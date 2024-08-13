Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Soundbar S40T - 2.1 Kanal

Özellikler

Galeri

Teknik Özellikler

İncelemeler

Satış Noktaları

Destek

LG Soundbar S40T - 2.1 Kanal

S40T

LG Soundbar S40T - 2.1 Kanal

LG Soundbar S40T ve subwoofer’ın önden görünümü

Aşağıdaki genel ürün bilgilerinde kullanılan resimler temsili amaçlıdır. Gerçeğe uygun görüntüler için sayfanın üst kısmındaki resim galerisine bakın.

Spot ışığıyla vurgulanan siyah arka plana karşı LG Soundbar.

LG TV’niz için mükemmel ses arkadaşı

LG TV deneyimini, tasarım ve ses performansını tamamlayan soundbar ile tamamlayın.

Sizi kuşatan mükemmel akustik

LG Uzaktan Kumanda altında LG Soundbar bulunan bir LG TV’ye işaret ediyor. LG TV ekranda WOW Arayüzü menüsünü gösteriyor. Bir oturma odasında bulunan LG Soundbar, LG TV ve subwoofer müzikal performans içeren bir ekran görüntüsü gösteriyor. Soundbar'dan çıkan damlacıklardan oluşan iki dallı beyaz ses dalgası yansıtılıyor ve bir subwoofer alttan ses efekti yaratıyor. Yukarıda üç farklı TV ekranı ile LG Soundbar. Biri bir film, diğeri konser ve üçüncüsü de haber yayını gösteriyor. Soundbar’ın altında, her türü gösteren üç simge yer alıyor.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

LG Soundbar’lar LG TV deneyimini tamamlıyor

WOW Arayüzü

Kolaylık hemen parmaklarınızın ucunda

Ses modlarını değiştirmek, profiller ve diğer kullanışlı özelliklere ulaşmak gibi açık ve basit soundbar kontrolü için WOW Arayüzü’ne LG TV’niz üzerinden ulaşın. 

LG Uzaktan Kumanda altında LG Soundbar bulunan bir LG TV’ye işaret ediyor. LG TV ekranda WOW Arayüzü menüsünü gösteriyor.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

** LG TV Uzaktan Kumanda kullanımı belirli özelliklerle sınırlıdır. 

***WOW Arayüzü Uyumlu TV modelleri: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 uyumlu TV’ler piyasaya sürülme tarihi itibarıyla değişlik gösterebilir.

****WOW Orkestra Uyumlu TV modelleri: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Uyumlu TV’ler piyasaya sürülme tarihi itibarıyla değişlik gösterebilir. QNED 80 desteği 2022 ve 2023 modelleriyle sınırlıdır.

*****Satın alma anında servisin müsait olamayabileceğini lütfen unutmayın. Güncellemeler için ağ bağlantısı gereklidir.

******WOW Arayüzü soundbar modeline göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Ses panoramasının her detayını hissedin

2.1 Kanallı Mükemmel Ses

Her yönden büyüleyici ses

300W 2.1 kanallı ses ve subwoofer cesur, hayata benzer akustik yaratırken sahnenin bir parçası haline gelin.

Bir oturma odasında bulunan LG Soundbar, LG TV ve subwoofer müzikal performans içeren bir ekran görüntüsü gösteriyor. Soundbar'dan çıkan damlacıklardan oluşan iki dallı beyaz ses dalgası yansıtılıyor ve bir subwoofer alttan ses efekti yaratıyor.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

Dinleme zevkinizi hisseden ses

AI Sound Pro

Her ruh haline ve türe uygun

AI Sound Pro farklı sesleri efektler, müzik ve sesler halinde kategorize eder ve ardından optimum ses deneyimi oluşturmak için ideal ayarları uygular.

LG Soundbar üç farklı TV ekranı gösteriyor. Hemen üstteki ekran önce bir kadın şarkıcının şarkı söylediği konseri gösteriyor. Haber yayını gösteren TV ekranı ortaya doğru hareket ediyor ve oynatmaya başlıyor. Ardından, merdivenlerden yukarı koşan bir kadını gösteren TV ekranı ortaya hareket ediyor ve oynatmaya başlıyor. TV ve soundbar arasında, TV diğerine geçtikçe renk değiştiren bir ses dalgası bulunuyor ve türe uyarlanıyor.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Temiz bir dünya için temiz ses

İçi Geri Dönüştürülmüştür

Geri dönüştürülmüş plastikten üretilen iç parçalar

LG Soundbar’ları üst ve alt parçalarda geri dönüştürülmüş plastik kullanır. Soundbar üretiminde daha çevreci bir yaklaşımı benimsediğimizin kanıtı.

Arkada soundbar'ın önden bir perspektifi ve önde soundbar'ın metal bir çerçeve görüntüsü. Soundbar'ın metal çerçevesinin arkasına eğimli bakış ve çerçevenin kenarını gösteren "Geri Dönüştürülmüş Plastik" yazısı.

*Fiili sertifikalar soundbar modeline göre değişebilir.

**Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

***Geri dönüştürülmüş plastik kullanımı ve sertifikalar modele göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Dışı Geri Dönüştürülmüş

Plastik şişelerle yapılan jersey kumaş

Tüm LG Soundbar'lar, yüksek oranda geri kazanılmış malzeme kullanıldığından emin olarak özenle tasarlanmıştır. Global Recycled Standard, kullandığımız kumaşın plastik şişelerden yapılmış polyester jarse olduğunu onayladı.

A pictogram shows plastic bottles with the word "plastic bottles" underneath. A right sided arrow points to a recycling symbol with the phrase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" underneath. A right sided arrow points to the left part of a LG soundbar with the phrase "LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric" underneath.

*Fiili sertifikalar soundbar modeline göre değişebilir.

**Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

***Geri dönüştürülmüş plastik kullanımı ve sertifikalar modele göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

Müşteri Yorumları

Mağazada Bul

Yakınlarınızda bu ürünü deneyimleyin.