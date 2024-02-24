Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27” UltraGear™ FHD 180Hz oyun monitörü | 1ms MBR, HDR 10
27GS50F PD.pdf
Enerji Sınıfı : EU
Ürün Bilgi Formu

Özellikler

Galeri

Teknik Özellikler

İncelemeler

Satış Noktaları

Destek

27” UltraGear™ FHD 180Hz oyun monitörü | 1ms MBR, HDR 10

27GS50F PD.pdf
Enerji Sınıfı : EU
Ürün Bilgi Formu
27GS50F-B

27” UltraGear™ FHD 180Hz oyun monitörü | 1ms MBR, HDR 10

önden görünüm
UltraGear™ Logosu.



Oyun için tasarlandı

UltraGear monitör içerisinde ışık hızında giden bir yarış arabası görüntüsü.

Hızlı başla.
Öne geç.

Yükseltilmiş 180Hz yenileme hızıyla yepyeni bir oyun deneyimini keşfedin.

Ekran

27" FHD (1920x1080) ekran

HDR 10

Hız

180Hz yenileme hızı

1ms MBR

Teknoloji

AMD FreeSync™

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanımdan farklılık gösterebilir.

180Hz yenileme hızı

Yükseltilmiş hız.
Yeni standart.

UltraGear’ın hız standardını 180Hz’e yükselttik. Görüntüleri saniyede 180 kez yükleyen 180Hz yenileme hızıyla ultra net ve kusursuz görüntülerin keyfini çıkarabilirsiniz.

HIzlı tempolu bir oyuna ait düşük yenileme hızlı görüntü ile 180Hz yüksek yenileme hızlı net bir görüntünün karşılaştırması.

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanımdan farklılık gösterebilir.

*60Hz yenileme hızı (soldaki görüntü) ve 180Hz yenileme hızı karşılaştırması.

Dinamik ve jet hızında görüntüler

1ms MBR

Zafere olağanüstü hızla ilerleyin

1ms MBR, bulanıklığı ve gölgelenmeyi azaltarak oyunun daha akıcı olmasını sağlar. Tüm aksiyon esnasında dinamik ve hızlı hareket eden nesneler oyunculara rekabet avantajı sağlar.

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanımdan farklılık gösterebilir.

*1ms Hareket Bulanıklığı Azaltma özelliği parlaklığı azaltır ve bu özellik etkinleştirildiğinde aşağıdaki özellikler kullanılamaz: AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)

*1ms MBR çalışırken titreşim meydana gelebilir.

HDR 10

Gerçek renklerle kendinizi savaşta gibi hissedin

HDR10 ile yüksek renk kalitesi ortaya koyan bu monitör, oyuncuların her türlü savaş alanı için oyun tasarımcılarının hedeflediği çarpıcı renkleri görmesini sağlar.

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanımdan farklılık gösterebilir.

Daha net, daha sorunsuz ve daha hızlı araba görüntüleri

AMD FreeSync™ 

Daha net, daha sorunsuz ve daha hızlı

Oyuncular, FreeSync™ teknolojisi ile yüksek çözünürlüklü ve hızlı tempolu oyunlarda kesintisiz ve akıcı hareket deneyimi yaşayabilir. Ekran yırtılması ve takılmayı yok denecek kadar azaltır.

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanımdan farklılık gösterebilir.

*AMD FreeSync Modu “AÇIK” ve “KAPALI” (soldaki görsel) karşılaştırması.

Oyuncular için tasarlandı

Sürükleyici bir izleme deneyimi için 3 yönlü neredeyse çerçevesiz tasarımla ve oyunu daha rahat oynamanıza yardımcı olan eğimi ayarlanabilir ekran tabanıyla oyun deneyiminizi geliştirin.

Çerçevesiz tasarımlı monitör simgesi.

Çerçevesiz tasarım

Eğimi ayarlanabilir simgesi.

Eğim

Monitörün ön ve arka yüzünü gösteren iki farklı monitör görüntüsü.
  • HDMI simgesi.

    HDMI

  • DisplayPort simgesi.

    DisplayPort

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanımdan farklılık gösterebilir.

Oyun GUI’sı

Oyun stilinizle uyumu yakalayın

Oyun severler, On-Screen Ekran ve OnScreen Control özelliklerini kullanarak temel monitör seçeneklerinden kullanıcının kısayol olarak belirleyebileceği "Kullanıcı Tanımlı Anahtar"a kadar birçok ayarı kolaylıkla özelleştirebilir.

*En yeni OnScreen Control yazılımını indirmek için LG.COM sitesini ziyaret edin.

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanımdan farklılık gösterebilir.

Dynamic Action Sync

Oyuncular, Dynamic Action Sync ile giriş gecikmelerini azaltarak kritik anları gerçek zamanlı olarak yakalayabilir ve hızlı bir şekilde tepki verebilir.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer oyuncuların en karanlık köşelerde gizlenen nişancıları tespit etmesine ve ani patlamalarda hızlı bir şekilde gezinmesine yardımcı olur.

Nişan İmleci

Atış hassasiyetini artırmak için hedef noktası ekranın ortasına sabitlenmiştir.

FPS Sayacı

FPS Sayacı, yüklemenin ne kadar iyi gittiğini gösterir. İster düzeltme yapın ister oyun oynayın ya da film izleyin; her kare önemlidir, bu yüzden FPS Sayacı ile gerçek zamanlı veriler elde edersiniz.

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanımdan farklılık gösterebilir.

*Nişan İmleci özelliği FPS Sayacı etkinleştirildiğinde kullanılamaz.

*FPS Sayacı, monitörün maksimum yenileme hızını aşan bir değer gösterebilir.

*FPS (Saniye Başına Kare) Sayacı: Saniye başına karelerin ölçülmesi.

Yazdır

Ana Özellikler

  • Çözünürlük

    1920 x 1080

  • En Boy Oranı

    16:9

  • Renk Gamı (Tip.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Parlaklık (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/㎡

  • Yenileme Hızı (Maks.) [Hz]

    180

  • Tepki Süresi

    1ms MBR, 5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Konum Ayarlamalarını Görüntüle

    Tilt

Tüm Özellikler

BILGI

  • Ürün adı

    24GS50F

  • Yıl

    Y24

AKSESUAR

  • HDMI

    EVET(2 adet)

GÖRÜNTÜLEMEK

  • Çözünürlük

    1920 x 1080

  • En Boy Oranı

    16:9

  • Piksel Aralığı [mm]

    0.3114 x 0.3114

  • Parlaklık (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200cd/㎡

  • Parlaklık (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/㎡

  • Renk Gamı (Min.)

    NTSC 68%(CIE1931)

  • Renk Gamı (Tip.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Renk Derinliği (Renk Sayısı)

    16.7M

  • Kontrast Oranı (Min.)

    2400:1

  • Kontrast Oranı (Tip.)

    3000:1

  • Tepki Süresi

    1ms MBR, 5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Yenileme Hızı (Maks.) [Hz]

    180

  • Görüş Açısı (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

ÖZELLIKLER

  • HDR Etkisi

    YES

  • Okuyucu Modu

    YES

  • Renk Zayıflığı

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    FreeSync

  • Siyah Sabitleyici

    YES

  • Dinamik Eylem Senkronizasyonu

    YES

  • artı işareti

    YES

  • FPS Sayacı

    YES

  • Kullanıcı Tanımlı Anahtar

    YES

BAĞLANTI

  • HDMI

    EVET(2 adet)

  • DP Sürümü

    1.4

  • kulaklık çıkışı

    3-Kutuplu (Sadece Ses)

GÜÇ

  • Güç Tüketimi (Uyku Modu)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Güç Tüketimi (DC Kapalı)

    Less than 0.3W

MEKANIK

  • Konum Ayarlamalarını Görüntüle

    Tilt

  • Duvara Monte Edilebilir [mm]

    100 x 100

BOYUTLAR/AĞIRLIKLAR

  • Ayaklı Boyut (G x Y x D) [mm]

    613.69 x 201.61 x 456.05mm

  • Ayaksız Boyut (G x Y x D) [mm]

    613.69 x 364.09 x 39.3mm

  • Ayaklı Ağırlık [kg]

    3.87kg

  • Ayaksız Ağırlık [kg]

    3.25kg

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ

Müşteri Yorumları

Mağazada Bul

Yakınlarınızda bu ürünü deneyimleyin.

Doğrudan Satın Al

önden görünüm

27GS50F-B

27” UltraGear™ FHD 180Hz oyun monitörü | 1ms MBR, HDR 10

27GS50F PD.pdf
Enerji Sınıfı : EU
Ürün Bilgi Formu