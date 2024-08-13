Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Soundbar SG10TY - 3.1 Kanal, Dolby Atmos

SG10TY

LG Soundbar SG10TY ve Subwoofer’ın önden görünümü

Aşağıdaki genel ürün bilgilerinde kullanılan resimler temsili amaçlıdır. Gerçeğe uygun görüntüler için sayfanın üst kısmındaki resim galerisine bakın.

 Sınıfının en iyisi LG OLED'e yakışır,  en uyumlu Soundbar

LG OLED deneyimini, tasarım ve ses performansını bütünleyen soundbar ile tamamlayın.

Sizi çevreleyen büyüleyici akustik

Bir LG TV ve LG Soundbar'ın alt kısmının açılı bir perspektifi, ardından duvara monte ediliyor. LG TV ve LG Soundbar'ın mükemmel uyumu ile odanızda orkestra performansını yaşayabilirsiniz. Ses dalgalarını temsil eden damlacık şeklinde beyaz dalgalar Soundbar’dan fırlıyor ve TV’den dışarı yansıyor. Subwoofer alttan bir ses efekti oluşturuyor. Bir oturma odasında LG Soundbar, LG TV, arka hoparlörler ve bir subwoofer bulunuyor. Odanın üzerinde, bir alan taraması gibi ızgara kaplama beliriyor. Önden bakılınca arka hoparlörlerden damlacıklardan oluşan beyaz ses dalgaları çıkıyor.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

Yeşil ve sarı renkli gradyan desen içerisinde “BÜTÜNLEŞMİŞ DENEYİM” yazısı.

LG Soundbar, LG TV deneyimini tamamlıyor

LG OLED G Serisi ile Eşleşen Tasarım

LG OLED G Serisi ile Harmanlanıyor

LG OLED G Serisi televizyonunuzu kusursuz bir şekilde tamamlayan ve duvarla bir sanat eseri gibi bütünleşen Soundbar ile tamamlayın.

Bir LG Soundbar ve LG TV’nin alt kısmının açılı bir perspektifi, ardından duvara monte ediliyor.

Duvardaki soundbar’ın yakından görünümü.

Birbiriyle eşleşen LG Soundbar ve LG TV, modern bir yaşam alanında müzik performansı sergiliyor.

Duvara monte LG Soundbar ve LG TV’nin açılı perspektifi ekranda bir trompet performansı sergiliyor. LG Soundbar ve LG TV bir apartman dairesinde tahta bir duvar üzerinde duruyor ve denizde keman çalan bir kadını gösteriyor.

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.

WOW Arayüzü

Kolaylık parmaklarınızın ucunda

Ses modlarını değiştirmek, profiller ve diğer kullanışlı özelliklere ulaşmak gibi açık ve basit soundbar kontrolü için WOW Arayüzü’ne LG TV’niz üzerinden ulaşın.

Bir oturma odasında bulunan LG Soundbar, LG TV ve subwoofer müzik performansını gösteriyor. Beyaz damlacıklar, soundbar'dan ileriye fırlayan ve TV'den yansıyan ses dalgaları oluşturuyor. Subwoofer alttan bir ses efekti oluşturuyor.

WOW Orkestra

LG TV’nizin sesine eşlik eder

LG Soundbar'ınızın ve LG TV'nizin benzersiz ses, aralık ve ton özellikleri, sürükleyici ve etkileyici bir ses deneyimi için uyum içinde bir araya geliyor.

Bir LG TV’nin altında LG Soundbar’ın yakından görünümü. LG Soundbar ve LG TV arasında, Wireless Soundcast’in kablosuz çalışmasını gösteren bağlantı sembolü.

WOWCAST Ready

Televizyonunuzu, görünürde hiç dağınıklık olmadan izleyin

WOWCAST LG Soundbar’ı LG televizyonunuza kablosuz olarak bağlamanızı sağlar ve hiç kayıp olmadan çok kanallı ses desteğinin kilidini açar.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

**LG TV Uzaktan Kumanda kullanımı belirli özelliklerle sınırlıdır. 

***WOW Arayüzü Uyumlu TV modelleri: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 uyumlu TV’ler piyasaya sürülme tarihi itibarıyla değişlik gösterebilir.

****WOW Orkestra Uyumlu TV modelleri: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Uyumlu TV’ler piyasaya sürülme tarihi itibariyle değişlik gösterebilir. QNED 80 desteği 2022 ve 2023 modelleriyle sınırlıdır.

*****Satın alma anında servisin müsait olamayabileceğini lütfen unutmayın. Güncellemeler için ağ bağlantısı gereklidir.

******WOW Arayüzü soundbar modeline göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Ses panoramasının gerçekliğini hissedin

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos ile film gecelerinin sesi, sinemadakinden farksız

LG Soundbar ile LG TV’nin Dolby Vision ve Dolby Atmos özellikleri sayesinde mükemmel Dolby deneyiminin içine dalın.

Modern bir apartman dairesine yerleştirilmiş LG OLED TV ve LG Soundbar’da film oynatılıyor. Ses dalgalarını temsil eden beyaz boncuklar Soundbar ve TV’den yukarı ve aşağı yönde fırlayarak alanda bir ses kubbesi meydana getiriyor. Dolby Atmos logosu DTS X logosu

*Dolby ve Dolby Vision Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation’ın tescilli ticari markalarıdır.

**Çift D sembolü Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation’ın ticari markalarıdır.

***Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Üç Seviyeli Uzamsal Ses

Sanal katman, gerçeğe yakın ses yaratır

Üç Seviyeli Uzamsal Ses, etrafınızda daha zengin seslerden oluşan bir ses kubbesi yaratmak için sanal bir katman ekliyor.

LG Soundbar 和 LG 電視位於一個宏偉的城市住宅中。三條代表虛擬聲效層次的紅線依次出現，聚集並形成一個完整音場。

*Üç Seviyeli Uzamsal Ses Sinema ve AI Sound Pro modları için kullanılabilir.

**Orta katman Soundbar’ın hoparlör kanalı kullanılarak yaratılır. Ön ve ön üst hoparlörlerin sesi bir ses alanı oluşturacak şekilde sentezlenir. Arka hoparlör yoksa arka alan yaratılamaz.

***Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

****Arka hoparlör yoksa arka alan yaratılamaz.

3.1 Kanallı Mükemmel Ses

Her yönden büyüleyici ses

420W 3.1 kanallı çevreleyici ses sistemi ve subwoofer tarafından yansıtılan Dolby Atmos ve DTS:X'in gerçekçi akustik ile sahnenin içine dalın.

Bir gökdelenin oturma odasında bulunan LG Soundbar, LG TV ve subwoofer müzik performansını gösteriyor. Soundbar'dan çıkan damlacıklardan oluşan üç kollu beyaz ses dalgası yansıtılıyor ve bir subwoofer alttan ses efekti yaratıyor. Dolby Atmos logosu DTS X logosu

*Dolby ve Dolby Vision Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation’ın tescilli ticari markalarıdır.

**Çift D sembolü Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation’ın ticari markalarıdır.

***Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

****Subwoofer: Soundbar yanında gelen,  sisteminin bir parçası olarak kullanılan, sesin daha dolgun olmasını sağlayan alçak frekanslı bir hoparlördür. 

Akıllı ses, zevklerinizi bilir

AI Oda Kalibrasyonu Pro

Hiçbir bozulma olmadan alanınızla uyum içinde

 Soundbar, sizi ve arka hoparlörlerinizi bulmak için odayı tarar ve nerede olursa olsun, odanın arkasından yükselen bir dinleme deneyimi için ses seviyesi farklarını ve gecikme süresini ayarlar.

LG Soundbar 和 LG 電視位於一個宏偉的城市住宅中。三條代表虛擬聲效層次的紅線依次出現，聚集並形成一個完整音場。

*AI Oda Kalibrasyonu Pro, Soundbar'ın ses performansını artıran algoritmalar kullanarak Soundbar'ın yerleştirildiği ortama göre kendini dengeleyen otomatik bir ses ayarlama teknolojisidir.   

**Hem dahili (6 kanallı) hem de isteğe bağlı (2 kanallı) arka hoparlörleri destekler ve kalibrasyonda kanal sayısına bağlı olarak fark yoktur (dahili ve isteğe bağlı aynı gain seviyesi farkını ve gecikmeyi kalibre eder). 

***Arka hoparlörler bağlı değilken eski '23 algoritması ile çalışır.

****Arka hoparlörleri kurarken AI Oda Kalibrasyonu Pro LG Soundbar uygulaması ile kurulabilir. 

*****Satın alma anında servisin müsait olamayabileceğini lütfen unutmayın. Yazılım güncellemesi gerekebilir. Güncelleme için ağ bağlantısı gereklidir. 

******Arka hoparlörler ayrı satılır.

*******Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Çok Kanallı Ses Deneyimi

Engin ve etkileyici ses harikasını hissedin

LG Soundbar, alanınız boyunca yankılanan daha derin bir ses için 2 kanallı sesi çok kanallı sese dönüştürür.

LG Soundbar, LG TV ve subwoofer modern bir apartman dairesinde. LG Soundbar’dan zeminin alt kısmında süzülen beyaz damlacıklardan oluşan üç kollu ses dalgaları yayılıyor. Soundbar’ın yanında alttan ses efekti oluşturan bir subwoofer yer alıyor. Birlikte odanın içinde bir kubbe efekti yaratıyorlar.

*Akıllı yukarı miksleme algoritması, AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game ve Sports Modlarında her kanal için ses uygular.

**Çok kanallı ses deneyim akıllı bir yukarı miksleme algoritması aracılığıyla çalışır. Bu algoritma Standart Mod veya Müzik Modunda çalışmaz. Bass Blast akıllı yukarı miksleme algoritmasını kullanmaz ama 2 kanal bilgileri kopyalayarak tüm kanallar gönderir. 

***Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

LG Soundbar’ın üstünde üç farklı TV ekranı yer alıyor. Hemen üstteki TV’de bir kadın şarkıcının şarkı söylediği konser gösteriliyor. Sağ taraftaki TV’de süslemeli bir binanın dışında son dakika haberlerini sunan bir haber spikeri gösteriliyor. Soldaki TV’de bir aksiyon filminden gölgedeki bir adamın hareketsiz görüntüsü gösteriliyor. TV ve soundbar arasında bir ses dalgasına ait mor bir diyagram yer alıyor.

AI Sound Pro

Her ruh hali ve türe uygundur

AI Sound Pro farklı sesleri efektler, müzik ve sesler halinde kategorize eder ve ardından optimum ses deneyimi oluşturmak için ideal ayarları uygular.

LG Soundbar’ın üstünde üç farklı TV ekranı yer alıyor. Hemen üstteki TV’de süslemeli bir binanın dışında son dakika haberlerini sunan bir haber spikeri gösteriliyor. Sağdaki TV’de bir aksiyon filminden gölgedeki bir adamın hareketsiz görüntüsü gösteriliyor. Soldaki TV’de bir kadın şarkıcının şarkı söylediği konser gösteriliyor. TV ve soundbar arasında bir ses dalgasına ait nane yeşili bir diyagram yer alıyor.

AI Sound Pro

Her ruh hali ve türe uygundur

AI Sound Pro farklı sesleri efektler, müzik ve sesler halinde kategorize eder ve ardından optimum ses deneyimi oluşturmak için ideal ayarları uygular.

LG Soundbar’ın üstünde üç farklı TV ekranı yer alıyor. Hemen üstteki TV’de bir adam ve kadına doğru hızla yaklaşan bir arabanın yer aldığı bir aksiyon filmi karesi gösteriliyor. Sağdaki TV’de bir kadın şarkıcının şarkı söylediği konser gösteriliyor. Sol taraftaki TV’de süslemeli bir binanın dışında son dakika haberlerini sunan bir haber spikeri gösteriliyor. TV ve soundbar arasında bir ses dalgasına ait mavi bir diyagram yer alıyor.

AI Sound Pro

Her ruh hali ve türe uygundur

AI Sound Pro farklı sesleri efektler, müzik ve sesler halinde kategorize eder ve ardından optimum ses deneyimi oluşturmak için ideal ayarları uygular.

 *Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**AI Sound Pro: Yapay Zeka Ses Pro 

Favorilerinizle uyum içinde çalışır

Yoğun Oyun Deneyimi

Ses her kareyle senkronize olur

Televizyonunuzdaki bağlantı noktalarını boşa çıkarın ve grafik performansından ödün vermeden konsollarınızı LG Soundbar’a bağlayın. VRR/ALLM (Değişken Yenileme Hızı/Otomatik Düşük Gecikme Modu) desteği, yırtılmasız ve düşük giriş gecikmeli oyun deneyimi sunar.

LG Soundbar ve LG TV birlikte gösterilir. Ekranda bir yarış arabası görüntüleniyor.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**HDMI 2.1 teknik özellikler standartlarına göre, bu soundbar eARC, VRR ve ALLM özelliklerini destekler.

***TV, soundbar ve kaynak cihazın (ör. oyun konsolu) tümü VRR/ALLM’yi desteklemelidir.

****VRR geçişi 120Hz içeriği destekler. (4K için, YCbCr 4:2:0’ı destekler / 1080p için, 120Hz’yi destekler)

*****Satın alma anında servisin müsait olamayabileceğini lütfen unutmayın. Yazılım güncellemesi gerekebilir. Güncelleme için ağ bağlantısı gereklidir.

******HDCP 2.3 4K çözünürlük içeriğini destekler. 4K’ya kadar YCbCr4:2:0’ya kadar, 120Hz desteği cihaza göre değişir.

HD Akış

Büyüleyici HD akış

Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect ve Google Cast için kayıpsız HD desteği sayesinde favori platformlarınızı sıkıştırma olmadan izleyin.

*İçerik ve uygulama ülke veya bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

**OTT hizmetleri için ayrı abonelikler gerekmektedir.

***Satın alma anında servisin müsait olamayabileceğini lütfen unutmayın. Yazılım güncellemesi gerekebilir. Güncelleme için ağ bağlantısı gereklidir.

Uyumluluk

Dilediğiniz platformu kullanın

LG Soundbar’ları artık daha fazla AI hizmetiyle uyumlu. LG Soundbar’ı istediğiniz platformla kolaylıkla kontrol edebilirsiniz.

*Bazı özellikler üçüncü taraf aboneliği veya hesabı gerektirir.

**Google, Google LLC'nin ticari markalarıdır.** Google Asistan, belirli dillerde ve ülkelerde kullanılmaz.

***Amazon, Alexa ve diğer ilgili markalar, Amazon.com Inc.’in veya bağlı kuruluşlarının ticari markalarıdır.

****Apple, Apple logosu ve Apple AirPlay 2, Apple Inc.'in ABD ve diğer ülkelerde tescilli ticari markalarıdır. 

*****Satın alma anında servisin müsait olamayabileceğini lütfen unutmayın. Yazılım güncellemesi gerekebilir. Güncelleme için ağ bağlantısı gereklidir.

******Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Temiz bir dünya için temiz ses

İçi Geri Dönüştürülmüştür

Geri dönüştürülmüş plastikten üretilen iç parçalar

 LG Soundbar’ları üst ve alt parçalarda geri dönüştürülmüş plastik kullanır. Soundbar üretiminde çevreci bir yaklaşımı benimsediğimizin kanıtı.

Arkada soundbar'ın önden bir perspektifi ve önde soundbar'ın metal bir çerçeve görüntüsü. Soundbar'ın metal çerçevesinin arkasına eğimli bakış ve çerçevenin kenarını gösteren "Geri Dönüştürülmüş Plastik" yazısı.

*Fiili sertifikalar soundbar modeline göre değişebilir.

**Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

***Geri dönüştürülmüş plastik kullanımı ve sertifikalar modele göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Dışı Geri Dönüştürülmüş

Plastik şişelerle yapılan jersey kumaş

Tüm LG Soundbar'lar, yüksek oranda geri kazanılmış malzeme kullanıldığından emin olarak özenle tasarlanmıştır. Evrensel Geri Dönüştürme Standardı, polyester jersey kumaşın plastik şişelerden üretildiğini onaylar.

Bir piktogram altında “plastik şişeler” ifadesi bulunan plastik şişeleri gösteriyor. Sağ taraflı bir ok, altında "Polyester Jersey olarak yeniden doğdu" ifadesi bulunan bir geri dönüşüm sembolüne işaret ediyor. Sağ taraflı ok, “Geri Dönüştürülmüş Kumaşlı Soundbar” ifadesi bulunan bir LG soundbar’ın sol tarafına işaret ediyor.

*Fiili sertifikalar soundbar modeline göre değişebilir.

**Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

***Geri dönüştürülmüş plastik kullanımı ve sertifikalar modele göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Kağıt Hamuru Ambalaj

Geri dönüştürülmüş kağıt hamurundan ambalaj

LG Soundbar'ın iç ambalajı, EPS köpükten (strafor) ve plastik torbalardan, ürünü koruyan çevre dostu bir alternatif olan geri dönüştürülmüş kalıplanmış hamura dönüştürülmüş ve SGS tarafından Eko Ürün olarak onaylanmıştır.

LG Soundbar'ın ambalajı bej renkli bir arka plan üzerinde çizilmiş ağaçlardan oluşuyor. Energy Star logosu SGS Eko Ürün logosu

*Fiili sertifikalar soundbar modeline göre değişebilir.

**Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

***Geri dönüştürülmüş plastik kullanımı ve sertifikalar modele göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Yazdır

Ana Özellikler

  • Kanal Sayısı

    3.1

  • Çıkış Gücü

    420 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Evet

  • DTS:X

    Evet

  • WOW Orkestra

    Evet

  • Ana

    1446,0 x 150,0 x 32,5 mm

  • Subwoofer

    180 x 394 x 290 mm

Tüm Özellikler

GENEL

  • Kanal Sayısı

    3.1

  • Çıkış Gücü

    420 W

  • Hoparlör Sayısı

    8 EA

SES EFEKTI

  • AI Sound Pro

    Evet

  • Standart

    Evet

  • Müzik

    Evet

  • Sinema

    Evet

  • Net Ses Pro

    Evet

  • Spor

    Evet

  • Oyun

    Evet

  • Güçlendirilmiş Bas / Güçlendirilmiş Bas +

    Evet

YÜKSEK ÇÖZÜNÜRLÜKLÜ SES

  • Örnekleme

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

SES FORMATI

  • Dolby Atmos

    Evet

  • Dolby Digital

    Evet

  • DTS:X

    Evet

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Evet

  • AAC

    Evet

  • AAC+

    Evet

BAĞLANABILIRLIK

  • Optik

    1

  • HDMI Girişi

    1

  • HDMI Çıkışı

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Sürümü

    5.1

  • Bluetooth Çözücü - SBC/AAC

    Evet

  • Wi-Fi

    Evet

  • Hazır Kablosuz Arka Hoparlör

    Evet

  • Alexa ile çalışır

    Evet

  • Spotify Bağlantısı

    Evet

  • AirPlay 3

    Evet

  • Chromecast

    Evet

  • Google Home ile çalışır

    Evet

HDMI DESTEKLI

  • Pass-through

    Evet

  • 4K Geçiş (Pass-through)

    Evet

  • VRR / ALLM

    Evet

  • 120Hz

    Evet

  • HDR10

    Evet

  • Dolby Vision

    Evet

  • Ses Dönüş Kanalı (ARC)

    Evet

  • Ses Dönüş Kanalı (e-ARC)

    Evet

  • Tüketici Elektronik Kontrolü (CEC Simplink)

    Evet

ERIŞILEBILIRLIK

  • Uzaktan Uygulama (Remote App) - iOS/Android OS

    Evet

  • AI Pro Mekan Kalibrasyonu (Uygulama)

    Evet

  • Soundbar Modu Kontrolü

    Evet

  • TV Ses Modu Paylaşımı

    Evet

  • WOW Orkestra

    Evet

  • WOW Interface

    Evet

BOYUT (GXYXD)

  • Ana

    1446,0 x 150,0 x 32,5 mm

  • Subwoofer

    180 x 394 x 290 mm

AĞIRLIK

  • Ana

    3,9 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5,8 kg

  • Bürüt Ağırllık

    16,1 kg

AKSESUAR

  • Garanti belgesi

    Evet

  • HDMI Kablosu

    Evet

  • Duvara Monte Aparatı

    Evet

  • Uzaktan Kontrol

    Evet

GÜÇ

  • Güç Tüketimi Kapalı (Ana)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Güç Tüketimi (Ana)

    45 W

  • Güç Tüketimi Kapalı (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Güç Tüketimi (Subwoofer)

    38 W

