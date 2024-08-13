We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Daha Çok Seçenek, Sevecek Daha Çok Özellik
LG QNED şimdi daha büyük boyutlara, daha üstün özelliklere ve her zamankinden daha fazla seçeneğe sahip. İster sınıfının en iyisi bir 8K Mini LED TV, ister oyun, film, spor veya daha fazlası için çarpıcı bir 4K TV arayın, ideal LG QNED'iniz sizi bekliyor.
*Ürünlerin resimleri ve özellikleri bölgeye, ülkeye veya ekran boyutuna göre değişiklik gösterebilir.
*Ürün tasarımı ve teknik özellikleri ülkeye veya ekran boyutuna göre değişiklik gösterebilir.