Daha Çok Seçenek, Sevecek Daha Çok Özellik

LG QNED şimdi daha büyük boyutlara, daha üstün özelliklere ve her zamankinden daha fazla seçeneğe sahip. İster sınıfının en iyisi bir 8K Mini LED TV, ister oyun, film, spor veya daha fazlası için çarpıcı bir 4K TV arayın, ideal LG QNED'iniz sizi bekliyor.

Table Caption
Özellikler QNED99 QNED90 QNED85 QNED80
QNED99'da iki turuncu uçurum ve delik kayalıkların görüntüsü.
QNED99
QNED90'da turuncu çöl görüntüsü.
QNED90
QNED85'te mor çöl görüntüsü.
QNED85
QNED80'de mavi çimenlik görüntüsü.
QNED80
Ekran 8K 86“ / 75“ / 65" 4K 86" / 75“ / 65" 4K 86" / 75“ / 65" / 55" 4K 86" / 75“ / 65" / 55" / 50"
miniLED miniLED miniLED miniLED -
Hassas Karartma Hassas Karartma Pro+ Hassas Karartma Pro (75“, 65") Hassas Karartma Karartma Pro
Renk %100 Renk Hacmi / %100 Renk Tutarlılığı %100 Renk Hacmi / %100 Renk Tutarlılığı %100 Renk Hacmi -
Ultra Kontrast Ultra Kontrast Ultra Kontrast Ultra Kontrast -
Ses 4.2 kanal / 60 W / Dolby Atmos 2.2 kanal / 40 W / Dolby Atmos 2.2 kanal / 40 W / Dolby Atmos 2.2 kanal / 40 W (86/75“) 2.0 kanal / 20 W (65/55/50“)
Stant Duvara monte, Stant opsiyonel Duvara monte, Stant opsiyonel Duvara monte, Stant opsiyonel Duvara monte, Stant opsiyonel
İşlemci α9 Gen5 AI İşlemci 8K α7 5. Nesil AI İşlemci 4K α7 5. Nesil AI İşlemci 4K α7 5. Nesil AI İşlemci 4K
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro
Bant Genişliği HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1
HDMI özellikleri ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC
VRR AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM
Oyun Oyun Optimizasyonu / Kontrol Paneli / HGiG Oyun Optimizasyonu / Kontrol Paneli / HGiG Oyun Optimizasyonu / Kontrol Paneli / HGiG Oyun Optimizasyonu / Kontrol Paneli / HGiG
Akıllı Google Asistan / Alexa / Apple AirPlay ve HomeKit Google Asistan / Alexa / Apple AirPlay ve HomeKit Google Asistan / Alexa / Apple AirPlay ve HomeKit Google Asistan / Alexa / Apple AirPlay ve HomeKit
Sesli Kontrol Hands-free Ses Kontrolü Hands-free Ses Kontrolü Uzaktan Kumanda Uzaktan Kumanda
Platform webOS 22 webOS 22 webOS 22 webOS 22
Daima Hazır Daima Hazır Daima Hazır - -
Paylaşım Gönderici ve Alıcı Alıcı Alıcı Alıcı
Nereden Alabilirim? Nereden Alabilirim? Nereden Alabilirim? Nereden Alabilirim?

*Ürünlerin resimleri ve özellikleri bölgeye, ülkeye veya ekran boyutuna göre değişiklik gösterebilir.
*Ürün tasarımı ve teknik özellikleri ülkeye veya ekran boyutuna göre değişiklik gösterebilir.