayarıyla uygun bir çalışma ortamı oluşturmanızı sağlar.

*Eğim açısı: -5~15°

Kutu İçeriği

1. Stant gövdesi 2. Stant tabanı 3. Vida 4. Adaptör+Güç kablosu 5. HDMI kablosu

Stant gövdesi, Stant tabanı, Vida, Adaptör+Güç kablosu ve HDMI kablosu kutudadır.

  • Boyut [İnç]

    27

  • Çözünürlük

    1920 x 1080

  • Pano Tipi

    IPS

  • En Boy Oranı

    16:9

  • Parlaklık (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    250(Typ.) cd/m²

  • Yenileme Hızı (Maks.) [Hz]

    100 Hz

  • Tepki Süresi

    5 ms (GTG daha hızlı)

Tüm Özellikler

BILGI

  • Ürün adı

    27MS500-B

  • Yıl

    Y24

EKRAN

  • Boyut [İnç]

    27

  • Çözünürlük

    1920 x 1080

  • Pano Tipi

    IPS

  • En Boy Oranı

    16:9

  • Parlaklık (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200(Min.)

  • Parlaklık (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    250(Typ.) cd/m²

  • Tepki Süresi

    5 ms (GTG daha hızlı)

  • Yenileme Hızı (Maks.) [Hz]

    100 Hz

ÖZELLIKLER

  • Renk Fabrikada Kalibre Edildi

    Evet

  • Okuyucu Modu

    Evet

  • AMD FreeSync™

    Evet

  • Siyah Sabitleyici

    Evet

  • Dinamik Eylem Senkronizasyonu

    Evet

  • artı işareti

    Evet

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ

