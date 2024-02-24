Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Soundbar S70TY - 3.1.1 Kanal, Dolby Atmos

LG Soundbar S70TY ve subwoofer’ın önden görünümü
LG Soundbar, siyah bir fon üzerinde sol köşeden başlayarak tasarımını ortaya koyuyor ve ardından tüm soundbar'ı göstermek için geniş açıya geçiyor. Sinerji Bağlantı Parçası’na sahip bir LG QNED TV beliriyor. Soundbar, Sinerji Bağlantı Parçası'nın üzerine duruyor, TV'nin alt ekranı görünür şekilde duvara bastırıyor ve gitar çalan bir adam beliriyor.

LG QNED’e yakışan mükemmel optimum ses

LG QNED deneyimini, tasarıma ve ses performansını tamamlayan soundbar ile tamamlayın.

Büyüleyici akustik sizi çevreliyor

LG Soundbar ve LG QNED TV, QNED Uyumlu Bağlantı Parçası ile birlikte gri ve ahşap bir yaşam alanında, okyanusun önünde gitar çalan bir adamı gösteren açılı bir perspektifte duvara karşı. Bir oturma odasında bulunan LG Sounbar ve LG TV bir orkestra performansını gösteriyor. Ses dalgalarını temsil eden damlacık şeklinde beyaz dalgalar Soundbar’dan yukarı ve ileri yönde fırlıyor ve TV’den dışarı yansıyor. Subwoofer alttan bir ses efekti oluşturuyor. Siyah bir odada bulunan LG Soundbar ve LG TV bir müzik performansını gösteriyor. Ses dalgalarını temsil eden beyaz damlacıklar soundbar’dan yukarı ve ileri yönde fırlıyor ve TV’den dışarı yansıyor. Subwoofer alttan bir ses efekti oluşturuyor.

 *Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

LG Soundbar’lar LG TV deneyimini tamamlıyor

LG QNED ile Eşleşen Tasarım

LG QNED ile Bütünleşir

Zarif iç mekanlar için LG QNED ve yepyeni tasarımlı LG Soundbar'ın görsel uyumu, sizi hayran bırakır.

LG Soundbar ve LG QNED TV, QNED Uyumlu Bağlantı Parçası ile birlikte gri ve ahşap bir yaşam alanında, LG QNED TV gitar çalan bir adamı gösterirken açılı bir perspektifte duvara karşı. LG Soundbar ve LG QNED TV QNED Uyumlu Bağlantı Parçası ile krem rengi bir duvara karşı. TV, bir kayıt stüdyosunda şarkı söyleyen bir kadının videosunu gösteriyor. TV’nin altında modern, geometrik ahşap bir stand duruyor. LG Soundbar ve LG QNED TV, çocuk oyuncaklarının bulunduğu samimi ve loş bir yaşam alanında, QNED Uyumlu TV Bağlantı Parçası ise duvarda. TV çello çalan küçük bir çocuğun videosunu gösteriyor.

AI Oda Kalibrasyonu Pro

Hiçbir bozulma olmadan alanınızla uyum içinde

Soundbar, sizi ve arka hoparlörlerinizi bulmak için odayı tarar ve nerede olursa olsun, odanın arkasından yükselen benzersiz bir dinleme deneyimi için ses seviyesi farklarını ve gecikme süresini ayarlar.

*2024 QNED modelleri QNED 90/QNED 85/QNED 80 için geçerlidir.

LG Uzaktan Kumanda altında LG Soundbar bulunan bir LG TV’ye işaret ediyor. LG TV ekranda LG Arayüzü menüsünü gösteriyor.

WOW Arayüzü

Kolaylık hemen parmaklarınızın ucunda

Ses modlarını değiştirmek, profiller ve diğer kullanışlı özelliklere ulaşmak gibi açık ve basit soundbar kontrolü için WOW Arayüzü’ne LG TV’niz üzerinden ulaşın. 

Bir oturma odasında bulunan LG Soundbar, LG TV ve subwoofer müzik performansını gösteriyor. Beyaz damlacıklar, soundbar'dan yukarı ve ileriye fırlayan ve TV'den yansıyan ses dalgaları oluşturuyor. Subwoofer alttan bir ses efekti oluşturuyor.

WOW Orkestra

LG TV'nizin sesine eşlik eder

LG Soundbar'ınızın ve LG TV'nizin benzersiz ses, aralık ve ton özellikleri, sürükleyici ve etkileyici bir ses deneyimi için uyum içinde bir araya geliyor.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

** LG TV Uzaktan Kumanda kullanımı belirli özelliklerle sınırlıdır. 

***WOW Arayüzü uyumlu TV modelleri: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 uyumlu TV’ler piyasaya sürülme tarihi itibarıyla değişlik gösterebilir.

****WOW Orkestra Uyumlu TV modelleri: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Uyumlu TV’ler piyasaya sürülme tarihi itibarıyla değişlik gösterebilir. ONED 80 desteği 2022 ve 2023 modelleriyle sınırlıdır.

*****Satın alma anında servisin müsait olamayabileceğini lütfen unutmayın. Güncellemeler için ağ bağlantısı gereklidir.

******WOW Arayüzü soundbar modeline göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Ses panoramasının gerçekliğini hissedin

Yukarı Ateşlemeli Merkezi Kanal

Akustik sizi merkez üssüne yerleştiriyor

Yukarı Ateşlemeli Merkezi Kanal sesin, LG TV'nizin ortasından geliyormuş gibi gerçekçi hissedilmesini sağlar. 

Siyah bir odada bulunan LG Soundbar ve LG TV bir müzik performansını gösteriyor. Soundbar’dan yukarı ve ileri yönde ses dalgalarını temsil eden beyaz damlacıklar fırlıyor. Subwoofer alttan bir ses efekti oluşturuyor.

*Yukarıdakiler, kendi standartlarının incelenmesiyle doğrulanmıştır.

**Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

Üç Seviyeli Uzamsal Ses

Sanal katman, gerçeğe yakın ses yaratır

Üç Seviyeli Uzamsal Ses, etrafınızda daha zengin seslerden oluşan bir ses kubbesi yaratmak için sanal bir katman ekliyor.

LG Soundbar ve LG TV büyük bir şehir apartmanında. Sanal katmanları tasvir eden üç kırmızı bant her seferinde biri olmak üzere görünür ve bir araya gelerek bütün bir ses kubbesi oluşturur.

*Üç Seviyeli Uzamsal Ses Cinema ve AI Sound Pro modları için kullanılabilir.

**Ora katman Soundbar’ın hoparlör kanalı kullanılarak yaratılır. Ön ve ön üst hoparlörlerin sesi bir ses alanı oluşturacak şekilde sentezlenir. Arka hoparlör yoksa arka alan yaratılamaz.

***Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

****Arka hoparlör yoksa arka alan yaratılamaz.

3.1.1 Kanallı Mükemmel Ses

Her yönden büyüleyici ses

400 W 3.1.1 kanallı çevreleyici ses sistemi ve subwoofer tarafından yansıtılan Dolby Atmos ve DTS:X'in gerçekçi akustiği ile kendinizi bu deneyime bırakın.

Bir gökdelenin oturma odasında bulunan LG Soundbar, LG TV ve subwoofer müzik performansını gösteriyor. Damlacıklardan oluşan beyaz ses dalgaları soundbar’dan çıkıyor, kanepenin etrafında dolanıyor. Subwoofer alttan bir ses efekti oluşturuyor. Dolby Atmos logosu DTS X logosu

*Dolby ve Dolby Vision Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation’ın tescilli ticari markalarıdır.

**Çift D sembolü Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation’ın ticari markalarıdır.

***Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Akıllı ses, zevklerinizi bilir

Çok Kanallı Ses Deneyimi

Engin ve etkileyici ses harikasını hissedin

LG Soundbar, alanınız boyunca yankılanan daha derin bir ses için 2 kanallı sesi, çok kanallı sese dönüştürür.

LG Soundbar, LG TV ve subwoofer modern bir apartman dairesinde. LG Soundbar odayı dolduran beyaz damlacıklardan oluşan ses dalgaları yayıyor ve subwoofer alttan ses efekti yaratıyor. Birlikte odanın içinde bir kubbe efekti yaratıyorlar.

*Akıllı yukarı miksleme algoritması, AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game ve Sports Modlarında her kanal için ses uygular.

***Çok kanallı ses deneyim akıllı bir yukarı miksleme algoritması aracılığıyla çalışır. Bu algoritma Standart Mod veya Müzik Modunda çalışmaz. Bass Blast akıllı yukarı miksleme algoritmasını kullanmaz ama 2 kanal bilgileri kopyalayarak tüm kanallar gönderir. 

***Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

AI Sound Pro

Her ruh haline ve türe uygun

AI Sound Pro farklı sesleri müzik, efekt ve sesler halinde kategorize ederek en ideal ses deneyimini oluşturmak için uygun ayarları uygular.

LG Soundbar üç farklı TV ekranı gösteriyor. Hemen üstteki ekran önce bir kadın şarkıcının şarkı söylediği konseri gösteriyor. Haber yayını gösteren TV ekranı ortaya doğru hareket ediyor ve oynatmaya başlıyor. Ardından, merdivenlerden yukarı koşan bir kadını gösteren TV ekranı ortaya hareket ediyor ve oynatmaya başlıyor. TV ve soundbar arasında, TV diğerine geçtikçe renk değiştiren bir ses dalgası bulunuyor ve türe uyarlanıyor.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Favorilerinizle uyum içinde çalışır

Yoğun Oyun Deneyimi 

Ses her kareyle senkronize olur

Grafik performansından ödün vermeden TV'nizdeki bağlantı noktalarını boşaltın ve konsolları LG Soundbar'ınıza bağlayın. VRR/ALLM (Değişken Yenileme Hızı/Otomatik Düşük Gecikme Modu) desteği, yırtılmasız ve düşük giriş gecikmeli oyun deneyimi sunar.

A warm gray area for design purpose.

LG Soundbar ve LG TV birlikte gösterilir. Ekranda bir yarış arabası görüntüleniyor.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

*TV, soundbar ve konsolun tamamı VRR/ALLM’yi desteklemelidir.

***VRR geçişi 60Hz içerikle sınırlıdır.

****Satın alma anında servisin müsait olamayabileceğini lütfen unutmayın. Yazılım güncellemesi gerekebilir. Güncelleme için ağ bağlantısı gereklidir. 

*****HDCP 2.3 4K çözünürlük içeriğini destekler. 4K’ya kadar YCbCr4:2:0’ya kadar, 120Hz desteği cihaza göre değişir

Temiz bir dünya için temiz ses

İçi Geri Dönüştürülmüştür

Geri dönüştürülmüş plastikten üretilen iç parçalar

LG Soundbar’ları üst ve alt parçalarda geri dönüştürülmüş plastik kullanır. Soundbar üretiminde daha çevreci bir yaklaşımı benimsediğimizin kanıtı.

Arkada soundbar'ın önden bir perspektifi ve önde soundbar'ın metal bir çerçeve görüntüsü. Soundbar'ın metal çerçevesinin arkasına eğimli bakış ve çerçevenin kenarını gösteren "Geri Dönüştürülmüş Plastik" yazısı.

*Fiili sertifikalar soundbar modeline göre değişebilir.

**Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

***Geri dönüştürülmüş plastik kullanımı ve sertifikalar modele göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Dışı Geri Dönüştürülmüş

Plastik şişelerle yapılan jersey kumaş

Arkada soundbar'ın önden bir perspektifi ve önde soundbar'ın metal bir çerçeve görüntüsü. Soundbar'ın metal çerçevesinin arkasına eğimli bakış ve çerçevenin kenarını gösteren "Geri Dönüştürülmüş Plastik" yazısı.

*Fiili sertifikalar soundbar modeline göre değişebilir.

**Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

***Geri dönüştürülmüş plastik kullanımı ve sertifikalar modele göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Kağıt Hamuru Ambalaj

Geri dönüştürülmüş kağıt hamurundan ambalaj

LG Soundbar'ın iç ambalajı, EPS köpükten (strafor) ve plastik torbalardan, ürünü koruyan çevre dostu bir alternatif olan geri dönüştürülmüş kalıplanmış hamura dönüştürülmüş ve SGS tarafından Eko Ürün olarak onaylanmıştır.

LG Soundbar'ın ambalajı bej renkli bir arka plan üzerinde çizilmiş ağaçlardan oluşuyor. Energy Star logosu SGS Eko Ürün logosu

*Fiili sertifikalar soundbar modeline göre değişebilir.

**Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

***Geri dönüştürülmüş plastik kullanımı ve sertifikalar modele göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

